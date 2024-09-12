iifl-logo-icon 1
Arvind Fashions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

527.95
(4.75%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:06 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Arvind Fashions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

298.3

854.11

292.28

yoy growth (%)

-65.07

192.21

Raw materials

-168.5

-586.73

-193.66

As % of sales

56.48

68.69

66.25

Employee costs

-35.41

-56.1

-25.58

As % of sales

11.87

6.56

8.75

Other costs

-74.12

-161.43

-70.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.84

18.9

24.11

Operating profit

20.27

49.85

2.55

OPM

6.79

5.83

0.87

Depreciation

-17.54

-13.04

-3.97

Interest expense

-31.43

-37.32

-4.76

Other income

14.74

12.44

0.57

Profit before tax

-13.96

11.93

-5.6

Taxes

0.28

2.44

2.06

Tax rate

-2

20.45

-36.89

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-13.68

14.37

-3.53

Exceptional items

-45.73

-19.26

0

Net profit

-59.41

-4.89

-3.53

yoy growth (%)

1,114.92

38.15

NPM

-19.91

-0.57

-1.21

