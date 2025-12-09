iifl-logo

Top Stocks for Today - 9th December 2025

9 Dec 2025 , 06:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

IndiGo: The business announced that it has fully restored its network coverage after last week’s disruption. The airline said that it has issued refunds worth ₹827 Crore. The balance cancellations up to December 15 are underway. A four-member DGCA panel probing the operational crisis is expected to summon IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and COO Isidre Porqueras on Wednesday, December 10, to further investigate the incident.

Siemens: The business said that its board of directors has approved a slump sale agreement for the transfer of its low voltage motors and geared motors business. The buyer is identified as Innomotics India Private Limited. The transaction will be carried out at a transaction value of ₹2,200 Crore.

Larsen & Toubro: The business said that it has approved a scheme of arrangement for transferring and vesting of its realty business to its wholly-owned subsidiary, L&T Properties Limited. The company’s board approved the decision on December 8, 2025 at its meeting held in Muscat, Oman. The business shall be transferred on a slump sale.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The business logged robust numbers for November month. It posted a 19.60% y-o-y growth in its total sales volumes to 91,839 units. In the previous comparable period, it posted sales volume of 76,797 units. Exports jumped about 7.50% to 3,036 units.

ICICI Bank: The private sector bank said that it has executed a share purchase agreement with Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited (PCHL) for acquisition of an additional 2% stake in ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited (ICICI AMC).

