Summary

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. (LTFH) is a financial holding company offering a focused range of financial products and services across rural, housing and wholesale finance sectors, as well as mutual fund products and wealth management services, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, viz., L&T Finance Ltd., L&T Housing Finance Ltd., L&T Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd., L&T Investment Management Ltd. L&T Capital Markets Ltd. and L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd. LTFH is registered with RBI as a CIC-ND-SI. LTFH is promoted by Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (L&T), one of the leading companies in India, with interests in engineering, construction, electrical & electronics manufacturing & services, IT and financial services.LTFH s wholesale finance business comprises infrastructure finance, structured corporate finance and supply chain finance. The company also offers debt capital markets services as part of its wholesale finance business segment. The companys housing finance business comprises home loans and loans against property, and real estate finance. The companys rural finance business comprises farm equipment finance, two wheeler finance and micro loans. L&T Finance Holdings Ltd was incorporated on May 1, 2008 as a public limited company with the name L&T Capital Holdings Ltd. The company was promoted by Larsen & Toubro Ltd as a holding company for their financial services business. In May 15, 2008, the company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business. In March 31, 2009, Larsen &

Read More