Summary

Sunteck Realty Limited (SRL) is one of the fastest growing real estate development companies with focus on city centric developments well spread-out across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The Companys business focuses on designing, developing and managing premium residential and commercial properties. It is presently engaged in the real estate development and construction of residential and commercial projects. The corporate business centers of the company include Sunteck Centrako and Sunteck Certainty. The residential projects of Sunteck include Signature Island and Residential Complex. The commercial projects of the company include Sunteck Centre and Sunteck Grandeur. Their developmental activities cover the major metros and mini metros of India including Mumbai, Nagpur and Goa. Sunteck Realty Ltd was incorporated on October 1, 1981 as a private limited company with the name of Insul Electronics Pvt Ltd. In February 15, 1985, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Insul Electronics Ltd. In July 1985, the shares of the company were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange.In the year 2005, the company was taken over by Manisha Khetan through an open offer and the name of the company was changed to Sunteck Realty & Infrastructure Ltd with effect from April 26, 2006. During the year 2006-07, the company entered into into a joint venture on 50:50 partnership with Kanaka and Associates to develop a shopping cum commercial complex at Patto

