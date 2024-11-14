iifl-logo-icon 1
NTPC Green Energy Ltd Share Price

128.17
(0.17%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:01 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open128.34
  • Day's High132.08
  • 52 Wk High155.35
  • Prev. Close127.95
  • Day's Low127.78
  • 52 Wk Low 111.5
  • Turnover (lac)13,411.52
  • P/E290.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,08,000.27
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

NTPC Green Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

128.34

Prev. Close

127.95

Turnover(Lac.)

13,411.52

Day's High

132.08

Day's Low

127.78

52 Week's High

155.35

52 Week's Low

111.5

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,08,000.27

P/E

290.68

EPS

0.44

Divi. Yield

0

NTPC Green Energy Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NTPC Green Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

NTPC Green Energy Shares Fall 3% After Lock-in Ends

NTPC Green Energy Shares Fall 3% After Lock-in Ends

26 Dec 2024|12:38 PM

This implies that roughly 183 million of the company's shares, which were previously locked in and not allowed to be sold, will now be available for purchase.

NTPC Secures 500 MW Solar Project in SECI Auction

NTPC Secures 500 MW Solar Project in SECI Auction

11 Dec 2024|12:39 PM

The deal was an auction by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) held on 9 December 2024.

NTPC Green Shares Surge on Solar Project News

NTPC Green Shares Surge on Solar Project News

28 Nov 2024|02:00 PM

The market capitalisation of NTPC's green energy division reached Rs 1 lakh crore on the same day that its shares were listed.

NTPC Green Shares Close 9% Higher than the Listing Price

NTPC Green Shares Close 9% Higher than the Listing Price

27 Nov 2024|03:41 PM

In addition to debt repayment and other basic business needs, the Rs 10,000 crore IPO proceeds will be invested in its wholly-owned subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy.

NTPC Energy establishes JV with MAHAGENCO

NTPC Energy establishes JV with MAHAGENCO

27 Nov 2024|12:17 PM

The development occurs ahead of NTPC Green Energy's market debut on Wednesday. On November 22, the last day of subscriptions.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:36 AM
Nov-2024Nov-2024Nov-2024Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

NTPC Green Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

5,719.61

4,719.61

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

544.91

174.44

Net Worth

6,264.52

4,894.05

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

1,962.6

169.69

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

1,962.6

169.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

75.06

0.94

NTPC Green Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.05

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.45

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.25

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT NTPC Green Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

GURDEEP SINGH

Director (Finance)

JAI KUMAR SRINIVASAN

Director (Projects)

K Shanmugha Sundaram

Non Executive Director

Ajay Dua

Non Executive Director

Sangeeta Kaushik

Non Executive Director

Ritu Arora

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manish Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by NTPC Green Energy Ltd

Summary

NTPC Green Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited, a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company dated April 7, 2022, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. The Companys main business is to to carry on power generation through non-conventional / renewable energy sources in wind, hydro, solar, tidal, geothermal, biomass, wave, waste, hybrid and other production of green molecules etc. Their renewable energy portfolio encompasses solar and wind power assets with presence across multiple locations in more than six states. The Company in year 2023, has acquired 15 renewable assets with a combined capacity of 2,861 MW, as well as equity shareholding in NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, from the Corporate Promoter, NTPC Limited. The wholly owned Subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy Limited launched its first wind project, with a capacity of 50 MW, in Dayapar, in Bhuj District of Gujarat. The Company and Indian Oil Corporation Limited incorporated a joint venture company Indian Oil NTPC Green Energy Private Limited (INGEL) for developing grid connected and off-grid renewable energy-based power projects in 2022-23. In 2024, the Company has commissioned a 40 MW solar photovoltaic project in Ayodhya. NTPC Renewable Energy Limited further created a milestone with the launching of first solar plant in Chhatargarh, Rajasthan with a capacity of 150 MW. The Company i
Company FAQs

What is the NTPC Green Energy Ltd share price today?

The NTPC Green Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹128.17 today.

What is the Market Cap of NTPC Green Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NTPC Green Energy Ltd is ₹108000.27 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of NTPC Green Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of NTPC Green Energy Ltd is 290.68 and 5.97 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of NTPC Green Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NTPC Green Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NTPC Green Energy Ltd is ₹111.5 and ₹155.35 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of NTPC Green Energy Ltd?

NTPC Green Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 5.36% and 1 Month at -9.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of NTPC Green Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of NTPC Green Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 89.01 %
Institutions - 7.45 %
Public - 3.54 %

