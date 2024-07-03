iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

LIC Housing Finance Ltd Nine Monthly Results

582.05
(-0.53%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

20,328.76

16,282.78

14,646.49

14,899.86

14,800.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20,328.76

16,282.78

14,646.49

14,899.86

14,800.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.43

17.06

22.34

0.45

2.34

Total Income

20,329.19

16,299.84

14,668.83

14,900.31

14,803.24

Total Expenditure

1,957.19

2,384.95

2,555.39

799.48

1,300.34

PBIDT

18,372

13,914.89

12,113.44

14,100.83

13,502.9

Interest

13,738.94

11,757.25

10,599.97

11,058.18

11,017.66

PBDT

4,633.06

2,157.64

1,513.47

3,042.65

2,485.24

Depreciation

50.87

49.63

40.2

39.99

36

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

904.69

407.71

301.02

667.8

469.9

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

3,677.5

1,700.3

1,172.25

2,334.86

1,979.34

Minority Interest After NP

0.29

0.31

0.28

0.28

0.34

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3,677.21

1,699.99

1,171.97

2,334.58

1,979.18

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3,677.21

1,699.99

1,171.97

2,334.58

1,979.18

EPS (Unit Curr.)

66.86

30.91

23.23

46.27

39.22

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

110.08

110.08

110.08

100.99

100.93

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

90.37

85.45

82.7

94.63

91.23

PBDTM(%)

22.79

13.25

10.33

20.42

16.79

PATM(%)

18.09

10.44

8

15.67

13.37

LIC Housing Fin.: Related NEWS

Govt Receives ₹8,753 Crore in Dividends from IOCL and LIC

Govt Receives ₹8,753 Crore in Dividends from IOCL and LIC

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Aug 2024|03:29 PM

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management shared this update on X on Thursday, August 29.

Read More
LIC Housing Finance Q1 profit falls 1.8% to ₹1,300.2 Crore

LIC Housing Finance Q1 profit falls 1.8% to ₹1,300.2 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Aug 2024|01:54 PM

LIC Housing Finance Ltd, reported a 1.8% year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹1,300.2 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR LIC Housing Finance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.