Last Updated On 06-Jan-2025

Hot stocks are stocks that may show significant price movement today. They are the buzz of the stock market. For a stock to be considered as hot stock can be multiple reasons like hype and anticipation around IPO, quarterly results, dividend declarations, company undergoing expansion and many more. Since market changes every minute, the hot stock list keeps on changing accordingly. Our team of experts identifies hot stocks in which some developments have taken place in the past 24 hours. These developments may cause a movement in their prices due to which there can be either upward or downward movement. So hot stocks for today may help you in making more informed decisions. Investment & trading are all about making informed decisions.