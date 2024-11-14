Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹128.34
Prev. Close₹127.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹13,411.52
Day's High₹132.08
Day's Low₹127.78
52 Week's High₹155.35
52 Week's Low₹111.5
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,08,000.27
P/E290.68
EPS0.44
Divi. Yield0
This implies that roughly 183 million of the company's shares, which were previously locked in and not allowed to be sold, will now be available for purchase.Read More
The deal was an auction by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) held on 9 December 2024.Read More
The market capitalisation of NTPC's green energy division reached Rs 1 lakh crore on the same day that its shares were listed.Read More
In addition to debt repayment and other basic business needs, the Rs 10,000 crore IPO proceeds will be invested in its wholly-owned subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy.Read More
The development occurs ahead of NTPC Green Energy's market debut on Wednesday. On November 22, the last day of subscriptions.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
5,719.61
4,719.61
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
544.91
174.44
Net Worth
6,264.52
4,894.05
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
1,962.6
169.69
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
1,962.6
169.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
75.06
0.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
|17.64
|3,29,541.2
|4,648.87
|2.28
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.05
|19.31
|2,94,038.59
|3,711.16
|3.56
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
520.45
|22.67
|2,00,753.67
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,038.25
|0
|1,64,478.01
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
396.65
|40.64
|1,26,743.14
|1,008.61
|0.5
|4,889.44
|53.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
GURDEEP SINGH
Director (Finance)
JAI KUMAR SRINIVASAN
Director (Projects)
K Shanmugha Sundaram
Non Executive Director
Ajay Dua
Non Executive Director
Sangeeta Kaushik
Non Executive Director
Ritu Arora
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manish Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by NTPC Green Energy Ltd
Summary
NTPC Green Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited, a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company dated April 7, 2022, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. The Companys main business is to to carry on power generation through non-conventional / renewable energy sources in wind, hydro, solar, tidal, geothermal, biomass, wave, waste, hybrid and other production of green molecules etc. Their renewable energy portfolio encompasses solar and wind power assets with presence across multiple locations in more than six states. The Company in year 2023, has acquired 15 renewable assets with a combined capacity of 2,861 MW, as well as equity shareholding in NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, from the Corporate Promoter, NTPC Limited. The wholly owned Subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy Limited launched its first wind project, with a capacity of 50 MW, in Dayapar, in Bhuj District of Gujarat. The Company and Indian Oil Corporation Limited incorporated a joint venture company Indian Oil NTPC Green Energy Private Limited (INGEL) for developing grid connected and off-grid renewable energy-based power projects in 2022-23. In 2024, the Company has commissioned a 40 MW solar photovoltaic project in Ayodhya. NTPC Renewable Energy Limited further created a milestone with the launching of first solar plant in Chhatargarh, Rajasthan with a capacity of 150 MW. The Company i
Read More
The NTPC Green Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹128.17 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NTPC Green Energy Ltd is ₹108000.27 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of NTPC Green Energy Ltd is 290.68 and 5.97 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NTPC Green Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NTPC Green Energy Ltd is ₹111.5 and ₹155.35 as of 03 Jan ‘25
NTPC Green Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 5.36% and 1 Month at -9.82%.
