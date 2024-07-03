SectorRealty
Open₹508.6
Prev. Close₹504.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹653.98
Day's High₹508.6
Day's Low₹487
52 Week's High₹699
52 Week's Low₹380.05
Book Value₹144.69
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,170.64
P/E45.94
EPS10.96
Divi. Yield0.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.65
14.65
14.65
14.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,047.67
2,006.2
1,927.25
1,927.52
Net Worth
2,062.32
2,020.85
1,941.9
1,942.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
313.9
293.51
175.72
197.24
yoy growth (%)
6.94
67.02
-10.9
126.77
Raw materials
-92.31
0
0
0
As % of sales
29.4
0
0
0
Employee costs
-17.72
-8.52
-7.63
-7.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
50.71
103.72
129.97
159.55
Depreciation
-3.13
-2.44
-0.92
-0.93
Tax paid
-6.83
-0.2
-6.38
-1.19
Working capital
-141.24
-94.81
282.48
277.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.94
67.02
-10.9
126.77
Op profit growth
-22.05
-19.17
-21.3
64,723.47
EBIT growth
-26.78
-5.92
-16.72
5,082.01
Net profit growth
-63.44
-16.23
-21.95
5,429.52
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
564.85
362.45
513.08
614.06
559.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
564.85
362.45
513.08
614.06
559.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
55.58
35.43
22.12
17.11
20.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kamal Khetan
Director & Company Secretary
Rachana Hingarajia
Independent Director
Sandhya Malhotra
Independent Director
V P Shetty
Independent Director
Mukesh Jain
Independent Director
Chaitanya Dalal
Reports by Sunteck Realty Ltd
Summary
Sunteck Realty Limited (SRL) is one of the fastest growing real estate development companies with focus on city centric developments well spread-out across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The Companys business focuses on designing, developing and managing premium residential and commercial properties. It is presently engaged in the real estate development and construction of residential and commercial projects. The corporate business centers of the company include Sunteck Centrako and Sunteck Certainty. The residential projects of Sunteck include Signature Island and Residential Complex. The commercial projects of the company include Sunteck Centre and Sunteck Grandeur. Their developmental activities cover the major metros and mini metros of India including Mumbai, Nagpur and Goa. Sunteck Realty Ltd was incorporated on October 1, 1981 as a private limited company with the name of Insul Electronics Pvt Ltd. In February 15, 1985, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Insul Electronics Ltd. In July 1985, the shares of the company were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange.In the year 2005, the company was taken over by Manisha Khetan through an open offer and the name of the company was changed to Sunteck Realty & Infrastructure Ltd with effect from April 26, 2006. During the year 2006-07, the company entered into into a joint venture on 50:50 partnership with Kanaka and Associates to develop a shopping cum commercial complex at Patto
The Sunteck Realty Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹489.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sunteck Realty Ltd is ₹7170.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sunteck Realty Ltd is 45.94 and 3.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sunteck Realty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sunteck Realty Ltd is ₹380.05 and ₹699 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sunteck Realty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.50%, 3 Years at 0.16%, 1 Year at 15.40%, 6 Month at -7.36%, 3 Month at -11.53% and 1 Month at -6.58%.
