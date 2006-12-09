Last Updated On 06-Jan-2025
Hot stocks are stocks that may show significant price movement today. They are the buzz of the stock market. For a stock to be considered as hot stock can be multiple reasons like hype and anticipation around IPO, quarterly results, dividend declarations, company undergoing expansion and many more. Since market changes every minute, the hot stock list keeps on changing accordingly. Our team of experts identifies hot stocks in which some developments have taken place in the past 24 hours. These developments may cause a movement in their prices due to which there can be either upward or downward movement. So hot stocks for today may help you in making more informed decisions. Investment & trading are all about making informed decisions.
Company Name
LTP
Chg (%)
High
Low
All T/H
All T/H Date
|Eicher Motors Ltd
5,310.75
0.04
5385.7
5270.75
5385.7
02/01/2025
|Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3,190.55
0.63
3237.05
3175.7
3237.05
02/01/2025
|HCL Technologies Ltd
1,946.65
1.29
1992.1
1941
1992.1
16/12/2024
|Wipro Ltd
294.45
3.07
303.8
294
369.93
14/10/2021
|UltraTech Cement Ltd
11,786
0.09
11861.65
11713
12145.35
16/12/2024
|Infosys Ltd
1,938.75
0.97
1952.95
1922
2006.45
13/12/2024
|Tech Mahindra Ltd
1,689.45
2.17
1729.85
1681.35
1838
30/12/2021
|Larsen & Toubro Ltd
3,659.9
1.44
3719.9
3651.45
3963.5
10/12/2024
|HDFC Bank Ltd
1,749.2
2.48
1795.25
1746.3
1880
09/12/2024
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
7,298.35
1.66
7437.55
7280
7545
08/11/2024
|Trent Ltd
7,307.7
0.18
7493.05
7280.1
8345
14/10/2024
|Cipla Ltd
1,511.25
1.73
1539
1505.1
1702.05
09/10/2024
|JSW Steel Ltd
915.05
0.27
924.7
908.5
1063
04/10/2024
|Hindalco Industries Ltd
591.15
1.31
599.75
590
772.65
03/10/2024
|Britannia Industries Ltd
4,834.1
0.96
4859.45
4785.75
6469.9
03/10/2024
|Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
1,849.65
1.50
1884
1844
1960.35
30/09/2024
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
296.4
0.16
299.15
294.35
376
30/09/2024
|NTPC Ltd
339.85
0.54
344.5
337.05
448.45
30/09/2024
|Bajaj Auto Ltd
8,965.7
1.25
9109.95
8945
12774
27/09/2024
|Bajaj Finserv Ltd
1,701.1
0.02
1720
1692
2029.9
27/09/2024
Name
Value
Chg (%)
|Nifty 50
24,004.75
183.90 | 0.76
|Nifty IT
43,726.55
625.19 | 1.40
|Nifty Next 50
69,192.45
88.85 | 0.12
|Nifty Bank
50,988.8
616.74 | 1.19
|Nifty Energy
35,894.05
178.15 | 0.49
|Nifty Midcap 100
57,931.05
177.14 | 0.30
|Nifty 100
24,879.84
148.95 | 0.59
|Nifty Pharma
23,263.5
289.90 | 1.23
|Nifty Realty
1,045.1
6.55 | 0.62
|Nifty Infrastructure
8,596.25
26.25 | 0.30
|Nifty PSU Bank
6,619
20.5 | 0.31
|Nifty 500
22,708.15
111.59 | 0.48
|Nifty PSE
9,779.5
68.14 | 0.70
|Nifty Metal
8,729.95
6.60 | 0.07
|Nifty MNC
28,684.69
113.04 | 0.39
|Nifty Services Sector
31,697.59
368.10 | 1.14
|Nifty Smallcap 100
19,033.69
46.65 | 0.24
|Nifty India Consumption
11,668.5
14.89 | 0.12
|Nifty Midcap 50
16,181.59
60.35 | 0.37
|Nifty FMCG
57,817
145.65 | 0.25
|Nifty Auto
24,005
11.20 | 0.04
|Nifty 200
13,610.5
74.54 | 0.54
|Nifty Media
1,861.75
31.15 | 1.70
|Nifty Commodities
8,283.75
38.64 | 0.46
|Nifty Financial Services
23,735.69
271.00 | 1.12
|Nifty Dividend Opportunities 50
6,377.7
25.94 | 0.40
|Nifty 100 Liquid 15
6,365.54
3.44 | 0.05
|Nifty Alpha 50
57,044.6
232.34 | 0.40
|Nifty 100 Equal Weight
31,981.25
9.79 | 0.03
|Nifty50 Value 20
13,581.84
117.70 | 0.85
|Nifty CPSE
6,272.95
54.85 | 0.88
|Nifty Growth Sectors 15
12,127.5
67.89 | 0.55
|Nifty Midcap Liquid 15
14,636.45
124.24 | 0.84
|Nifty100 Quality 30
5,635.7
33.39 | 0.58
|Nifty Private Bank
25,018.09
226.15 | 0.89
|Nifty 50 Equal Weight
30,020.59
92.35 | 0.30
|Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30
19,527
92.59 | 0.47
|Nifty Tata Group 25% Cap
16,780.65
36.80 | 0.21
|Nifty LargeMidcap 250
15,941.34
67.70 | 0.42
|Nifty Smallcap 50
9,012.75
52.45 | 0.57
|Nifty Midcap 150
21,419.3
53.84 | 0.25
|Nifty MidSmallcap 400
20,235.65
46.59 | 0.22
|Nifty100 ESG
4,788.75
12.64 | 0.26
|Nifty200 Quality 30
21,100.09
75.20 | 0.35
|Nifty Smallcap 250
17,973.05
34.89 | 0.19
|Nifty Alpha Low-Volatility 30
27,513.4
247.89 | 0.89
|Nifty Midcap150 Quality 50
24,568.9
75.64 | 0.30
|Nifty Consumer Durables
43,222.35
297.15 | 0.69
|Nifty Oil & Gas
11,046.65
137.00 | 1.25
|Nifty Financial Services 25/50
25,626
130.15 | 0.50
|Nifty200 Momentum 30
33,222.14
285.00 | 0.85
|Nifty Healthcare Index
14,899.9
175.44 | 1.16
|Nifty India Manufacturing
14,063.9
50.59 | 0.35
|Nifty Midcap Select
13,009.84
85.30 | 0.65
|Nifty India Digital Index
9,807.29
79.90 | 0.80
|Nifty Midcap150 Momentum 50
65,179.64
210.05 | 0.32
|Nifty Microcap 250
25,539
24.5 | 0.09
|Nifty500 Multicap India Manufacturing 50:30:20
14,963.95
54.89 | 0.36
|Nifty200 Alpha30
26,849.05
127.09 | 0.47
|Nifty MidSmall Healthcare
44,715.05
38.14 | 0.08
|Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20
13,847.34
44.70 | 0.32
|Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25
16,018.45
65.69 | 0.40
|Nifty Total Market
12,823.84
60.05 | 0.46
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
