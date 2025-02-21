Top Stocks for Today - 21st February 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

NTPC Green Energy: The green energy unit of NTPC has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharat Light and Power to further the achievement of their green energy objectives. This includes establishing infrastructure for green hydrogen. The MoU aims to kickstart green hydrogen and its derivatives by third parties.

Tata Steel: The company has announced acquisition of 191 Crore equity shares of T Steel Holdings Pte for approximately $300 Million (about ₹2,603.16 Crore). After this acquisition, T Steel will remain a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Steel.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The Board of Directors of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited, a listed subsidiary of the company, has approved a fundraising plan of up to ₹3,000 Crore via a Rights Issue of Equity Shares. In a separate decision, the Board also approved Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL) to raise up to ₹1,500 Crore through Rights Issue of Equity Shares. Both these issues are directed to strengthen the company’s financial position.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private lender informed the bourses that it has appointed Vyomesh Kapasi as the new Head of Products for its Consumer Bank division. In addition to this, the bank has named Shahrukh Todiwala as the new Managing Director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Private Limited.

HG Infra Engineering: The company stated that it has completed sale of 100% stake in Rewari Bypass Private Limited to Highways Infrastructure Trust for a consideration of ₹133.03 Crore. The transaction was executed on February 20, 2025.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com