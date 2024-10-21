Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (Bank) have, at their meeting held today, inter alia, recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.00 per Equity Share of the face value of Rs. 5/- each, out of the net profits for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank.