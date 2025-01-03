₹25,626
(-130.15)(-0.5%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹25,770.75
Prev. Close
₹25,756.15
Market Cap.
₹57,15,782.52
Div Yield
0.98
PE
16.42
PB
16.42
₹25,591.05
₹25,831.59
Performance
One Week (%)
1.47
One Month (%)
-0.25
One Year (%)
14.62
YTD (%)
12.15
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
State Bank of India
793.4
809.5
792.15
1,33,35,302
Shriram Finance Ltd
3,048.35
3,098
3,036.15
7,30,363
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd
1,320.25
1,330.6
1,270.55
45,75,107
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
1,838.65
1,853
1,817.1
42,76,644
Bajaj Finance Ltd
7,407.25
7,500
7,359.25
15,05,827
LIC Housing Finance Ltd
609.45
617.5
607
8,83,002
HDFC Bank Ltd
1,749.2
1,795.25
1,746.3
1,22,10,130
ICICI Bank Ltd
1,265.05
1,288
1,262.25
1,11,93,999
Axis Bank Ltd
1,084.9
1,093.5
1,079.8
73,56,952
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
464.8
474.85
460.3
1,28,54,763
REC Ltd
538.05
544.7
519.85
1,45,62,464
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd
723.55
728.7
698.05
15,02,025
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
4,224.65
4,310
4,160.8
4,76,488
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
623
624.05
615.65
29,56,664
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
673.6
677.3
662.85
12,52,465
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
1,447.7
1,451
1,424.9
11,07,199
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
1,838.2
1,843.9
1,803.75
9,00,914
Muthoot Finance Ltd
2,237.25
2,275
2,228.15
16,61,048
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd
6,160.85
6,413.4
6,140
2,80,929
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
1,701.1
1,720
1,692
15,63,472
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.