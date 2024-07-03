SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹6,628.8
Prev. Close₹6,609.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹18,586.69
Day's High₹6,633.45
Day's Low₹6,425.5
52 Week's High₹8,129.9
52 Week's Low₹3,965
Book Value₹440.57
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,30,523.93
P/E88.32
EPS74.84
Divi. Yield0.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2023
|Sep-2022
|Sep-2021
|Sep-2020
Equity Capital
71.2
71.2
71.2
71.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12,953.3
11,524.7
10,272.5
9,402.8
Net Worth
13,024.5
11,595.9
10,343.7
9,474
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2021
|Sep-2020
|Sep-2019
|Sep-2018
Revenue
12,963.1
9,869.4
13,683.8
12,725.1
yoy growth (%)
31.34
-27.87
7.53
15.52
Raw materials
-6,135.7
-4,045.3
-6,147.4
-5,707.3
As % of sales
47.33
40.98
44.92
44.85
Employee costs
-1,604.1
-1,540.4
-1,603.6
-1,448.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2021
|Sep-2020
|Sep-2019
|Sep-2018
Profit before tax
1,430.6
1,020.6
1,641.6
1,391.2
Depreciation
-228.2
-250.4
-217.3
-196.7
Tax paid
-367.9
-263.2
-554.7
-497.3
Working capital
-798.1
361.5
1,147.3
301.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Sep-2021
|Sep-2020
|Sep-2019
|Sep-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
31.34
-27.87
7.53
15.52
Op profit growth
47.36
-32.89
12.12
25.19
EBIT growth
38.14
-36.49
18.12
26.15
Net profit growth
45.8
-30.39
21.59
-21.14
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Sept-2023
|Sept-2022
|Sept-2021
|Sept-2020
Gross Sales
21,982.7
19,279.2
15,873.8
12,994.6
9,660.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
21,982.7
19,279.2
15,873.8
12,994.6
9,660.6
Other Operating Income
257
274.6
264
203.9
285.9
Other Income
925.3
496.2
588.9
285.4
314.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Sunil Mathur
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ketan Thaker
Independent Director
Mehernosh B Kapadia
Executive Director & CFO
Daniel Spindler
Director
Tim Holt
Director
Matthias Rebellius
Independent Director
Sindhu Gangadharan
Independent Director
SHYAMAK RAMYAR TATA
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
Juergen Wagner
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Deepak Parekh
Reports by Siemens Ltd
Summary
Siemens Limited offers products, integrated solutions for industrial applications for manufacturing industries, drives for process industries, intelligent infrastructure and buildings, efficient and clean power generation from fossil fuels and oil & gas applications, transmission and distribution of electrical energy for passenger and freight transportation, including rail vehicles, rail automation and rail electrification systems. It focuses on the areas of electrification, automation and digitization. It is one of the leading producers of technologies for combined cycle turbines for power generation; power transmission and distribution solutions; infrastructure solutions for Smart Cities and transportation; automation and software solutions for industry, and also supplier of healthcare equipments. It has nearly 21 factories located across India and a nation-wide sales and service network.Siemens Ltd was incorporated in the year 1957 as Siemens Engineering and Manufacturing Company of India Pvt Ltd. In March 1957, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with two foreign companies, viz., Siemens & Halske AG and Siemens Schuckertwerke AG of West Germany. In the year 1966, the name of the Siemens & Halske AG was changed to Siemens AG and at the same time, it took over the manufacturing and business activities of Siemens-Schuckertwerke AG and Siemens-Reiniger-Werke AG. The name of the company was changed in the year 1967 from Siemens Engineering & Manufacturing Compan
Read More
The Siemens Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6473.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Siemens Ltd is ₹230523.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Siemens Ltd is 88.32 and 15.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Siemens Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Siemens Ltd is ₹3965 and ₹8129.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Siemens Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.33%, 3 Years at 40.82%, 1 Year at 61.80%, 6 Month at -15.29%, 3 Month at -10.03% and 1 Month at -14.50%.
