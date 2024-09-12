Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
35.2%
35.2%
36.77%
36.78%
36.79%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
31.45%
27.51%
26.39%
25.13%
24.59%
Non-Institutions
33.34%
37.27%
36.82%
38.08%
38.6%
Total Non-Promoter
64.79%
64.79%
63.22%
63.21%
63.2%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
