Sunteck Realty Ltd Cash Flow Statement

480.5
(-4.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:01 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunteck Realty Ltd

Sunteck Realty FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

50.71

103.72

129.97

159.55

Depreciation

-3.13

-2.44

-0.92

-0.93

Tax paid

-6.83

-0.2

-6.38

-1.19

Working capital

-141.24

-94.81

282.48

277.18

Other operating items

Operating

-100.5

6.27

405.15

434.59

Capital expenditure

0.28

15.38

0.03

21.96

Free cash flow

-100.21

21.65

405.18

456.55

Equity raised

3,793.5

3,388.31

2,332.65

1,403.27

Investing

-60.76

639.82

574.38

-158.27

Financing

197.03

590.97

230.36

114.65

Dividends paid

0

0

21.94

18.88

Net in cash

3,829.56

4,640.75

3,564.52

1,835.1

Sunteck Realty Shares Soar on Strong Q2

Sunteck Realty Shares Soar on Strong Q2

15 Oct 2024|12:28 PM

Pre-sales increased by 21.3% to Rs 1,026.7 crore in the first half of the current fiscal year, up from Rs 782 crore in the same period last year.

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

