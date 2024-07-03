Summary

LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL) is one of the largest housing finance companies in India with a key objective of providing long term finance to individuals for the purchase or construction of house/flat for residential purposes in India. LICHFL also provides finance on existing property for business/personal needs and also gives loans to professionals for purchase/construction of Clinics/Nursing Homes/ Diagnostic Centers/ Office Space and also for purchase of equipment. The Company also provides finance to builders and developers engaged in the business of construction of houses or flats for residential purpose and to be sold by them. The Company has 9 regional offices, 24 Back Offices and 282 Marketing Offices across India. It has set up an overseas representative office in Dubai and Kuwait to cater to the non-resident Indians in the GLCC countries covering Bahrain, Dubai, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.LICHFL Asset management Company is the Investment Manager of LICHFL Urban Development Fund, a Venture Capital Fund with focus on mid income housing and Income yielding micro infrastructure assets. The LICHFL Urban Development Fund is sponsored by LIC Housing Finance Limited and co-sponsored by LIC of India. LICHFL Trustee Company Private Limited currently provides Trusteeship services to LICHFL Urban Development Fund managed by LICHFL Asset Management Company Limited. LICHFL Care Homes Limited was established to set up and operate assisted community living centres for Senior

Read More