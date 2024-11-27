iifl-logo-icon 1
Siemens Ltd Balance Sheet

5,967.9
(-2.24%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:09:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2023Sep-2022Sep-2021Sep-2020

Equity Capital

71.2

71.2

71.2

71.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12,953.3

11,524.7

10,272.5

9,402.8

Net Worth

13,024.5

11,595.9

10,343.7

9,474

Minority Interest

Debt

152.4

159.6

196.3

205.7

Deferred Tax Liability Net

26.6

35.7

42.1

51.6

Total Liabilities

13,203.5

11,791.2

10,582.1

9,731.3

Fixed Assets

1,069.1

1,073.2

1,142.5

1,253.1

Intangible Assets

Investments

2,220.1

2,220.1

2,212

55

Deferred Tax Asset Net

309.2

274.9

248

299.7

Networking Capital

2,387.2

1,946.7

2,130.8

2,571.8

Inventories

2,261.1

1,923.8

1,584.7

1,106.4

Inventory Days

44.62

40.91

Sundry Debtors

4,384.5

3,546.2

3,435.2

3,123.9

Debtor Days

96.72

115.53

Other Current Assets

4,068.4

4,233.7

3,953.1

4,327.4

Sundry Creditors

-4,034.2

-3,894.6

-3,474.4

-2,779.1

Creditor Days

97.82

102.77

Other Current Liabilities

-4,292.6

-3,862.4

-3,367.8

-3,206.8

Cash

7,217.9

6,276.3

4,848.8

5,551.7

Total Assets

13,203.5

11,791.2

10,582.1

9,731.3

Siemens : related Articles

Siemens Shares Soar After Strong Q4 Results, Proposes ₹12 Dividend

Siemens Shares Soar After Strong Q4 Results, Proposes ₹12 Dividend

27 Nov 2024|09:08 PM

Siemens reported a 45% increase in standalone net profit, reaching ₹775 crore, compared to the previous year.

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

27 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th August 2024

12 Aug 2024|08:48 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.

Siemens bags order worth ₹766 Crore from Bangalore Metro

Siemens bags order worth ₹766 Crore from Bangalore Metro

11 Jul 2024|11:13 AM

The overall order value is around ₹766 Crore. Siemens Limited's participation in the partnership is roughly ₹558 Crore.

