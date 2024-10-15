iifl-logo-icon 1
Sunteck Realty Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

313.9

293.51

175.72

197.24

yoy growth (%)

6.94

67.02

-10.9

126.77

Raw materials

-92.31

0

0

0

As % of sales

29.4

0

0

0

Employee costs

-17.72

-8.52

-7.63

-7.04

As % of sales

5.64

2.9

4.34

3.57

Other costs

-126.63

-185.9

-45.5

-34.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

40.34

63.33

25.89

17.45

Operating profit

77.22

99.07

122.58

155.77

OPM

24.6

33.75

69.75

78.97

Depreciation

-3.13

-2.44

-0.92

-0.93

Interest expense

-48.66

-32.01

-14.3

-13.71

Other income

25.29

39.1

22.62

18.43

Profit before tax

50.71

103.72

129.97

159.55

Taxes

-6.83

-0.2

-6.38

-1.19

Tax rate

-13.48

-0.19

-4.91

-0.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

43.87

103.52

123.59

158.35

Exceptional items

-6.03

0

0

0

Net profit

37.84

103.52

123.59

158.35

yoy growth (%)

-63.44

-16.23

-21.95

5,429.52

NPM

12.05

35.26

70.33

80.28

Sunteck Realty : related Articles

Sunteck Realty Shares Soar on Strong Q2

Sunteck Realty Shares Soar on Strong Q2

15 Oct 2024|12:28 PM

Pre-sales increased by 21.3% to Rs 1,026.7 crore in the first half of the current fiscal year, up from Rs 782 crore in the same period last year.

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

