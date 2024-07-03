Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorBanks
Open₹1,821
Prev. Close₹1,838.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹71,048.36
Day's High₹1,825
Day's Low₹1,772.9
52 Week's High₹1,942
52 Week's Low₹1,543.85
Book Value₹534.33
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,53,825.33
P/E26.03
EPS70.66
Divi. Yield0.11
Kotak's net NPA increased to 0.43% from 0.37% YoY at September's end, while its GNPA increased to 1.49% from 1.72% YoY.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,073.25
1,053.59
1,023.64
993.08
Preference Capital
0
500
500
500
Reserves
95,645.5
81,966.67
70,964.14
62,236.05
Net Worth
96,718.75
83,520.26
72,487.78
63,729.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
11,277.85
6,861.58
566.13
1,594.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Uday Kotak
Independent Director
Uday Shankar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Avan Doomasia
Independent Director
Ashok Gulati
Non Executive Director
Amit Desai
Independent Director
Ashu Suyash
Deputy Managing Director
SHANTI EKAMBARAM
Part Time Chairman
Chandra Shekhar Rajan
Managing Director & CEO
Ashok Vaswani
Independent Director
Eli Leenaars
Independent Director
Ketaki Bhagwati
WTD & Additional Director
Jaideep Hansraj
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited is the flagship company of the Kotak Group. It is one amongst the fastest growing banks and most admired financial institutions in India. The Bank offers transaction banking, operates lending verticals, manages IPOs and provides working capital loans. The principal business activities of the Bank are organised into consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate banking, treasury, and other financial services. The Bank along with its subsidiaries offers a comprehensive range of financial products and services to its customers. The key businesses are commercial banking, investment banking, stock broking, vehicle finance, advisory services, asset management, life insurance and general insurance. The Bank offers complete financial solutions for infinite needs of all individual & non-individual customers depending on the customers need - delivered through a state of the art technology platform. They also offer investment products like Mutual Funds, Life Insurance, retailing of gold coins and bars etc. Apart from Phone banking and Internet banking, they offer convenient banking facility through Mobile banking, SMS services, Netc@rd, Home banking and BillPay facility among others.The Depository services offered by the Bank allows the customers to hold equity shares, government securities, bonds and other securities in electronic or Demat forms. Their Salary 2 Wealth offering provides comprehensive administrative solutions for Corporates with features suc
The Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1779.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd is ₹353825.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd is 26.03 and 3.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd is ₹1543.85 and ₹1942 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.10%, 3 Years at 0.26%, 1 Year at -1.46%, 6 Month at 1.54%, 3 Month at 0.87% and 1 Month at 5.07%.
