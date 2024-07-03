iifl-logo-icon 1
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Share Price

1,779.65
(-3.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:50 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,821
  • Day's High1,825
  • 52 Wk High1,942
  • Prev. Close1,838.65
  • Day's Low1,772.9
  • 52 Wk Low 1,543.85
  • Turnover (lac)71,048.36
  • P/E26.03
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value534.33
  • EPS70.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,53,825.33
  • Div. Yield0.11
Loading...
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

1,821

Prev. Close

1,838.65

Turnover(Lac.)

71,048.36

Day's High

1,825

Day's Low

1,772.9

52 Week's High

1,942

52 Week's Low

1,543.85

Book Value

534.33

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,53,825.33

P/E

26.03

EPS

70.66

Divi. Yield

0.11

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Corporate Action

4 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 19 Jul, 2024

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Jul, 2024

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares Plummet

Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares Plummet

21 Oct 2024|01:55 PM

Kotak's net NPA increased to 0.43% from 0.37% YoY at September's end, while its GNPA increased to 1.49% from 1.72% YoY.

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

13 Aug 2024|08:42 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 22nd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 22nd July, 2024

22 Jul 2024|09:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.88%

Non-Promoter- 61.31%

Institutions: 61.31%

Non-Institutions: 12.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,073.25

1,053.59

1,023.64

993.08

Preference Capital

0

500

500

500

Reserves

95,645.5

81,966.67

70,964.14

62,236.05

Net Worth

96,718.75

83,520.26

72,487.78

63,729.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

11,277.85

6,861.58

566.13

1,594.63

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Uday Kotak

Independent Director

Uday Shankar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Avan Doomasia

Independent Director

Ashok Gulati

Non Executive Director

Amit Desai

Independent Director

Ashu Suyash

Deputy Managing Director

SHANTI EKAMBARAM

Part Time Chairman

Chandra Shekhar Rajan

Managing Director & CEO

Ashok Vaswani

Independent Director

Eli Leenaars

Independent Director

Ketaki Bhagwati

WTD & Additional Director

Jaideep Hansraj

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

Summary

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited is the flagship company of the Kotak Group. It is one amongst the fastest growing banks and most admired financial institutions in India. The Bank offers transaction banking, operates lending verticals, manages IPOs and provides working capital loans. The principal business activities of the Bank are organised into consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate banking, treasury, and other financial services. The Bank along with its subsidiaries offers a comprehensive range of financial products and services to its customers. The key businesses are commercial banking, investment banking, stock broking, vehicle finance, advisory services, asset management, life insurance and general insurance. The Bank offers complete financial solutions for infinite needs of all individual & non-individual customers depending on the customers need - delivered through a state of the art technology platform. They also offer investment products like Mutual Funds, Life Insurance, retailing of gold coins and bars etc. Apart from Phone banking and Internet banking, they offer convenient banking facility through Mobile banking, SMS services, Netc@rd, Home banking and BillPay facility among others.The Depository services offered by the Bank allows the customers to hold equity shares, government securities, bonds and other securities in electronic or Demat forms. Their Salary 2 Wealth offering provides comprehensive administrative solutions for Corporates with features suc
Company FAQs

What is the Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd share price today?

The Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1779.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd is ₹353825.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd is 26.03 and 3.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd is ₹1543.85 and ₹1942 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd?

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.10%, 3 Years at 0.26%, 1 Year at -1.46%, 6 Month at 1.54%, 3 Month at 0.87% and 1 Month at 5.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 25.89 %
Institutions - 61.31 %
Public - 12.80 %

