SectorAir Transport Service
Open₹4,466
Prev. Close₹4,466.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹35,351.93
Day's High₹4,483.9
Day's Low₹4,233
52 Week's High₹5,035
52 Week's Low₹2,847
Book Value₹94.99
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,64,870.83
P/E26
EPS171.6
Divi. Yield0
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech, IndiGo, NHPC, Gland Pharma, etc.Read More
According to the filing, the inter-corporate loan will help IndiGo IFSC meet "its funding requirements for the acquisition of aircraft".Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Power, Honasa Consumer, Mahindra and IndiGo, etc.Read More
The offers will provide customers with a 15% discount on excess baggage that they can pay in advance and also up to 50% saving on FastForward service.Read More
As per a regulatory filing on Friday, IndiGo had acknowledged receiving the BCAS order of November 27, 2024.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
385.98
385.55
391.14
390.79
Preference Capital
0
5.88
0
0
Reserves
1,545.95
-6,694.56
-6,426.43
-319.88
Net Worth
1,931.93
-6,303.13
-6,035.29
70.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
25,930.92
14,640.63
35,756
23,020.88
yoy growth (%)
77.11
-59.05
55.31
23.89
Raw materials
-116.46
-55.48
-177.85
-125.14
As % of sales
0.44
0.37
0.49
0.54
Employee costs
-3,151.67
-3,026.19
-4,395.36
-2,455.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-6,171.02
-5,829.79
-275.08
3,126.67
Depreciation
-5,067.84
-4,698.68
-3,973.61
-436.87
Tax paid
0
0
26.93
-884.3
Working capital
-2,634.01
471.03
919.3
1,227.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
77.11
-59.05
55.31
23.89
Op profit growth
-2,183.18
-100.63
36.58
37.94
EBIT growth
3.39
-330.37
-53.82
40.05
Net profit growth
5.85
2,249.21
-111.06
35.14
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
68,904.3
54,446.45
25,930.93
14,640.63
35,756
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
68,904.3
54,446.45
25,930.93
14,640.63
35,756
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2,326.9
1,434.97
725.6
1,036.96
1,535.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
INDIGO
4,466.2
|26
|1,72,415.1
|-988.8
|0
|16,969.6
|96.64
Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd
GLOBALVECT
289.65
|0
|408.31
|-4.15
|0
|124.3
|8.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
V Sumantran
Independent Director
Pallavi Shroff
Independent Director
Vikram Singh Mehta
Independent Director
B.S. Dhanoa
Non Executive Director
Anil Parashar
Non Executive Director
Gregg Albert Saretsky
Managing Director
Rahul Bhatia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neerja Sharma
Non Executive Director
M Damodaran
Reports by Interglobe Aviation Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 2006, InterGlobe Aviation Limited is one of Indias leading airline. The principal activities of the Company comprises of air transportation which includes passenger and cargo services and providing related allied services including in-flight sales. The Company operates its flights under the IndiGo brand. IndiGo primarily operates in Indias domestic air travel market as a low-cost carrier.IndiGo is the largest airline in India with 1,800+ daily flights covering 78 domestic destinations and 26 international destinations. IndiGos purpose is giving wings to the nation, by connecting people and aspirations. Agile is a wholly owned subsidiary of IndiGo and is engaged in the business of providing ground handling and other allied services to IndiGo at various airports in India.InterGlobe Aviation was originally incorporated in Lucknow as InterGlobe Aviation Private Limited, as Private Limited Company on January 13, 2004 with the Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh and Uttaranchal at Kanpur. Pursuant to a Special Resolution of the Shareholders of the Company on June 30, 2006, Company converted into a Public Company and name of the Company was changed to InterGlobe Aviation Limited subsequent to which, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana on August 11, 2006.In June 2005, InterGlobe Aviation placed a landmark order of 100 A320 aircraft with Airbus. In July 2006, InterGlobe Aviatio
Read More
The Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4266.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Interglobe Aviation Ltd is ₹164870.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Interglobe Aviation Ltd is 26 and 46.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Interglobe Aviation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Interglobe Aviation Ltd is ₹2847 and ₹5035 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Interglobe Aviation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.83%, 3 Years at 30.40%, 1 Year at 49.35%, 6 Month at 4.37%, 3 Month at -5.31% and 1 Month at 1.38%.
