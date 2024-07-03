Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹610
Prev. Close₹609.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹14,048.11
Day's High₹611.65
Day's Low₹590.15
52 Week's High₹826.75
52 Week's Low₹544.8
Book Value₹618.54
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32,690.24
P/E6.86
EPS88.77
Divi. Yield1.48
The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management shared this update on X on Thursday, August 29.Read More
LIC Housing Finance Ltd, reported a 1.8% year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹1,300.2 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
110.08
110.08
110.08
100.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31,284.55
26,990.26
24,561.76
20,420.32
Net Worth
31,394.63
27,100.34
24,671.84
20,521.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-797.87
-1,020.27
-7,783.96
-209.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
27,276.97
22,713.89
19,974.36
19,881.7
19,736.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
27,276.97
22,713.89
19,974.36
19,881.7
19,736.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.59
14.32
30.95
-1.48
-29.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
V K Kukreja
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ameet N Patel.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Dharmendra Bhandari
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
P Koteshwara Rao
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kashi Prasad Khandelwal
Independent Director
Sanjay Kumar Khemani
Non Executive Director
Akshay Rout
Independent Director
J Jayanthi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Varsha Hardasani
Independent Director
Ravi Krishan Takkar
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Siddhartha Mohanty
Nominee (LIC)
Jagannath Mukkavilli
Managing Director & CEO
Tribhuwan Adhikari
Independent Director
Ramesh L Adige
Independent Director
ANIL KAUL
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by LIC Housing Finance Ltd
Summary
LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL) is one of the largest housing finance companies in India with a key objective of providing long term finance to individuals for the purchase or construction of house/flat for residential purposes in India. LICHFL also provides finance on existing property for business/personal needs and also gives loans to professionals for purchase/construction of Clinics/Nursing Homes/ Diagnostic Centers/ Office Space and also for purchase of equipment. The Company also provides finance to builders and developers engaged in the business of construction of houses or flats for residential purpose and to be sold by them. The Company has 9 regional offices, 24 Back Offices and 282 Marketing Offices across India. It has set up an overseas representative office in Dubai and Kuwait to cater to the non-resident Indians in the GLCC countries covering Bahrain, Dubai, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.LICHFL Asset management Company is the Investment Manager of LICHFL Urban Development Fund, a Venture Capital Fund with focus on mid income housing and Income yielding micro infrastructure assets. The LICHFL Urban Development Fund is sponsored by LIC Housing Finance Limited and co-sponsored by LIC of India. LICHFL Trustee Company Private Limited currently provides Trusteeship services to LICHFL Urban Development Fund managed by LICHFL Asset Management Company Limited. LICHFL Care Homes Limited was established to set up and operate assisted community living centres for Senior
Read More
The LIC Housing Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹594.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of LIC Housing Finance Ltd is ₹32690.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of LIC Housing Finance Ltd is 6.86 and 1.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a LIC Housing Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of LIC Housing Finance Ltd is ₹544.8 and ₹826.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
LIC Housing Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.76%, 3 Years at 17.12%, 1 Year at 9.30%, 6 Month at -23.78%, 3 Month at -4.26% and 1 Month at -4.08%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.