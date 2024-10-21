|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|4 May 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|2
|40
|Final
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (Bank) have, at their meeting held today, inter alia, recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.00 per Equity Share of the face value of Rs. 5/- each, out of the net profits for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank.
Kotak's net NPA increased to 0.43% from 0.37% YoY at September's end, while its GNPA increased to 1.49% from 1.72% YoY.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid Corporation of India, Vodafone Idea, Marico, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.Read More
