iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hot Stock for Today

Last Updated On 06-Jan-2025

Hot stocks are stocks that may show significant price movement today. They are the buzz of the stock market. For a stock to be considered as hot stock can be multiple reasons like hype and anticipation around IPO, quarterly results, dividend declarations, company undergoing expansion and many more. Since market changes every minute, the hot stock list keeps on changing accordingly. Our team of experts identifies hot stocks in which some developments have taken place in the past 24 hours. These developments may cause a movement in their prices due to which there can be either upward or downward movement. So hot stocks for today may help you in making more informed decisions. Investment & trading are all about making informed decisions.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

NSE

BSE

Company Name
LTP
Chg (%)
High
Low
All T/H
All T/H Date
Eicher Motors Ltd

5,310.75

0.04

5385.7

5270.75

5385.7

02/01/2025

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

3,190.55

0.63

3237.05

3175.7

3237.05

02/01/2025

HCL Technologies Ltd

1,946.65

1.29

1992.1

1941

1992.1

16/12/2024

Wipro Ltd

294.45

3.07

303.8

294

369.93

14/10/2021

UltraTech Cement Ltd

11,786

0.09

11861.65

11713

12145.35

16/12/2024

Infosys Ltd

1,938.75

0.97

1952.95

1922

2006.45

13/12/2024

Tech Mahindra Ltd

1,689.45

2.17

1729.85

1681.35

1838

30/12/2021

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

3,659.9

1.44

3719.9

3651.45

3963.5

10/12/2024

HDFC Bank Ltd

1,749.2

2.48

1795.25

1746.3

1880

09/12/2024

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

7,298.35

1.66

7437.55

7280

7545

08/11/2024

Trent Ltd

7,307.7

0.18

7493.05

7280.1

8345

14/10/2024

Cipla Ltd

1,511.25

1.73

1539

1505.1

1702.05

09/10/2024

JSW Steel Ltd

915.05

0.27

924.7

908.5

1063

04/10/2024

Hindalco Industries Ltd

591.15

1.31

599.75

590

772.65

03/10/2024

Britannia Industries Ltd

4,834.1

0.96

4859.45

4785.75

6469.9

03/10/2024

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

1,849.65

1.50

1884

1844

1960.35

30/09/2024

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

296.4

0.16

299.15

294.35

376

30/09/2024

NTPC Ltd

339.85

0.54

344.5

337.05

448.45

30/09/2024

Bajaj Auto Ltd

8,965.7

1.25

9109.95

8945

12774

27/09/2024

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

1,701.1

0.02

1720

1692

2029.9

27/09/2024

Company Name
LTP
Chg (%)
High
Low
All T/H
All T/H Date
Eicher Motors Ltd

5,310.75

0.04

5385.7

5270.75

5385.7

02/01/2025

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

3,190.55

0.63

3237.05

3175.7

3237.05

02/01/2025

HCL Technologies Ltd

1,946.65

1.29

1992.1

1941

1992.1

16/12/2024

Wipro Ltd

294.45

3.07

303.8

294

369.93

14/10/2021

UltraTech Cement Ltd

11,786

0.09

11861.65

11713

12145.35

16/12/2024

Infosys Ltd

1,938.75

0.97

1952.95

1922

2006.45

13/12/2024

Tech Mahindra Ltd

1,689.45

2.17

1729.85

1681.35

1838

30/12/2021

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

3,659.9

1.44

3719.9

3651.45

3963.5

10/12/2024

HDFC Bank Ltd

1,749.2

2.48

1795.25

1746.3

1880

09/12/2024

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

7,298.35

1.66

7437.55

7280

7545

08/11/2024

Trent Ltd

7,307.7

0.18

7493.05

7280.1

8345

14/10/2024

Cipla Ltd

1,511.25

1.73

1539

1505.1

1702.05

09/10/2024

JSW Steel Ltd

915.05

0.27

924.7

908.5

1063

04/10/2024

Hindalco Industries Ltd

591.15

1.31

599.75

590

772.65

03/10/2024

Britannia Industries Ltd

