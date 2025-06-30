iifl-logo
NTPC Green Fully Commissions Unit-II of Shajapur Solar Project, Adds Final 120 MW

30 Jun 2025 , 12:38 PM

NTPC Green Energy has wrapped up the final phase of its Shajapur Solar Project’s Unit-II by commissioning the last 120 MW of capacity. This milestone was confirmed in an exchange filing released on Sunday, June 29. With this update, Unit-II which accounts for 220 MW is now fully operational. It’s the latest addition to NTPC Green’s solar rollout in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier this year, the company had brought Unit-I online with a capacity of 105 MW. Together, both units now contribute 325 MW to the total installed solar power at the Shajapur site. The larger project, designed for 450 MW of solar capacity, is being built in three phases. The final unit, with a planned capacity of 125 MW, is still under development.

The entire solar park is spread across two key regions: Bikaner in Rajasthan and Bhuj in Gujarat. Once all phases are complete, this will be one of NTPC Green’s largest renewable projects under its interstate transmission framework. NTPC Green Energy is a fully owned arm of NTPC Ltd and serves as the state-run giant’s key vehicle for executing clean energy projects nationwide.

