LIC Housing Finance Ltd Share Price

594.3
(-2.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open610
  • Day's High611.65
  • 52 Wk High826.75
  • Prev. Close609.45
  • Day's Low590.15
  • 52 Wk Low 544.8
  • Turnover (lac)14,048.11
  • P/E6.86
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value618.54
  • EPS88.77
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)32,690.24
  • Div. Yield1.48
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
LIC Housing Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

610

Prev. Close

609.45

Turnover(Lac.)

14,048.11

Day's High

611.65

Day's Low

590.15

52 Week's High

826.75

52 Week's Low

544.8

Book Value

618.54

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

32,690.24

P/E

6.86

EPS

88.77

Divi. Yield

1.48

LIC Housing Finance Ltd Corporate Action

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 9

Record Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Jul, 2024

arrow

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

LIC Housing Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Govt Receives ₹8,753 Crore in Dividends from IOCL and LIC

Govt Receives ₹8,753 Crore in Dividends from IOCL and LIC

30 Aug 2024|03:29 PM

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management shared this update on X on Thursday, August 29.

LIC Housing Finance Q1 profit falls 1.8% to ₹1,300.2 Crore

LIC Housing Finance Q1 profit falls 1.8% to ₹1,300.2 Crore

5 Aug 2024|01:54 PM

LIC Housing Finance Ltd, reported a 1.8% year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹1,300.2 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

LIC Housing Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.23%

Non-Promoter- 42.47%

Institutions: 42.47%

Non-Institutions: 12.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

LIC Housing Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

110.08

110.08

110.08

100.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

31,284.55

26,990.26

24,561.76

20,420.32

Net Worth

31,394.63

27,100.34

24,671.84

20,521.31

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-797.87

-1,020.27

-7,783.96

-209.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

27,276.97

22,713.89

19,974.36

19,881.7

19,736.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

27,276.97

22,713.89

19,974.36

19,881.7

19,736.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.59

14.32

30.95

-1.48

-29.22

LIC Housing Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT LIC Housing Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

V K Kukreja

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ameet N Patel.

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Dharmendra Bhandari

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

P Koteshwara Rao

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kashi Prasad Khandelwal

Independent Director

Sanjay Kumar Khemani

Non Executive Director

Akshay Rout

Independent Director

J Jayanthi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Varsha Hardasani

Independent Director

Ravi Krishan Takkar

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Siddhartha Mohanty

Nominee (LIC)

Jagannath Mukkavilli

Managing Director & CEO

Tribhuwan Adhikari

Independent Director

Ramesh L Adige

Independent Director

ANIL KAUL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by LIC Housing Finance Ltd

Summary

LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL) is one of the largest housing finance companies in India with a key objective of providing long term finance to individuals for the purchase or construction of house/flat for residential purposes in India. LICHFL also provides finance on existing property for business/personal needs and also gives loans to professionals for purchase/construction of Clinics/Nursing Homes/ Diagnostic Centers/ Office Space and also for purchase of equipment. The Company also provides finance to builders and developers engaged in the business of construction of houses or flats for residential purpose and to be sold by them. The Company has 9 regional offices, 24 Back Offices and 282 Marketing Offices across India. It has set up an overseas representative office in Dubai and Kuwait to cater to the non-resident Indians in the GLCC countries covering Bahrain, Dubai, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.LICHFL Asset management Company is the Investment Manager of LICHFL Urban Development Fund, a Venture Capital Fund with focus on mid income housing and Income yielding micro infrastructure assets. The LICHFL Urban Development Fund is sponsored by LIC Housing Finance Limited and co-sponsored by LIC of India. LICHFL Trustee Company Private Limited currently provides Trusteeship services to LICHFL Urban Development Fund managed by LICHFL Asset Management Company Limited. LICHFL Care Homes Limited was established to set up and operate assisted community living centres for Senior
Company FAQs

What is the LIC Housing Finance Ltd share price today?

The LIC Housing Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹594.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of LIC Housing Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of LIC Housing Finance Ltd is ₹32690.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of LIC Housing Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of LIC Housing Finance Ltd is 6.86 and 1.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of LIC Housing Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a LIC Housing Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of LIC Housing Finance Ltd is ₹544.8 and ₹826.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of LIC Housing Finance Ltd?

LIC Housing Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.76%, 3 Years at 17.12%, 1 Year at 9.30%, 6 Month at -23.78%, 3 Month at -4.26% and 1 Month at -4.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of LIC Housing Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of LIC Housing Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.24 %
Institutions - 42.47 %
Public - 12.29 %

