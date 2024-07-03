Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹3,684.75
Prev. Close₹3,659.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹41,412.09
Day's High₹3,692.25
Day's Low₹3,585.5
52 Week's High₹3,963.5
52 Week's Low₹3,175.05
Book Value₹504.47
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,95,067.66
P/E51.8
EPS70.67
Divi. Yield0.93
The project would create employment over nine lakh man-days in the subsequent four years with involvement from several Indian industries, MSMEs.Read More
L&T received the order for the first batch of 100 K9 Vajra-T platforms in 2017 after a global competitive bidding process and successful field evaluation.Read More
The company stated that the demand originated from a previous order issued by the Principal Commissioner of Customs in Ahmedabad.Read More
Larsen & Toubro agreed to buy a 21% share in E2E Networks Ltd, a cloud services company, for ₹1,407.02 Crore.Read More
The discrepancy arises between the financial statements of L&T and GST returns pertaining to non-taxable transactions, and claims for input tax credits.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
274.93
281.1
281.01
280.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
64,141.11
71,246.85
66,833.04
61,456.91
Net Worth
64,416.04
71,527.95
67,114.05
61,737.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,01,000.41
87,255.48
82,383.65
74,462.55
yoy growth (%)
15.75
5.91
10.63
13.29
Raw materials
-43,162.6
-36,752.38
-34,910.64
-30,664.37
As % of sales
42.73
42.12
42.37
41.18
Employee costs
-7,396.88
-6,398.2
-5,955.98
-5,713.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
9,741.41
8,137.38
6,358.91
6,831.85
Depreciation
-1,172.5
-1,150.68
-1,020.51
-1,049.46
Tax paid
-2,129.25
-2,171.42
-961.15
-1,875.08
Working capital
3,177.29
-6,678.35
7,158.78
1,755.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.75
5.91
10.63
13.29
Op profit growth
8.97
21.51
-7.95
14.62
EBIT growth
9.28
21.95
4.37
15.08
Net profit growth
-33.21
76.63
23.98
-1.21
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,21,112.91
1,83,340.7
1,56,521.23
1,35,979.03
1,45,452.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,21,112.91
1,83,340.7
1,56,521.23
1,35,979.03
1,45,452.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4,272.47
3,605.48
2,364.01
11,667.27
3,015.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
A M Naik
Chairman & Managing Director
S N Subrahmanyan
WTD, President & CFO
R Shankar Raman
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Adil Zainulbhai
President & Whole-time Dir.
Subramanian Sarma
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sanjeev Aga
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Narayanan Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sivaram Nair A
Whole Time Director & SeniorVP
SUDHINDRA VASANTRAO DESAI
Whole Time Director & SeniorVP
T Madhava Das
Independent Director
Preetha Reddy
Independent Director
Pramit Jhaveri
Independent Director
JYOTI SAGAR
Independent Director
Rajnish Kumar
Whole Time Director & SeniorVP
ANIL VITHAL PARAB
Independent Director
Ajay Tyagi
Independent Director
P R Ramesh
Nominee (LIC)
Siddhartha Mohanty
Reports by Larsen & Toubro Ltd
Summary
Larsen & Toubro Limited is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services. The Company operate in over 50 countries worldwide. The Company is a major technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services conglomerate, with global operations. The Companys manufacturing footprint extends across eight countries in addition to India.The companys Engineering, Construction & Contracts Division (ECCD) undertakes engineering, design and construction of infrastructure, buildings, factories, water supply, and metallurgical & material handling projects covering civil, mechanical, electrical and instrumentation engineering disciplines. Their Engineering & Construction Division designs, engineering and executes projects for hydrocarbon sector with front-end design. Its heavy engineering division is organized into two independent companies: Heavy Engineering Independent Company and Ship Building Independent Company. Their Electrical & Electronics division comprises Electrical and Automation Independent Company and Medical Equipment and Systems business.L&T has an international presence, with a global spread of offices. A thrust on international business has seen overseas earnings grow significantly. It continues to grow its overseas manufacturing footprint, with facilities in China and the Gulf region. The companys businesses are supported by a wide marketing and distribution network, and have established a reputation for strong cu
Read More
The Larsen & Toubro Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3600.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Larsen & Toubro Ltd is ₹495067.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Larsen & Toubro Ltd is 51.8 and 7.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Larsen & Toubro Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Larsen & Toubro Ltd is ₹3175.05 and ₹3963.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Larsen & Toubro Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.35%, 3 Years at 23.93%, 1 Year at 6.38%, 6 Month at 1.26%, 3 Month at 4.64% and 1 Month at -3.36%.
