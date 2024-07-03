Arvind Fashions Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,273.18
954.84
1,093.85
1,125.05
1,173.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,273.18
954.84
1,093.85
1,125.05
1,173.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.19
7.59
12.99
41.73
4.18
Total Income
1,280.37
962.43
1,106.84
1,166.78
1,177.72
Total Expenditure
1,110.99
839.33
959.27
988.11
1,038.6
PBIDT
169.38
123.1
147.57
178.67
139.12
Interest
38.61
38.11
35.44
38.27
36.09
PBDT
130.77
84.99
112.13
140.4
103.03
Depreciation
64.29
61.26
59.09
61.5
54.85
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
20.28
11.71
7.84
12.28
12.4
Deferred Tax
1.17
-1.9
5.53
1.68
-1.25
Reported Profit After Tax
45.03
13.92
39.67
64.94
37.03
Minority Interest After NP
15.43
12.6
15.35
13.86
15.37
Net Profit after Minority Interest
29.6
1.32
24.32
51.08
21.66
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.12
0.14
-0.54
26.7
-3.88
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
29.72
1.18
24.86
24.38
25.54
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.22
0.1
1.83
3.84
1.63
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
53.29
53.29
53.19
53.18
53.15
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.3
12.89
13.49
15.88
11.85
PBDTM(%)
10.27
8.9
10.25
12.47
8.77
PATM(%)
3.53
1.45
3.62
5.77
3.15
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.