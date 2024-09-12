Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
298.3
854.11
292.28
yoy growth (%)
-65.07
192.21
Raw materials
-168.5
-586.73
-193.66
As % of sales
56.48
68.69
66.25
Employee costs
-35.41
-56.1
-25.58
As % of sales
11.87
6.56
8.75
Other costs
-74.12
-161.43
-70.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.84
18.9
24.11
Operating profit
20.27
49.85
2.55
OPM
6.79
5.83
0.87
Depreciation
-17.54
-13.04
-3.97
Interest expense
-31.43
-37.32
-4.76
Other income
14.74
12.44
0.57
Profit before tax
-13.96
11.93
-5.6
Taxes
0.28
2.44
2.06
Tax rate
-2
20.45
-36.89
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-13.68
14.37
-3.53
Exceptional items
-45.73
-19.26
0
Net profit
-59.41
-4.89
-3.53
yoy growth (%)
1,114.92
38.15
NPM
-19.91
-0.57
-1.21
