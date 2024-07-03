iifl-logo-icon 1
Siemens Ltd Share Price

6,473.2
(-2.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

  • Open6,628.8
  • Day's High6,633.45
  • 52 Wk High8,129.9
  • Prev. Close6,609.7
  • Day's Low6,425.5
  • 52 Wk Low 3,965
  • Turnover (lac)18,586.69
  • P/E88.32
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value440.57
  • EPS74.84
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,30,523.93
  • Div. Yield0.18
Siemens Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

6,628.8

Prev. Close

6,609.7

Turnover(Lac.)

18,586.69

Day's High

6,633.45

Day's Low

6,425.5

52 Week's High

8,129.9

52 Week's Low

3,965

Book Value

440.57

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,30,523.93

P/E

88.32

EPS

74.84

Divi. Yield

0.18

Siemens Ltd Corporate Action

16 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Jan, 2024

21 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

28 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

15 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Siemens Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Siemens Shares Soar After Strong Q4 Results, Proposes ₹12 Dividend

27 Nov 2024|09:08 PM

Siemens reported a 45% increase in standalone net profit, reaching ₹775 crore, compared to the previous year.

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

27 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Siemens bags order worth ₹766 Crore from Bangalore Metro

11 Jul 2024|11:13 AM

The overall order value is around ₹766 Crore. Siemens Limited's participation in the partnership is roughly ₹558 Crore.

Siemens Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.99%

Foreign: 74.99%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 15.60%

Institutions: 15.59%

Non-Institutions: 9.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Siemens Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2023Sep-2022Sep-2021Sep-2020

Equity Capital

71.2

71.2

71.2

71.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12,953.3

11,524.7

10,272.5

9,402.8

Net Worth

13,024.5

11,595.9

10,343.7

9,474

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2021Sep-2020Sep-2019Sep-2018

Revenue

12,963.1

9,869.4

13,683.8

12,725.1

yoy growth (%)

31.34

-27.87

7.53

15.52

Raw materials

-6,135.7

-4,045.3

-6,147.4

-5,707.3

As % of sales

47.33

40.98

44.92

44.85

Employee costs

-1,604.1

-1,540.4

-1,603.6

-1,448.7

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2021Sep-2020Sep-2019Sep-2018

Profit before tax

1,430.6

1,020.6

1,641.6

1,391.2

Depreciation

-228.2

-250.4

-217.3

-196.7

Tax paid

-367.9

-263.2

-554.7

-497.3

Working capital

-798.1

361.5

1,147.3

301.8

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarSep-2021Sep-2020Sep-2019Sep-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

31.34

-27.87

7.53

15.52

Op profit growth

47.36

-32.89

12.12

25.19

EBIT growth

38.14

-36.49

18.12

26.15

Net profit growth

45.8

-30.39

21.59

-21.14

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Sept-2023Sept-2022Sept-2021Sept-2020

Gross Sales

21,982.7

19,279.2

15,873.8

12,994.6

9,660.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

21,982.7

19,279.2

15,873.8

12,994.6

9,660.6

Other Operating Income

257

274.6

264

203.9

285.9

Other Income

925.3

496.2

588.9

285.4

314.9

View Annually Results

Siemens Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Siemens Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Sunil Mathur

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ketan Thaker

Independent Director

Mehernosh B Kapadia

Executive Director & CFO

Daniel Spindler

Director

Tim Holt

Director

Matthias Rebellius

Independent Director

Sindhu Gangadharan

Independent Director

SHYAMAK RAMYAR TATA

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Juergen Wagner

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Deepak Parekh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Siemens Ltd

Summary

Siemens Limited offers products, integrated solutions for industrial applications for manufacturing industries, drives for process industries, intelligent infrastructure and buildings, efficient and clean power generation from fossil fuels and oil & gas applications, transmission and distribution of electrical energy for passenger and freight transportation, including rail vehicles, rail automation and rail electrification systems. It focuses on the areas of electrification, automation and digitization. It is one of the leading producers of technologies for combined cycle turbines for power generation; power transmission and distribution solutions; infrastructure solutions for Smart Cities and transportation; automation and software solutions for industry, and also supplier of healthcare equipments. It has nearly 21 factories located across India and a nation-wide sales and service network.Siemens Ltd was incorporated in the year 1957 as Siemens Engineering and Manufacturing Company of India Pvt Ltd. In March 1957, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with two foreign companies, viz., Siemens & Halske AG and Siemens Schuckertwerke AG of West Germany. In the year 1966, the name of the Siemens & Halske AG was changed to Siemens AG and at the same time, it took over the manufacturing and business activities of Siemens-Schuckertwerke AG and Siemens-Reiniger-Werke AG. The name of the company was changed in the year 1967 from Siemens Engineering & Manufacturing Compan
Company FAQs

What is the Siemens Ltd share price today?

The Siemens Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6473.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Siemens Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Siemens Ltd is ₹230523.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Siemens Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Siemens Ltd is 88.32 and 15.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Siemens Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Siemens Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Siemens Ltd is ₹3965 and ₹8129.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Siemens Ltd?

Siemens Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.33%, 3 Years at 40.82%, 1 Year at 61.80%, 6 Month at -15.29%, 3 Month at -10.03% and 1 Month at -14.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Siemens Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Siemens Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 15.59 %
Public - 9.41 %

Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
