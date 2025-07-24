Sunteck Realty to Develop ₹1,200 Crore Housing Project in Mira Road via JDA

On July 23, Sunteck Realty Ltd confirmed it had signed a joint development agreement to develop a land parcel in Mira Road, located along the Western Express Highway. The plot measures around 3.5 acres, or nearly 13,500 square metres and sits in a neighbourhood that has seen steady traction from homebuyers in recent years.

The project is expected to unlock a gross development value of roughly ₹1,200 crore. This is according to the company’s initial estimates. Once complete, the site is likely to offer close to 5.5 lakh square feet of carpet area.

The developer already has a presence through Sunteck SkyPark, a premium residential project that has clocked over ₹1,000 crore in cumulative sales. The new site is close to the upcoming Miragaon Metro Station, which falls on Metro Line 9, and is also near both Dahisar and Mira Road railway stations.

Sunteck said the project’s appeal is boosted by its direct highway access, something not common across new land deals in the western suburbs. Infrastructure upgrades in the area such as the Borivali – Thane tunnel and the Coastal Road extension, are expected to further improve commute times and property value.

The company mentioned that the project would feature modern amenities, and homes may offer natural views of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, a rare feature in Mumbai’s dense residential zones.

Mira Road has emerged as a steady performer in the Mumbai housing market. This is made with demand driven by its relative affordability, access to social infrastructure, and improving connectivity. Sunteck’s move to expand here suggests a long-term play on buyer interest in the suburb’s livability and future growth potential.

