L&T Finance Ltd Corporate Actions

133.73
(2.17%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:17 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

15/01/2024calendar-icon
14/01/2025calendar-icon

22 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

4 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 May, 2024

27 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 18 Jun, 2024

L&T Finance Ltd: Related News

L&T achieves ₹2,786 Crore profit for Q1, 15% revenue growth

L&T achieves ₹2,786 Crore profit for Q1, 15% revenue growth

25 Jul 2024|01:38 PM

L&T received a 'BBB+' credit rating from global agencies S&P and Fitch, two notches above the sovereign rating, underscoring its strong credit quality.

L&T Finance reports net profit of ₹685 Crore in Q1

L&T Finance reports net profit of ₹685 Crore in Q1

18 Jul 2024|10:41 AM

L&T Finance had a 33% YoY increase in quarterly retail disbursements to ₹14,839 Crore in Q1 FY25, up from ₹11,193 Crore the previous year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

18 Jul 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.

