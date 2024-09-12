iifl-logo-icon 1
Arvind Fashions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

504
(-3.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Arvind Fashions Ltd

Arvind Fashions. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-13.96

11.93

-5.6

Depreciation

-17.54

-13.04

-3.97

Tax paid

0.28

2.44

2.06

Working capital

-130.82

192.44

Other operating items

Operating

-162.04

193.77

Capital expenditure

-5.59

48.16

Free cash flow

-167.63

241.93

Equity raised

3,156.71

2,187.69

Investing

452.82

453.23

Financing

21.48

280.82

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

3,463.38

3,163.67

