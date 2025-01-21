iifl-logo-icon 1
Top Stocks for Today - 21st January 2025

21 Jan 2025 , 07:36 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Dixon Technologies: The company announced a significant rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹216 Crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against ₹97 Crore in the previous reporting period. The company’s revenue also doubled to ₹10,553.70 Crore in the quarter under review against ₹4,817 Crore in the same quarter of the previous year, registering a growth of 119% y-o-y.

Oberoi Realty: The real estate business announced a 71.70% y-o-y increase in Q3 net profit at ₹618.40 Crore compared to a net profit of ₹360.20 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. The company’s topline increased 34% y-o-y to ₹1,411 Crore versus ₹1,053.70 Crore in the quarter ended December 2023. In the third quarter of this fiscal, EBITDA increased by 68% to ₹856 Crore from ₹509.5 Crore the previous year.

Tata Consultancy Services: India’s largest IT services exporter has opened a cutting-edge delivery center in Toulouse, France, to serve clients in the aerospace, manufacturing, and defense sectors. The company stated that the new facility would utilise cutting-edge technologies, including AI, machine learning, data analytics, and generative AI. 

L&T Finance: The company logged a net profit of ₹626.40 Crore in the current quarter ending December 2024, against ₹640 Crore in the same quarter of the previous year, registering a decline of 2.10% y-o-y.

Sunteck Realty: The Mumbai-based business announced a net profit of ₹42.5 Crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024. The business posted a net loss of ₹9.7 Crore in the same period last fiscal year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

