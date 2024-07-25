Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|1,0000%
|₹2050%
|580
|₹0.50%
|1,0000%
|-
|-
|590
|₹0.550%
|00%
|4,0000%
|₹158-16.4%
|600
|₹0.05-66.66%
|56,0001.81%
|1,0000%
|₹13816.94%
|620
|₹0.60%
|2,0000%
|3,0000%
|₹129.55-12.28%
|630
|₹0.05-83.33%
|6,00050%
|1,0000%
|₹129.25-18.19%
|640
|₹0.05-95.45%
|2,0000%
|23,0004.54%
|₹112.3-16.19%
|650
|₹0.05-75%
|1,46,000-1.35%
|1,0000%
|₹99.25-14.43%
|660
|₹0.10%
|5,0000%
|-
|-
|670
|₹0.05-50%
|1,18,000-0.84%
|8,0000%
|₹79.15-21.43%
|680
|₹0.05-66.66%
|77,00010%
|-
|-
|690
|₹0.05-75%
|64,000-3.03%
|1,09,000-8.40%
|₹57.2-34.25%
|700
|₹0.05-75%
|2,17,000-17.17%
|7,00075%
|₹58.2-18.82%
|710
|₹0.10%
|45,000-15.09%
|31,00014.81%
|₹44.8-25.33%
|720
|₹0.05-75%
|1,43,000-11.18%
|46,000-4.16%
|₹27.65-46.62%
|730
|₹0.05-80%
|1,19,000-7.03%
|64,000-15.78%
|₹18.35-56.41%
|740
|₹0.05-88.88%
|1,10,000-19.70%
|55,000-40.86%
|₹21.6-30.32%
|750
|₹0.05-93.75%
|1,22,000-49.58%
|58,000-32.55%
|₹9.35-57.4%
|760
|₹0.05-96.29%
|93,000-8.82%
|1,99,000128.73%
|₹0.05-99.6%
|770
|₹0.05-97.91%
|1,77,000-1.11%
|1,73,0001.16%
|₹0.05-99.03%
|780
|₹9.3106.66%
|1,00,000-38.65%
|2,86,000-29.55%
|₹0.05-97.56%
|790
|₹24.65114.34%
|79,000-13.18%
|4,92,000-44.15%
|₹0.05-95.23%
|800
|₹33.1564.92%
|2,39,000-25.31%
|2,34,000-47.41%
|₹0.05-92.3%
|810
|₹44.746.31%
|1,35,000-4.92%
|4,05,000-53.01%
|₹0.05-90%
|820
|₹5541.02%
|62,000-4.61%
|2,69,000-26.09%
|₹0.05-87.5%
|830
|₹7044.47%
|22,00010%
|3,91,000-26.22%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|840
|₹75.313.83%
|31,0000%
|4,07,000-31.48%
|₹0.05-80%
|850
|₹8015.52%
|25,0004.16%
|3,98,000-3.86%
|₹0.05-80%
|860
|₹102.9528.76%
|25,0000%
|1,07,000-22.46%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|870
|₹91.80%
|25,0000%
|3,79,000-8.89%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|880
|₹115.5524.98%
|34,0009.67%
|43,000-4.44%
|₹0.05-75%
|890
|₹125.5558.52%
|4,0000%
|3,76,000-17.72%
|₹0.05-50%
|900
|₹142.1520.46%
|7,0000%
|2,80,0000%
|₹0.050%
|920
|₹155.511.38%
|3,00050%
