Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Dividend

1,752.9
(-2.92%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:49:59 AM

Kotak Mah. Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend4 May 202419 Jul 202419 Jul 2024240Final
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (Bank) have, at their meeting held today, inter alia, recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.00 per Equity Share of the face value of Rs. 5/- each, out of the net profits for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank.

Kotak Mah. Bank: Related News

Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares Plummet

Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares Plummet

21 Oct 2024|01:55 PM

Kotak's net NPA increased to 0.43% from 0.37% YoY at September's end, while its GNPA increased to 1.49% from 1.72% YoY.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 13th August 2024

13 Aug 2024|08:42 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 22nd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 22nd July, 2024

22 Jul 2024|09:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Read More
