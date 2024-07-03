iifl-logo-icon 1
Interglobe Aviation Ltd Share Price

4,266.95
(-4.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4,466
  • Day's High4,483.9
  • 52 Wk High5,035
  • Prev. Close4,466.2
  • Day's Low4,233
  • 52 Wk Low 2,847
  • Turnover (lac)35,351.93
  • P/E26
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value94.99
  • EPS171.6
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,64,870.83
  • Div. Yield0
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
Interglobe Aviation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Air Transport Service

Open

4,466

Prev. Close

4,466.2

Turnover(Lac.)

35,351.93

Day's High

4,483.9

Day's Low

4,233

52 Week's High

5,035

52 Week's Low

2,847

Book Value

94.99

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,64,870.83

P/E

26

EPS

171.6

Divi. Yield

0

Interglobe Aviation Ltd Corporate Action

28 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Aug, 2024

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Interglobe Aviation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for Today - 27th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th December 2024

27 Dec 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech, IndiGo, NHPC, Gland Pharma, etc.

Interglobe Aviation to lend $43 Million to IFSC subsidiary

Interglobe Aviation to lend $43 Million to IFSC subsidiary

20 Dec 2024|07:23 AM

According to the filing, the inter-corporate loan will help IndiGo IFSC meet "its funding requirements for the acquisition of aircraft".

Top Stocks for today - 4th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 4th December 2024

4 Dec 2024|07:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Power, Honasa Consumer, Mahindra and IndiGo, etc.

IndiGo Offers Black Friday Sale with Discounts on Fares and Services

IndiGo Offers Black Friday Sale with Discounts on Fares and Services

2 Dec 2024|02:24 PM

The offers will provide customers with a 15% discount on excess baggage that they can pay in advance and also up to 50% saving on FastForward service.

IndiGo Fined ₹5 Lakh for Breaching Aviation Security Protocols

IndiGo Fined ₹5 Lakh for Breaching Aviation Security Protocols

2 Dec 2024|02:10 PM

As per a regulatory filing on Friday, IndiGo had acknowledged receiving the BCAS order of November 27, 2024.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 13.53%

Foreign: 13.53%

Indian: 35.75%

Non-Promoter- 46.05%

Institutions: 46.05%

Non-Institutions: 4.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Interglobe Aviation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

385.98

385.55

391.14

390.79

Preference Capital

0

5.88

0

0

Reserves

1,545.95

-6,694.56

-6,426.43

-319.88

Net Worth

1,931.93

-6,303.13

-6,035.29

70.91

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

25,930.92

14,640.63

35,756

23,020.88

yoy growth (%)

77.11

-59.05

55.31

23.89

Raw materials

-116.46

-55.48

-177.85

-125.14

As % of sales

0.44

0.37

0.49

0.54

Employee costs

-3,151.67

-3,026.19

-4,395.36

-2,455.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-6,171.02

-5,829.79

-275.08

3,126.67

Depreciation

-5,067.84

-4,698.68

-3,973.61

-436.87

Tax paid

0

0

26.93

-884.3

Working capital

-2,634.01

471.03

919.3

1,227.1

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

77.11

-59.05

55.31

23.89

Op profit growth

-2,183.18

-100.63

36.58

37.94

EBIT growth

3.39

-330.37

-53.82

40.05

Net profit growth

5.85

2,249.21

-111.06

35.14

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

68,904.3

54,446.45

25,930.93

14,640.63

35,756

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

68,904.3

54,446.45

25,930.93

14,640.63

35,756

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2,326.9

1,434.97

725.6

1,036.96

1,535.51

Interglobe Aviation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Interglobe Aviation Ltd

INDIGO

4,466.2

261,72,415.1-988.8016,969.696.64

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd

GLOBALVECT

289.65

0408.31-4.150124.38.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Interglobe Aviation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

V Sumantran

Independent Director

Pallavi Shroff

Independent Director

Vikram Singh Mehta

Independent Director

B.S. Dhanoa

Non Executive Director

Anil Parashar

Non Executive Director

Gregg Albert Saretsky

Managing Director

Rahul Bhatia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neerja Sharma

Non Executive Director

M Damodaran

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Interglobe Aviation Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 2006, InterGlobe Aviation Limited is one of Indias leading airline. The principal activities of the Company comprises of air transportation which includes passenger and cargo services and providing related allied services including in-flight sales. The Company operates its flights under the IndiGo brand. IndiGo primarily operates in Indias domestic air travel market as a low-cost carrier.IndiGo is the largest airline in India with 1,800+ daily flights covering 78 domestic destinations and 26 international destinations. IndiGos purpose is giving wings to the nation, by connecting people and aspirations. Agile is a wholly owned subsidiary of IndiGo and is engaged in the business of providing ground handling and other allied services to IndiGo at various airports in India.InterGlobe Aviation was originally incorporated in Lucknow as InterGlobe Aviation Private Limited, as Private Limited Company on January 13, 2004 with the Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh and Uttaranchal at Kanpur. Pursuant to a Special Resolution of the Shareholders of the Company on June 30, 2006, Company converted into a Public Company and name of the Company was changed to InterGlobe Aviation Limited subsequent to which, a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Haryana on August 11, 2006.In June 2005, InterGlobe Aviation placed a landmark order of 100 A320 aircraft with Airbus. In July 2006, InterGlobe Aviatio
Company FAQs

What is the Interglobe Aviation Ltd share price today?

The Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4266.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Interglobe Aviation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Interglobe Aviation Ltd is ₹164870.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Interglobe Aviation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Interglobe Aviation Ltd is 26 and 46.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Interglobe Aviation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Interglobe Aviation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Interglobe Aviation Ltd is ₹2847 and ₹5035 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Interglobe Aviation Ltd?

Interglobe Aviation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.83%, 3 Years at 30.40%, 1 Year at 49.35%, 6 Month at 4.37%, 3 Month at -5.31% and 1 Month at 1.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Interglobe Aviation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Interglobe Aviation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.29 %
Institutions - 46.06 %
Public - 4.65 %

