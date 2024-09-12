Arvind Fashions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
53.19
53.13
52.97
42.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,250.65
2,268.96
2,249.3
1,752.55
Net Worth
2,303.84
2,322.09
2,302.27
1,794.98
Minority Interest
Debt
127.38
151.65
91.67
123.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.69
0.59
0
0
Total Liabilities
2,431.91
2,474.33
2,393.94
1,918.28
Fixed Assets
94.83
41.61
27.72
41.7
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,984.79
2,129.12
2,108.26
1,754.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
18.65
19.94
19.35
19.35
Networking Capital
329.2
282.45
236.39
102.21
Inventories
59.95
27.08
41.36
108.8
Inventory Days
133.12
Sundry Debtors
226.26
242.99
271.26
119.59
Debtor Days
146.33
Other Current Assets
265.19
239.14
134.49
111.49
Sundry Creditors
-98.1
-141.01
-125.58
-201.71
Creditor Days
246.81
Other Current Liabilities
-124.1
-85.75
-85.14
-35.96
Cash
4.44
1.21
2.22
0.72
Total Assets
2,431.91
2,474.33
2,393.94
1,918.28
