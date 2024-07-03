iifl-logo-icon 1
L&T Finance Ltd Share Price

139.59
(-2.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:44:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open143.44
  • Day's High143.81
  • 52 Wk High194.25
  • Prev. Close143.44
  • Day's Low139.41
  • 52 Wk Low 134.1
  • Turnover (lac)3,374.58
  • P/E14.04
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value98.5
  • EPS10.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)34,817.5
  • Div. Yield1.74
  • Open172.62
  • Day's High175
  • Spot174.9
  • Prev. Close174.65
  • Day's Low169.25
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot4,462
  • OI(Chg %)-7,54,080 (-5.04%)
  • Roll Over%12.1
  • Roll Cost1.23
  • Traded Vol.2,11,58,804 (0.36%)
L&T Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

143.44

Prev. Close

143.44

Turnover(Lac.)

3,374.58

Day's High

143.81

Day's Low

139.41

52 Week's High

194.25

52 Week's Low

134.1

Book Value

98.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

34,817.5

P/E

14.04

EPS

10.22

Divi. Yield

1.74

L&T Finance Ltd Corporate Action

27 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 18 Jun, 2024

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 May, 2024

22 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

4 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

L&T Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

L&T achieves ₹2,786 Crore profit for Q1, 15% revenue growth

L&T achieves ₹2,786 Crore profit for Q1, 15% revenue growth

25 Jul 2024|01:38 PM

L&T received a ‘BBB+’ credit rating from global agencies S&P and Fitch, two notches above the sovereign rating, underscoring its strong credit quality.

L&T Finance reports net profit of ₹685 Crore in Q1

L&T Finance reports net profit of ₹685 Crore in Q1

18 Jul 2024|10:41 AM

L&T Finance had a 33% YoY increase in quarterly retail disbursements to ₹14,839 Crore in Q1 FY25, up from ₹11,193 Crore the previous year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

18 Jul 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.

L&T Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:05 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.29%

Non-Promoter- 19.05%

Institutions: 19.05%

Non-Institutions: 14.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

L&T Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2,488.94

2,479.67

2,474.04

2,469.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20,706.02

18,839.17

8,797.09

8,540.84

Net Worth

23,194.96

21,318.84

11,271.13

11,010.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-392.03

1,132.58

-314.43

430.36

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

13,580.58

12,774.95

11,929.7

13,352.85

14,175.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13,580.58

12,774.95

11,929.7

13,352.85

14,175.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

474.54

2,792.12

593.86

836.74

372.63

L&T Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT L&T Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

R Shankar Raman

Independent Director

Thomas Mathew T

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Apurva Rathod

Nominee

Pavninder Singh

Independent Director

Rajani R Gupte

Chairman (Non-Executive)

S N Subrahmanyan

Independent Director

R Seetharaman

Independent Director

Nishi Vasudeva

Managing Director & CEO

Sudipta Roy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by L&T Finance Ltd

Summary

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. (LTFH) is a financial holding company offering a focused range of financial products and services across rural, housing and wholesale finance sectors, as well as mutual fund products and wealth management services, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, viz., L&T Finance Ltd., L&T Housing Finance Ltd., L&T Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd., L&T Investment Management Ltd. L&T Capital Markets Ltd. and L&T Infra Debt Fund Ltd. LTFH is registered with RBI as a CIC-ND-SI. LTFH is promoted by Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (L&T), one of the leading companies in India, with interests in engineering, construction, electrical & electronics manufacturing & services, IT and financial services.LTFH s wholesale finance business comprises infrastructure finance, structured corporate finance and supply chain finance. The company also offers debt capital markets services as part of its wholesale finance business segment. The companys housing finance business comprises home loans and loans against property, and real estate finance. The companys rural finance business comprises farm equipment finance, two wheeler finance and micro loans. L&T Finance Holdings Ltd was incorporated on May 1, 2008 as a public limited company with the name L&T Capital Holdings Ltd. The company was promoted by Larsen & Toubro Ltd as a holding company for their financial services business. In May 15, 2008, the company received the Certificate of Commencement of Business. In March 31, 2009, Larsen &
Company FAQs

What is the L&T Finance Ltd share price today?

The L&T Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹139.59 today.

What is the Market Cap of L&T Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of L&T Finance Ltd is ₹34817.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of L&T Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of L&T Finance Ltd is 14.04 and 1.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of L&T Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a L&T Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of L&T Finance Ltd is ₹134.1 and ₹194.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of L&T Finance Ltd?

L&T Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.42%, 3 Years at 21.95%, 1 Year at -13.67%, 6 Month at -23.99%, 3 Month at -20.85% and 1 Month at -1.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of L&T Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of L&T Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.30 %
Institutions - 19.05 %
Public - 14.65 %

