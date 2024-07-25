iifl-logo-icon 1
556.35
(-2.98%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
1,0000%₹2050%580₹0.50%1,0000%
--590₹0.550%00%
4,0000%₹158-16.4%600₹0.05-66.66%56,0001.81%
1,0000%₹13816.94%620₹0.60%2,0000%
3,0000%₹129.55-12.28%630₹0.05-83.33%6,00050%
1,0000%₹129.25-18.19%640₹0.05-95.45%2,0000%
23,0004.54%₹112.3-16.19%650₹0.05-75%1,46,000-1.35%
1,0000%₹99.25-14.43%660₹0.10%5,0000%
--670₹0.05-50%1,18,000-0.84%
8,0000%₹79.15-21.43%680₹0.05-66.66%77,00010%
--690₹0.05-75%64,000-3.03%
1,09,000-8.40%₹57.2-34.25%700₹0.05-75%2,17,000-17.17%
7,00075%₹58.2-18.82%710₹0.10%45,000-15.09%
31,00014.81%₹44.8-25.33%720₹0.05-75%1,43,000-11.18%
46,000-4.16%₹27.65-46.62%730₹0.05-80%1,19,000-7.03%
64,000-15.78%₹18.35-56.41%740₹0.05-88.88%1,10,000-19.70%
55,000-40.86%₹21.6-30.32%750₹0.05-93.75%1,22,000-49.58%
58,000-32.55%₹9.35-57.4%760₹0.05-96.29%93,000-8.82%
1,99,000128.73%₹0.05-99.6%770₹0.05-97.91%1,77,000-1.11%
1,73,0001.16%₹0.05-99.03%780₹9.3106.66%1,00,000-38.65%
2,86,000-29.55%₹0.05-97.56%790₹24.65114.34%79,000-13.18%
4,92,000-44.15%₹0.05-95.23%800₹33.1564.92%2,39,000-25.31%
2,34,000-47.41%₹0.05-92.3%810₹44.746.31%1,35,000-4.92%
4,05,000-53.01%₹0.05-90%820₹5541.02%62,000-4.61%
2,69,000-26.09%₹0.05-87.5%830₹7044.47%22,00010%
3,91,000-26.22%₹0.05-83.33%840₹75.313.83%31,0000%
4,07,000-31.48%₹0.05-80%850₹8015.52%25,0004.16%
3,98,000-3.86%₹0.05-80%860₹102.9528.76%25,0000%
1,07,000-22.46%₹0.05-66.66%870₹91.80%25,0000%
3,79,000-8.89%₹0.05-66.66%880₹115.5524.98%34,0009.67%
43,000-4.44%₹0.05-75%890₹125.5558.52%4,0000%
3,76,000-17.72%₹0.05-50%900₹142.1520.46%7,0000%
2,80,0000%₹0.050%920₹155.511.38%3,00050%

LIC Housing Fin.: Related NEWS

Govt Receives ₹8,753 Crore in Dividends from IOCL and LIC

Govt Receives ₹8,753 Crore in Dividends from IOCL and LIC

30 Aug 2024|03:29 PM

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management shared this update on X on Thursday, August 29.

Read More
LIC Housing Finance Q1 profit falls 1.8% to ₹1,300.2 Crore

LIC Housing Finance Q1 profit falls 1.8% to ₹1,300.2 Crore

5 Aug 2024|01:54 PM

LIC Housing Finance Ltd, reported a 1.8% year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹1,300.2 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024.

Read More

