IndiGo Gets DGCA Nod to Extend Turkish Boeing 777 Wet Lease Till February 2026

30 Aug 2025 , 01:25 PM

IndiGo has secured another extension from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to continue operating two widebody Boeing 777 aircraft wet-leased from Turkish Airlines. The earlier three-month approval, granted on May 30, 2025, was due to lapse on August 31. At that time, the regulator had called it the “final extension” for the arrangement.

In a statement, IndiGo termed the regulator’s nod as “crucial” amid geopolitical headwinds, noting that it would help:

  • Offset losses faced by Indian aviation due to global restrictions.
  • Ensure seamless travel for passengers during the peak season.
  • Maintain direct connectivity to Istanbul and beyond.

IndiGo said, “This approval comes at a crucial time and will greatly benefit Indian travellers by ensuring stability in operations. We continue to remain fully compliant with all conditions laid down by the regulator.”

The airline has also leased six Boeing 787s from Norse Atlantic Airways and ordered 60 Airbus A350s as part of its rapid international expansion. Deliveries of the A350s are yet to begin.

Timeline of key approvals:

  • Feb 2023: IndiGo began flying Turkish Boeing 777s on the Delhi–Istanbul route under wet lease.
  • 2023–24: DGCA granted multiple short-term approvals to extend the arrangement.
  • May 30, 2025: A three-month extension was granted, till Aug 31, labelled the “final extension.”
  • Aug 28, 2025: DGCA approved another extension, now valid till Feb 28, 2026.

The move highlights IndiGo’s continued reliance on Turkish 777s to plug gaps in its long-haul network. With A350 deliveries pending, the extension provides continuity and stability in IndiGo’s international operations. The decision reflects the strong demand for long-haul travel and the challenges airlines face amid global geopolitical disruptions.

