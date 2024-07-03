iifl-logo-icon 1
Interglobe Aviation Ltd Annually Results

4,260.55
(-0.04%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:30:52 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

68,904.3

54,446.45

25,930.93

14,640.63

35,756

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

68,904.3

54,446.45

25,930.93

14,640.63

35,756

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2,326.9

1,434.97

725.6

1,036.96

1,535.51

Total Income

71,231.2

55,881.42

26,656.53

15,677.6

37,291.51

Total Expenditure

52,586.8

47,951.1

25,383.59

14,654.24

31,697.38

PBIDT

18,644.4

7,930.32

1,272.93

1,023.36

5,594.13

Interest

4,169.4

3,131.73

2,358.02

2,141.98

1,875.87

PBDT

14,475

4,798.58

-1,085.08

-1,118.62

3,718.26

Depreciation

6,425.7

5,102.97

5,068.6

4,699.45

3,973.93

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1

1.4

0.41

-7.87

9.13

Deferred Tax

-124.2

0

7.75

-3.78

-31.12

Reported Profit After Tax

8,172.5

-305.79

-6,161.85

-5,806.43

-233.68

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

8,172.5

-305.79

-6,161.85

-5,806.43

-233.68

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

8,172.5

-305.79

-6,161.85

-5,806.43

-233.68

EPS (Unit Curr.)

211.84

-7.93

-160.01

-150.89

-6.07

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

386

385.55

385.26

384.91

384.8

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

27.05

14.56

4.9

6.98

15.64

PBDTM(%)

21

8.81

-4.18

-7.64

10.39

PATM(%)

11.86

-0.56

-23.76

-39.65

-0.65

Interglobe Aviat: Related NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 27th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th December 2024

27 Dec 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech, IndiGo, NHPC, Gland Pharma, etc.

Interglobe Aviation to lend $43 Million to IFSC subsidiary

Interglobe Aviation to lend $43 Million to IFSC subsidiary

20 Dec 2024|07:23 AM

According to the filing, the inter-corporate loan will help IndiGo IFSC meet "its funding requirements for the acquisition of aircraft".

Top Stocks for today - 4th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 4th December 2024

4 Dec 2024|07:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Power, Honasa Consumer, Mahindra and IndiGo, etc.

IndiGo Offers Black Friday Sale with Discounts on Fares and Services

IndiGo Offers Black Friday Sale with Discounts on Fares and Services

2 Dec 2024|02:24 PM

The offers will provide customers with a 15% discount on excess baggage that they can pay in advance and also up to 50% saving on FastForward service.

IndiGo Fined ₹5 Lakh for Breaching Aviation Security Protocols

IndiGo Fined ₹5 Lakh for Breaching Aviation Security Protocols

2 Dec 2024|02:10 PM

As per a regulatory filing on Friday, IndiGo had acknowledged receiving the BCAS order of November 27, 2024.

Interglobe Aviation shares slip ~10% after Q2 net loss

Interglobe Aviation shares slip ~10% after Q2 net loss

28 Oct 2024|01:57 PM

IndiGo's bottom line fell despite a 13.6% increase in revenues to ₹16,969.6 Crore during the quarter, as a 41% increase in airport fees and charges,

Domestic Travel Up 4.9% in September

Domestic Travel Up 4.9% in September

16 Oct 2024|11:35 AM

The rise is explained by the ongoing demand for air travel, even though there are still supply issues with planes.

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

Tune In, Take Off: IndiGo and Spotify Partner

Tune In, Take Off: IndiGo and Spotify Partner

14 Oct 2024|01:09 PM

This collaboration allows travellers to enjoy bespoke playlists based on their destination, mood, and genre choices.

ATF Price Drop Fuels Airline Stock Surge

ATF Price Drop Fuels Airline Stock Surge

1 Oct 2024|01:04 PM

At 1:00 p.m., Indigo operator InterGlobe Aviation shares were trading at Rs 4,906 on the NSE, up 2.5%.

