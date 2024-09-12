Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-43.06
199.2
Op profit growth
-103.02
207.62
EBIT growth
23.69
-524.61
Net profit growth
44.64
-2,772.62
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-0.31
5.97
5.81
EBIT margin
-8.23
-3.79
2.67
Net profit margin
-26.33
-10.36
1.16
RoCE
-6.98
-7.13
RoNW
-25.89
-15.96
RoA
-5.58
-4.87
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-56.19
-68.03
1.38
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-77.75
-142.86
-2.57
Book value per share
45.99
101.79
60.53
Valuation ratios
P/E
-2.47
-2.09
P/CEPS
-1.78
-0.99
P/B
3.02
1.4
EV/EBIDTA
25.61
12.34
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
10.3
-22.27
836.98
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
116.65
48.68
Inventory days
175.42
106.17
Creditor days
-167.08
-83.53
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.8
0.5
-1.05
Net debt / equity
3.32
3.6
0.88
Net debt / op. profit
-248.36
9.3
7.73
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-58.46
-55.12
-53.85
Employee costs
-10.4
-9.03
-8.63
Other costs
-31.44
-29.85
-31.7
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.