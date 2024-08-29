Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|00%
|₹36.70%
|135
|₹0.10%
|4,4620%
|-
|-
|140
|₹0.10%
|4,4620%
|-
|-
|142.5
|₹0.050%
|53,5440%
|4,4620%
|₹16.70%
|145
|₹0.150%
|22,3100%
|-
|-
|147.5
|₹0.150%
|00%
|93,7020%
|₹20-2.91%
|150
|₹0.050%
|7,58,540-12.82%
|8,9240%
|₹17.20%
|152.5
|₹0.10%
|40,1580%
|75,8540%
|₹15.60%
|155
|₹0.050%
|5,48,8260%
|26,7720%
|₹12.750%
|157.5
|₹0.05-75%
|1,82,9420%
|4,55,124-10.52%
|₹10-1.96%
|160
|₹0.050%
|17,98,1860.24%
|1,87,404-4.54%
|₹8.15-16.83%
|162.5
|₹0.050%
|3,30,188-2.63%
|5,93,446-8.27%
|₹4.85-11.81%
|165
|₹0.05-50%
|9,68,254-11.42%
|2,40,948-31.64%
|₹2-34.42%
|167.5
|₹0.05-80%
|2,58,796-29.26%
|8,03,160-50.95%
|₹0.1-91.3%
|170
|₹0.05-93.75%
|6,60,376-33.63%
|7,36,230-45.36%
|₹0.05-87.5%
|172.5
|₹2-20%
|2,94,492-20.48%
|10,93,190-41.94%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|175
|₹55.26%
|4,68,510-31.81%
|2,81,106-12.5%
|₹0.05-50%
|177.5
|₹5.550%
|1,20,4740%
|19,40,970-17.30%
|₹0.05-50%
|180
|₹103.62%
|4,90,820-13.38%
|4,59,586-4.62%
|₹0.05-50%
|182.5
|₹12.6-3.07%
|80,316-10%
|14,01,068-0.31%
|₹0.05-50%
|185
|₹15.053.79%
|4,59,586-14.16%
|1,87,4040%
|₹0.050%
|187.5
|₹18.9-16.74%
|3,88,19440.32%
|19,85,5901.83%
|₹0.050%
|190
|₹20.153.33%
|2,98,954-5.63%
|2,09,7140%
|₹0.050%
|192.5
|₹23.95-13.84%
|49,082-21.42%
|10,70,8800%
|₹0.050%
|195
|₹23.80%
|31,2340%
|66,9300%
|₹0.05-50%
|197.5
|₹20.80.24%
|26,7720%
|36,49,9160%
|₹0.050%
|200
|₹30.451.5%
|1,87,404-4.54%
|1,02,6260%
|₹0.050%
|202.5
|-
|-
|7,58,5400%
|₹0.050%
|205
|₹23.550%
|13,3860%
|31,2340%
|₹0.20%
|207.5
|-
|-
|7,49,6160%
|₹0.050%
|210
|₹42.850%
|4,4620%
|4,37,2760%
|₹0.050%
|212.5
|-
|-
|6,73,7620%
|₹0.050%
|215
|₹48.250%
|4,4620%
L&T received a ‘BBB+’ credit rating from global agencies S&P and Fitch, two notches above the sovereign rating, underscoring its strong credit quality.Read More
L&T Finance had a 33% YoY increase in quarterly retail disbursements to ₹14,839 Crore in Q1 FY25, up from ₹11,193 Crore the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.