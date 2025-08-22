NTPC commissions phase 3 of Gujarat’s Khavda solar project

NTPC Green Energy Ltd informed the bourses and shareholders that its wholly-owned arm NTPC Renewable Energy has commissioned fresh capacity of 49.1 MW at its 300 MW Khavda solar energy project. The stated project is situated in Bhuj, Gujarat. This is the third phase of the project.

The company informed that the new capacity was declared operational from August 22, 2025 under the 450 MW hybrid tranche V project.

This latest update related to the project comes after the company commissioned the first phase of 142.20 MW project on June 28, 2025. Following this, the company commissioned the second phase of 32.80 MW on June 30, 2025.

The company posted a 59% year-on-year growth in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 at ₹220 Crore. In the year-ago period, the business posted a net profit of ₹138 Crore.

Revenue for the quarter under review came in at ₹680 Crore. This was 17.60% higher against ₹578 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. The company announced that growth in its topline was driven by increased capacity utilisation across operational assets.

The company posted an EBITDA of ₹603 Crore. This was a growth of 17.80% versus ₹512 Crore in the previous comparable quarter. However, EBITDA margin came in flat at 88.60%.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com