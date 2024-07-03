Summary

Larsen & Toubro Limited is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services. The Company operate in over 50 countries worldwide. The Company is a major technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services conglomerate, with global operations. The Companys manufacturing footprint extends across eight countries in addition to India.The companys Engineering, Construction & Contracts Division (ECCD) undertakes engineering, design and construction of infrastructure, buildings, factories, water supply, and metallurgical & material handling projects covering civil, mechanical, electrical and instrumentation engineering disciplines. Their Engineering & Construction Division designs, engineering and executes projects for hydrocarbon sector with front-end design. Its heavy engineering division is organized into two independent companies: Heavy Engineering Independent Company and Ship Building Independent Company. Their Electrical & Electronics division comprises Electrical and Automation Independent Company and Medical Equipment and Systems business.L&T has an international presence, with a global spread of offices. A thrust on international business has seen overseas earnings grow significantly. It continues to grow its overseas manufacturing footprint, with facilities in China and the Gulf region. The companys businesses are supported by a wide marketing and distribution network, and have established a reputation for strong cu

