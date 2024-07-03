iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Larsen & Toubro Ltd Share Price

3,600.15
(-1.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:19:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,684.75
  • Day's High3,692.25
  • 52 Wk High3,963.5
  • Prev. Close3,659.9
  • Day's Low3,585.5
  • 52 Wk Low 3,175.05
  • Turnover (lac)41,412.09
  • P/E51.8
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value504.47
  • EPS70.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,95,067.66
  • Div. Yield0.93
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
View More Futures

Larsen & Toubro Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

3,684.75

Prev. Close

3,659.9

Turnover(Lac.)

41,412.09

Day's High

3,692.25

Day's Low

3,585.5

52 Week's High

3,963.5

52 Week's Low

3,175.05

Book Value

504.47

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,95,067.66

P/E

51.8

EPS

70.67

Divi. Yield

0.93

Larsen & Toubro Ltd Corporate Action

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 May, 2024

arrow

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 28

Record Date: 20 Jun, 2024

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Larsen & Toubro Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

MoD Signs ₹7,628 Crore Deal with L&T for K9 VAJRA-T Artillery Guns

MoD Signs ₹7,628 Crore Deal with L&T for K9 VAJRA-T Artillery Guns

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Dec 2024|11:44 PM

The project would create employment over nine lakh man-days in the subsequent four years with involvement from several Indian industries, MSMEs.

Read More
L&T secures major order for K9 Vajra-T Artillery platforms

L&T secures major order for K9 Vajra-T Artillery platforms

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Dec 2024|02:21 PM

L&T received the order for the first batch of 100 K9 Vajra-T platforms in 2017 after a global competitive bidding process and successful field evaluation.

Read More
Larsen & Toubro wins ₹702 Crore customs case

Larsen & Toubro wins ₹702 Crore customs case

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Dec 2024|07:27 AM

The company stated that the demand originated from a previous order issued by the Principal Commissioner of Customs in Ahmedabad.

Read More
Larsen & Toubro picks up 15% stake in cloud player E2E Networks

Larsen & Toubro picks up 15% stake in cloud player E2E Networks

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Dec 2024|09:04 AM

Larsen & Toubro agreed to buy a 21% share in E2E Networks Ltd, a cloud services company, for ₹1,407.02 Crore.

Read More
L&T Challenges ₹173.24 Crore GST Penalty Over Tax Discrepancies

L&T Challenges ₹173.24 Crore GST Penalty Over Tax Discrepancies

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Dec 2024|01:01 PM

The discrepancy arises between the financial statements of L&T and GST returns pertaining to non-taxable transactions, and claims for input tax credits.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Larsen & Toubro Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 61.71%

Institutions: 61.71%

Non-Institutions: 36.98%

Custodian: 1.29%

Read More
Share Price

Larsen & Toubro Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

274.93

281.1

281.01

280.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

64,141.11

71,246.85

66,833.04

61,456.91

Net Worth

64,416.04

71,527.95

67,114.05

61,737.82

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,01,000.41

87,255.48

82,383.65

74,462.55

yoy growth (%)

15.75

5.91

10.63

13.29

Raw materials

-43,162.6

-36,752.38

-34,910.64

-30,664.37

As % of sales

42.73

42.12

42.37

41.18

Employee costs

-7,396.88

-6,398.2

-5,955.98

-5,713.59

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

9,741.41

8,137.38

6,358.91

6,831.85

Depreciation

-1,172.5

-1,150.68

-1,020.51

-1,049.46

Tax paid

-2,129.25

-2,171.42

-961.15

-1,875.08

Working capital

3,177.29

-6,678.35

7,158.78

1,755.59

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.75

5.91

10.63

13.29

Op profit growth

8.97

21.51

-7.95

14.62

EBIT growth

9.28

21.95

4.37

15.08

Net profit growth

-33.21

76.63

23.98

-1.21

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,21,112.91

1,83,340.7

1,56,521.23

1,35,979.03

1,45,452.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,21,112.91

1,83,340.7

1,56,521.23

1,35,979.03

1,45,452.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4,272.47

3,605.48

2,364.01

11,667.27

3,015.47

View Annually Results

Larsen & Toubro Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Larsen & Toubro Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

A M Naik

Chairman & Managing Director

S N Subrahmanyan

WTD, President & CFO

R Shankar Raman

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Adil Zainulbhai

President & Whole-time Dir.

Subramanian Sarma

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sanjeev Aga

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Narayanan Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sivaram Nair A

Whole Time Director & SeniorVP

SUDHINDRA VASANTRAO DESAI

Whole Time Director & SeniorVP

T Madhava Das

Independent Director

Preetha Reddy

Independent Director

Pramit Jhaveri

Independent Director

JYOTI SAGAR

Independent Director

Rajnish Kumar

Whole Time Director & SeniorVP

ANIL VITHAL PARAB

Independent Director

Ajay Tyagi

Independent Director

P R Ramesh

Nominee (LIC)

Siddhartha Mohanty

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Larsen & Toubro Ltd

Summary

Larsen & Toubro Limited is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services. The Company operate in over 50 countries worldwide. The Company is a major technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services conglomerate, with global operations. The Companys manufacturing footprint extends across eight countries in addition to India.The companys Engineering, Construction & Contracts Division (ECCD) undertakes engineering, design and construction of infrastructure, buildings, factories, water supply, and metallurgical & material handling projects covering civil, mechanical, electrical and instrumentation engineering disciplines. Their Engineering & Construction Division designs, engineering and executes projects for hydrocarbon sector with front-end design. Its heavy engineering division is organized into two independent companies: Heavy Engineering Independent Company and Ship Building Independent Company. Their Electrical & Electronics division comprises Electrical and Automation Independent Company and Medical Equipment and Systems business.L&T has an international presence, with a global spread of offices. A thrust on international business has seen overseas earnings grow significantly. It continues to grow its overseas manufacturing footprint, with facilities in China and the Gulf region. The companys businesses are supported by a wide marketing and distribution network, and have established a reputation for strong cu
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Larsen & Toubro Ltd share price today?

The Larsen & Toubro Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3600.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Larsen & Toubro Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Larsen & Toubro Ltd is ₹495067.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Larsen & Toubro Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Larsen & Toubro Ltd is 51.8 and 7.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Larsen & Toubro Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Larsen & Toubro Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Larsen & Toubro Ltd is ₹3175.05 and ₹3963.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Larsen & Toubro Ltd?

Larsen & Toubro Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.35%, 3 Years at 23.93%, 1 Year at 6.38%, 6 Month at 1.26%, 3 Month at 4.64% and 1 Month at -3.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Larsen & Toubro Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Larsen & Toubro Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 61.72 %
Public - 36.99 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Larsen & Toubro Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.