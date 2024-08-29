iifl-logo-icon 1
139.28
(-2.40%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:54 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
00%₹36.70%135₹0.10%4,4620%
--140₹0.10%4,4620%
--142.5₹0.050%53,5440%
4,4620%₹16.70%145₹0.150%22,3100%
--147.5₹0.150%00%
93,7020%₹20-2.91%150₹0.050%7,58,540-12.82%
8,9240%₹17.20%152.5₹0.10%40,1580%
75,8540%₹15.60%155₹0.050%5,48,8260%
26,7720%₹12.750%157.5₹0.05-75%1,82,9420%
4,55,124-10.52%₹10-1.96%160₹0.050%17,98,1860.24%
1,87,404-4.54%₹8.15-16.83%162.5₹0.050%3,30,188-2.63%
5,93,446-8.27%₹4.85-11.81%165₹0.05-50%9,68,254-11.42%
2,40,948-31.64%₹2-34.42%167.5₹0.05-80%2,58,796-29.26%
8,03,160-50.95%₹0.1-91.3%170₹0.05-93.75%6,60,376-33.63%
7,36,230-45.36%₹0.05-87.5%172.5₹2-20%2,94,492-20.48%
10,93,190-41.94%₹0.05-66.66%175₹55.26%4,68,510-31.81%
2,81,106-12.5%₹0.05-50%177.5₹5.550%1,20,4740%
19,40,970-17.30%₹0.05-50%180₹103.62%4,90,820-13.38%
4,59,586-4.62%₹0.05-50%182.5₹12.6-3.07%80,316-10%
14,01,068-0.31%₹0.05-50%185₹15.053.79%4,59,586-14.16%
1,87,4040%₹0.050%187.5₹18.9-16.74%3,88,19440.32%
19,85,5901.83%₹0.050%190₹20.153.33%2,98,954-5.63%
2,09,7140%₹0.050%192.5₹23.95-13.84%49,082-21.42%
10,70,8800%₹0.050%195₹23.80%31,2340%
66,9300%₹0.05-50%197.5₹20.80.24%26,7720%
36,49,9160%₹0.050%200₹30.451.5%1,87,404-4.54%
1,02,6260%₹0.050%202.5--
7,58,5400%₹0.050%205₹23.550%13,3860%
31,2340%₹0.20%207.5--
7,49,6160%₹0.050%210₹42.850%4,4620%
4,37,2760%₹0.050%212.5--
6,73,7620%₹0.050%215₹48.250%4,4620%

L&T achieves ₹2,786 Crore profit for Q1, 15% revenue growth

L&T achieves ₹2,786 Crore profit for Q1, 15% revenue growth

25 Jul 2024|01:38 PM

L&T received a ‘BBB+’ credit rating from global agencies S&P and Fitch, two notches above the sovereign rating, underscoring its strong credit quality.

L&T Finance reports net profit of ₹685 Crore in Q1

L&T Finance reports net profit of ₹685 Crore in Q1

18 Jul 2024|10:41 AM

L&T Finance had a 33% YoY increase in quarterly retail disbursements to ₹14,839 Crore in Q1 FY25, up from ₹11,193 Crore the previous year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

18 Jul 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.

