Summary

Siemens Limited offers products, integrated solutions for industrial applications for manufacturing industries, drives for process industries, intelligent infrastructure and buildings, efficient and clean power generation from fossil fuels and oil & gas applications, transmission and distribution of electrical energy for passenger and freight transportation, including rail vehicles, rail automation and rail electrification systems. It focuses on the areas of electrification, automation and digitization. It is one of the leading producers of technologies for combined cycle turbines for power generation; power transmission and distribution solutions; infrastructure solutions for Smart Cities and transportation; automation and software solutions for industry, and also supplier of healthcare equipments. It has nearly 21 factories located across India and a nation-wide sales and service network.Siemens Ltd was incorporated in the year 1957 as Siemens Engineering and Manufacturing Company of India Pvt Ltd. In March 1957, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with two foreign companies, viz., Siemens & Halske AG and Siemens Schuckertwerke AG of West Germany. In the year 1966, the name of the Siemens & Halske AG was changed to Siemens AG and at the same time, it took over the manufacturing and business activities of Siemens-Schuckertwerke AG and Siemens-Reiniger-Werke AG. The name of the company was changed in the year 1967 from Siemens Engineering & Manufacturing Compan