4,834.1

0.96

4859.45

4785.75

6469.9

03/10/2024

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

1,849.65

1.50

1884

1844

1960.35

30/09/2024

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

296.4

0.16

299.15

294.35

376

30/09/2024

NTPC Ltd

339.85

0.54

344.5

337.05

448.45

30/09/2024

Bajaj Auto Ltd

8,965.7

1.25

9109.95

8945

12774

27/09/2024

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

1,701.1

0.02

1720

1692

2029.9

27/09/2024

Share Market Today

NSE

BSE

Name
Value
Chg (%)
Nifty 50

24,004.75

183.90 | 0.76

Nifty IT

43,726.55

625.19 | 1.40

Nifty Next 50

69,192.45

88.85 | 0.12

Nifty Bank

50,988.8

616.74 | 1.19

Nifty Energy

35,894.05

178.15 | 0.49

Nifty Midcap 100

57,931.05

177.14 | 0.30

Nifty 100

24,879.84

148.95 | 0.59

Nifty Pharma

23,263.5

289.90 | 1.23

Nifty Realty

1,045.1

6.55 | 0.62

Nifty Infrastructure

8,596.25

26.25 | 0.30

Nifty PSU Bank

6,619

20.5 | 0.31

Nifty 500

22,708.15

111.59 | 0.48

Nifty PSE

9,779.5

68.14 | 0.70

Nifty Metal

8,729.95

6.60 | 0.07

Nifty MNC

28,684.69

113.04 | 0.39

Nifty Services Sector

31,697.59

368.10 | 1.14

Nifty Smallcap 100

19,033.69

46.65 | 0.24

Nifty India Consumption

11,668.5

14.89 | 0.12

Nifty Midcap 50

16,181.59

60.35 | 0.37

Nifty FMCG

57,817

145.65 | 0.25

Nifty Auto

24,005

11.20 | 0.04

Nifty 200

13,610.5

74.54 | 0.54

Nifty Media

1,861.75

31.15 | 1.70

Nifty Commodities

8,283.75

38.64 | 0.46

Nifty Financial Services

23,735.69

271.00 | 1.12

Nifty Dividend Opportunities 50

6,377.7

25.94 | 0.40

Nifty 100 Liquid 15

6,365.54

3.44 | 0.05

Nifty Alpha 50

57,044.6

232.34 | 0.40

Nifty 100 Equal Weight

31,981.25

9.79 | 0.03

Nifty50 Value 20

13,581.84

117.70 | 0.85

Nifty CPSE

6,272.95

54.85 | 0.88

Nifty Growth Sectors 15

12,127.5

67.89 | 0.55

Nifty Midcap Liquid 15

14,636.45

124.24 | 0.84

Nifty100 Quality 30

5,635.7

33.39 | 0.58

Nifty Private Bank

25,018.09

226.15 | 0.89

Nifty 50 Equal Weight

30,020.59

92.35 | 0.30

Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30

19,527

92.59 | 0.47

Nifty Tata Group 25% Cap

16,780.65

36.80 | 0.21

Nifty LargeMidcap 250

15,941.34

67.70 | 0.42

Nifty Smallcap 50

9,012.75

52.45 | 0.57

Nifty Midcap 150

21,419.3

53.84 | 0.25

Nifty MidSmallcap 400

20,235.65

46.59 | 0.22

Nifty100 ESG

4,788.75

12.64 | 0.26

Nifty200 Quality 30

21,100.09

75.20 | 0.35

Nifty Smallcap 250

17,973.05

34.89 | 0.19

Nifty Alpha Low-Volatility 30

27,513.4

247.89 | 0.89

Nifty Midcap150 Quality 50

24,568.9

75.64 | 0.30

Nifty Consumer Durables

43,222.35

297.15 | 0.69

Nifty Oil & Gas

11,046.65

137.00 | 1.25

Nifty Financial Services 25/50

25,626

130.15 | 0.50

Nifty200 Momentum 30

33,222.14

285.00 | 0.85

Nifty Healthcare Index

14,899.9

175.44 | 1.16

Nifty India Manufacturing

14,063.9

50.59 | 0.35

Nifty Midcap Select

13,009.84

85.30 | 0.65

Nifty India Digital Index

9,807.29

79.90 | 0.80

Nifty Midcap150 Momentum 50

65,179.64

210.05 | 0.32

Nifty Microcap 250

25,539

24.5 | 0.09

Nifty500 Multicap India Manufacturing 50:30:20

14,963.95

54.89 | 0.36

Nifty200 Alpha30

26,849.05

127.09 | 0.47

Nifty MidSmall Healthcare

44,715.05

38.14 | 0.08

Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20

13,847.34

44.70 | 0.32

Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25

16,018.45

65.69 | 0.40

Nifty Total Market

12,823.84

60.05 | 0.46

Banner

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Top News

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Read All Top News
Banner

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.