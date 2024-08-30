LIC Housing Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-797.87
-1,020.27
-7,783.96
-209.06
Other operating items
Operating
-797.87
-1,020.27
-7,783.96
-209.06
Capital expenditure
48.14
214.08
-66.97
5.41
Free cash flow
-749.73
-806.19
-7,850.93
-203.65
Equity raised
38,512.42
32,232.29
25,429.11
20,021.01
Investing
-860.76
3,524.2
1,445.19
250.14
Financing
60,242.96
67,469.16
46,758.82
30,361.51
Dividends paid
0
0
312.9
0
Net in cash
97,144.89
1,02,419.46
66,095.09
50,429.01
