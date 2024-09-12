Arvind Fashions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-13.96
11.93
-5.6
Depreciation
-17.54
-13.04
-3.97
Tax paid
0.28
2.44
2.06
Working capital
-130.82
192.44
Other operating items
Operating
-162.04
193.77
Capital expenditure
-5.59
48.16
Free cash flow
-167.63
241.93
Equity raised
3,156.71
2,187.69
Investing
452.82
453.23
Financing
21.48
280.82
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
3,463.38
3,163.67
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.