SectorFinance
Open₹143.44
Prev. Close₹143.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,374.58
Day's High₹143.81
Day's Low₹139.41
52 Week's High₹194.25
52 Week's Low₹134.1
Book Value₹98.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)34,817.5
P/E14.04
EPS10.22
Divi. Yield1.74
L&T received a 'BBB+' credit rating from global agencies S&P and Fitch, two notches above the sovereign rating, underscoring its strong credit quality.
L&T Finance had a 33% YoY increase in quarterly retail disbursements to ₹14,839 Crore in Q1 FY25, up from ₹11,193 Crore the previous year.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2,488.94
2,479.67
2,474.04
2,469.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20,706.02
18,839.17
8,797.09
8,540.84
Net Worth
23,194.96
21,318.84
11,271.13
11,010.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-392.03
1,132.58
-314.43
430.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
13,580.58
12,774.95
11,929.7
13,352.85
14,175.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13,580.58
12,774.95
11,929.7
13,352.85
14,175.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
474.54
2,792.12
593.86
836.74
372.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
R Shankar Raman
Independent Director
Thomas Mathew T
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Apurva Rathod
Nominee
Pavninder Singh
Independent Director
Rajani R Gupte
Chairman (Non-Executive)
S N Subrahmanyan
Independent Director
R Seetharaman
Independent Director
Nishi Vasudeva
Managing Director & CEO
Sudipta Roy
Reports by L&T Finance Ltd
Summary
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. (LTFH) is a financial holding company offering a focused range of financial products and services across rural, housing and wholesale finance sectors, as well as mutual fund products and wealth management services, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, viz., L&T Finance Ltd., L&T Housing Finance Ltd., L&T Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd., L&T Investment Management Ltd. L&T Capital Markets Ltd. and L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd. LTFH is registered with RBI as a CIC-ND-SI. LTFH is promoted by Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (L&T), one of the leading companies in India, with interests in engineering, construction, electrical & electronics manufacturing & services, IT and financial services.LTFH s wholesale finance business comprises infrastructure finance, structured corporate finance and supply chain finance. The company also offers debt capital markets services as part of its wholesale finance business segment. The companys housing finance business comprises home loans and loans against property, and real estate finance. The companys rural finance business comprises farm equipment finance, two wheeler finance and micro loans. L&T Finance Holdings Ltd was incorporated on May 1, 2008 as a public limited company with the name L&T Capital Holdings Ltd. The company was promoted by Larsen & Toubro Ltd as a holding company for their financial services business. In May 15, 2008, the company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business. In March 31, 2009, Larsen &
The L&T Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹139.59 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of L&T Finance Ltd is ₹34817.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of L&T Finance Ltd is 14.04 and 1.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a L&T Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of L&T Finance Ltd is ₹134.1 and ₹194.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
L&T Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.42%, 3 Years at 21.95%, 1 Year at -13.67%, 6 Month at -23.99%, 3 Month at -20.85% and 1 Month at -1.50%.
