Top Stocks for Today - 6th January 2026

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The business informed that it has logged stable growth in its advances for the quarter ended December 2025. It registered a 16% y-o-y growth in its net advances at ₹4.80 Lakh Crore as compared to ₹4.14 Lakh Crore in the previous corresponding period. Average net advances during the period came in at ₹4.66 Lakh Crore, higher by 16.20% y-o-y.

Axis Bank: The bank posted a 14.10% year-on-year growth in its gross advances at ₹11.71 Lakh Crore and jumped 3.70% on a quarterly basis. The lender also announced that total deposits jumped 15% on a y-o-y basis to ₹12.61 LakhCrore. CASA deposits jumped as much as 13.90% on a y-o-y basis to ₹4.93 Lakh Crore.

ONGC: The business said that it witnessed a gas leak at its Mori field in Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place during workover operations. The issue was flagged by operator Deep Industries. The company further informed that the impacted well is in a remote location with no habitation within 500-600 metres. The site has been secured with cooling operations on their way.

Trent Limited: The business posted a 17% y-o-y growth in its revenue for the December 2025 quarter at ₹5,220 Crore. Revenue for YTD period stood at ₹14,604 Crore. The company said that growth was led by expansion of Zudio and Westside brands. Company’s store network expanded to 854 Zudio outlets.

L&T Finance: The business posted a robust performance for its quarter ended December 2025. Retail disbursements for the quarter came in at ₹22,690 Crore. This was higher by 49% on a year-on-year basis. The retail loan book registered a growth of 21% on a year-on-year basis.

