Incorporated in 2006, InterGlobe Aviation Limited is one of Indias leading airline. The principal activities of the Company comprises of air transportation which includes passenger and cargo services and providing related allied services including in-flight sales. The Company operates its flights under the IndiGo brand. IndiGo primarily operates in Indias domestic air travel market as a low-cost carrier.IndiGo is the largest airline in India with 1,800+ daily flights covering 78 domestic destinations and 26 international destinations. IndiGos purpose is giving wings to the nation, by connecting people and aspirations. Agile is a wholly owned subsidiary of IndiGo and is engaged in the business of providing ground handling and other allied services to IndiGo at various airports in India.InterGlobe Aviation was originally incorporated in Lucknow as InterGlobe Aviation Private Limited, as Private Limited Company on January 13, 2004 with the Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh and Uttaranchal at Kanpur. Pursuant to a Special Resolution of the Shareholders of the Company on June 30, 2006, Company converted into a Public Company and name of the Company was changed to InterGlobe Aviation Limited subsequent to which, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana on August 11, 2006.In June 2005, InterGlobe Aviation placed a landmark order of 100 A320 aircraft with Airbus. In July 2006, InterGlobe Aviatio

