Arvind Fashions Ltd Key Ratios

505
(-0.65%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-43.06

199.2

Op profit growth

-103.02

207.62

EBIT growth

23.69

-524.61

Net profit growth

44.64

-2,772.62

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-0.31

5.97

5.81

EBIT margin

-8.23

-3.79

2.67

Net profit margin

-26.33

-10.36

1.16

RoCE

-6.98

-7.13

RoNW

-25.89

-15.96

RoA

-5.58

-4.87

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-56.19

-68.03

1.38

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-77.75

-142.86

-2.57

Book value per share

45.99

101.79

60.53

Valuation ratios

P/E

-2.47

-2.09

P/CEPS

-1.78

-0.99

P/B

3.02

1.4

EV/EBIDTA

25.61

12.34

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

10.3

-22.27

836.98

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

116.65

48.68

Inventory days

175.42

106.17

Creditor days

-167.08

-83.53

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.8

0.5

-1.05

Net debt / equity

3.32

3.6

0.88

Net debt / op. profit

-248.36

9.3

7.73

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-58.46

-55.12

-53.85

Employee costs

-10.4

-9.03

-8.63

Other costs

-31.44

-29.85

-31.7

