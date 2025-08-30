IndiGo Gets DGCA Nod to Extend Turkish Boeing 777 Wet Lease Till February 2026

30 Aug 2025 , 01:25 PM
IndiGo has secured another extension from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to continue operating two widebody Boeing 777 aircraft wet-leased from Turkish Airlines. The earlier three-month approval, granted on May 30, 2025, was due to lapse on August 31. At that time, the regulator had called it the “final extension” for the arrangement.
In a statement, IndiGo termed the regulator’s nod as “crucial” amid geopolitical headwinds, noting that it would help:
IndiGo said, “This approval comes at a crucial time and will greatly benefit Indian travellers by ensuring stability in operations. We continue to remain fully compliant with all conditions laid down by the regulator.”
The airline has also leased six Boeing 787s from Norse Atlantic Airways and ordered 60 Airbus A350s as part of its rapid international expansion. Deliveries of the A350s are yet to begin.
Timeline of key approvals:
The move highlights IndiGo’s continued reliance on Turkish 777s to plug gaps in its long-haul network. With A350 deliveries pending, the extension provides continuity and stability in IndiGo’s international operations. The decision reflects the strong demand for long-haul travel and the challenges airlines face amid global geopolitical disruptions.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.