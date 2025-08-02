iifl-logo

LIC Housing Finance Q1 Profit Rises 4.4% to ₹1,364 Crore

2 Aug 2025 , 11:59 PM

LIC Housing Finance began FY26 on a solid note, reporting a 4.4% rise in net profit for the June quarter. The company’s bottom line stood at ₹1,364 crore. This is up from ₹1,306 crore in the same period last year. This surge is buoyed by steady disbursement activity in the housing segment.

Revenue from operations climbed 7% year-on-year to ₹7,233 crore. This surge in revenue is supported by sustained demand for individual home loans. The lender’s net interest income (NII) also moved up marginally by 4%, touching ₹2,076 crore during the quarter.

Disbursement activity remained largely stable. Total loans disbursed during the quarter stood at ₹13,116 crore, slightly higher than the ₹12,915 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. Disbursements under the core individual home loan category rose 3% to ₹11,247 crore. However, the company dialed back its exposure to project finance, with disbursements falling sharply to ₹156 crore from ₹521 crore a year earlier.

LIC Housing’s overall loan book grew 7% year-on-year to ₹3.09 lakh crore. Of this, individual home loans contributed ₹2.62 lakh crore, while project loans stood at ₹8,950 crore. The lender continues to focus on affordable housing, supported by policy tailwinds such as PMAY and demand from first-time buyers.

Asset quality improved notably, with Stage 3 loans dropping to 2.62% from 3.30% in the year-ago period. Provisions for expected credit losses declined to ₹5,051 crore, compared to ₹5,670 crore last year, reflecting improved collection efficiency and portfolio health.

LIC Housing Finance’s Managing Director and CEO, Tribhuwan Adhikari, said the company has entered the new financial year with strong momentum. “We’ve reduced lending rates following the RBI’s rate cut and waived off processing fees to enhance credit access. Our revamped digital platform, coupled with rising demand in affordable housing, puts us in a strong position for the coming quarters,” he said.

The company also marked a milestone this quarter, celebrating 36 years of operations, with a renewed focus on customer experience and digital transformation.

Meanwhile, the board has set August 22, 2025, as the record date to determine eligibility for the proposed final dividend of ₹10 per share (500% on a face value of ₹2). The dividend will be disbursed within 30 days of shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM.

