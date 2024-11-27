Siemens Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2023
|Sep-2022
|Sep-2021
|Sep-2020
Equity Capital
71.2
71.2
71.2
71.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12,953.3
11,524.7
10,272.5
9,402.8
Net Worth
13,024.5
11,595.9
10,343.7
9,474
Minority Interest
Debt
152.4
159.6
196.3
205.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
26.6
35.7
42.1
51.6
Total Liabilities
13,203.5
11,791.2
10,582.1
9,731.3
Fixed Assets
1,069.1
1,073.2
1,142.5
1,253.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,220.1
2,220.1
2,212
55
Deferred Tax Asset Net
309.2
274.9
248
299.7
Networking Capital
2,387.2
1,946.7
2,130.8
2,571.8
Inventories
2,261.1
1,923.8
1,584.7
1,106.4
Inventory Days
44.62
40.91
Sundry Debtors
4,384.5
3,546.2
3,435.2
3,123.9
Debtor Days
96.72
115.53
Other Current Assets
4,068.4
4,233.7
3,953.1
4,327.4
Sundry Creditors
-4,034.2
-3,894.6
-3,474.4
-2,779.1
Creditor Days
97.82
102.77
Other Current Liabilities
-4,292.6
-3,862.4
-3,367.8
-3,206.8
Cash
7,217.9
6,276.3
4,848.8
5,551.7
Total Assets
13,203.5
11,791.2
10,582.1
9,731.3
Siemens reported a 45% increase in standalone net profit, reaching ₹775 crore, compared to the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Enterprises, Siemens, Aurobindo Pharma, etc.Read More
The overall order value is around ₹766 Crore. Siemens Limited's participation in the partnership is roughly ₹558 Crore.Read More
