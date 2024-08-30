LIC Housing Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
110.08
110.08
110.08
100.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31,284.55
26,990.26
24,561.76
20,420.32
Net Worth
31,394.63
27,100.34
24,671.84
20,521.31
Minority Interest
Debt
2,52,661.51
2,44,949.63
2,23,801.27
2,07,982.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1,529.38
1,529.38
1,529.38
1,529.38
Total Liabilities
2,85,585.52
2,73,579.35
2,50,002.49
2,30,033.21
Fixed Assets
360.99
356.95
287.62
247.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
6,277.03
6,976.41
6,198.6
4,635.61
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3,168.53
3,417.84
2,897.46
2,442.31
Networking Capital
-6,369.71
-5,733.3
-5,602.72
-6,742.13
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
778.78
628.74
491.63
387.36
Sundry Creditors
-70.58
-38.96
-64.3
-96.12
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-7,077.91
-6,323.08
-6,030.05
-7,033.37
Cash
1,572.63
741.9
937.39
1,346.72
Total Assets
5,009.47
5,759.8
4,718.35
1,929.53
