Sunteck Realty Ltd Share Price

489.5
(-2.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:19:57 PM

  • Open508.6
  • Day's High508.6
  • 52 Wk High699
  • Prev. Close504.3
  • Day's Low487
  • 52 Wk Low 380.05
  • Turnover (lac)653.98
  • P/E45.94
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value144.69
  • EPS10.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,170.64
  • Div. Yield0.3
No Records Found

Sunteck Realty Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

508.6

Prev. Close

504.3

Turnover(Lac.)

653.98

Day's High

508.6

Day's Low

487

52 Week's High

699

52 Week's Low

380.05

Book Value

144.69

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,170.64

P/E

45.94

EPS

10.96

Divi. Yield

0.3

Sunteck Realty Ltd Corporate Action

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

7 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Sunteck Realty Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sunteck Realty Shares Soar on Strong Q2

Sunteck Realty Shares Soar on Strong Q2

15 Oct 2024|12:28 PM

Pre-sales increased by 21.3% to Rs 1,026.7 crore in the first half of the current fiscal year, up from Rs 782 crore in the same period last year.

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

Sunteck Realty Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.24%

Non-Promoter- 28.03%

Institutions: 28.02%

Non-Institutions: 8.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sunteck Realty Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.65

14.65

14.65

14.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,047.67

2,006.2

1,927.25

1,927.52

Net Worth

2,062.32

2,020.85

1,941.9

1,942.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

313.9

293.51

175.72

197.24

yoy growth (%)

6.94

67.02

-10.9

126.77

Raw materials

-92.31

0

0

0

As % of sales

29.4

0

0

0

Employee costs

-17.72

-8.52

-7.63

-7.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

50.71

103.72

129.97

159.55

Depreciation

-3.13

-2.44

-0.92

-0.93

Tax paid

-6.83

-0.2

-6.38

-1.19

Working capital

-141.24

-94.81

282.48

277.18

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.94

67.02

-10.9

126.77

Op profit growth

-22.05

-19.17

-21.3

64,723.47

EBIT growth

-26.78

-5.92

-16.72

5,082.01

Net profit growth

-63.44

-16.23

-21.95

5,429.52

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

564.85

362.45

513.08

614.06

559.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

564.85

362.45

513.08

614.06

559.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

55.58

35.43

22.12

17.11

20.49

Sunteck Realty Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sunteck Realty Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kamal Khetan

Director & Company Secretary

Rachana Hingarajia

Independent Director

Sandhya Malhotra

Independent Director

V P Shetty

Independent Director

Mukesh Jain

Independent Director

Chaitanya Dalal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sunteck Realty Ltd

Summary

Sunteck Realty Limited (SRL) is one of the fastest growing real estate development companies with focus on city centric developments well spread-out across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The Companys business focuses on designing, developing and managing premium residential and commercial properties. It is presently engaged in the real estate development and construction of residential and commercial projects. The corporate business centers of the company include Sunteck Centrako and Sunteck Certainty. The residential projects of Sunteck include Signature Island and Residential Complex. The commercial projects of the company include Sunteck Centre and Sunteck Grandeur. Their developmental activities cover the major metros and mini metros of India including Mumbai, Nagpur and Goa. Sunteck Realty Ltd was incorporated on October 1, 1981 as a private limited company with the name of Insul Electronics Pvt Ltd. In February 15, 1985, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Insul Electronics Ltd. In July 1985, the shares of the company were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange.In the year 2005, the company was taken over by Manisha Khetan through an open offer and the name of the company was changed to Sunteck Realty & Infrastructure Ltd with effect from April 26, 2006. During the year 2006-07, the company entered into into a joint venture on 50:50 partnership with Kanaka and Associates to develop a shopping cum commercial complex at Patto
Company FAQs

What is the Sunteck Realty Ltd share price today?

The Sunteck Realty Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹489.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sunteck Realty Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sunteck Realty Ltd is ₹7170.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sunteck Realty Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sunteck Realty Ltd is 45.94 and 3.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sunteck Realty Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sunteck Realty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sunteck Realty Ltd is ₹380.05 and ₹699 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sunteck Realty Ltd?

Sunteck Realty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.50%, 3 Years at 0.16%, 1 Year at 15.40%, 6 Month at -7.36%, 3 Month at -11.53% and 1 Month at -6.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sunteck Realty Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sunteck Realty Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.24 %
Institutions - 28.02 %
Public - 8.73 %

