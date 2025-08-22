iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

NTPC commissions phase 3 of Gujarat’s Khavda solar project

22 Aug 2025 , 10:43 AM

NTPC Green Energy Ltd informed the bourses and shareholders that its wholly-owned arm NTPC Renewable Energy has commissioned fresh capacity of 49.1 MW at its 300 MW Khavda solar energy project. The stated project is situated in Bhuj, Gujarat. This is the third phase of the project.

The company informed that the new capacity was declared operational from August 22, 2025 under the 450 MW hybrid tranche V project.

This latest update related to the project comes after the company commissioned the first phase of 142.20 MW project on June 28, 2025. Following this, the company commissioned the second phase of 32.80 MW on June 30, 2025.

The company posted a 59% year-on-year growth in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 at ₹220 Crore. In the year-ago period, the business posted a net profit of ₹138 Crore.

Revenue for the quarter under review came in at ₹680 Crore. This was 17.60% higher against ₹578 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. The company announced that growth in its topline was driven by increased capacity utilisation across operational assets.

The company posted an EBITDA of ₹603 Crore. This was a growth of 17.80% versus ₹512 Crore in the previous comparable quarter. However, EBITDA margin came in flat at 88.60%.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • NTPC Green
  • NTPC Green Energy
  • NTPC Green Energy News
  • NTPC Green Energy Updates
  • NTPC Green Project
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Ashoka Buildcon secures ₹500 Crore railway electrification project

Ashoka Buildcon secures ₹500 Crore railway electrification project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Aug 2025|03:37 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on August 22, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on August 22, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Aug 2025|02:07 PM
R Systems acquires Novigo Solutions for ₹400 Crore

R Systems acquires Novigo Solutions for ₹400 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Aug 2025|11:46 AM
NTPC commissions phase 3 of Gujarat’s Khavda solar project

NTPC commissions phase 3 of Gujarat’s Khavda solar project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Aug 2025|10:43 AM
HUL appoints ex-Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta as CFO

HUL appoints ex-Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta as CFO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Aug 2025|10:40 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.