Larsen & Toubro Ltd Key Ratios

3,574.9
(0.18%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:07:44 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.1

-6.51

21.53

9.48

Op profit growth

3.66

-4.33

24.39

18.78

EBIT growth

-1.47

-1.76

27.23

23.32

Net profit growth

-25.15

21.29

29.56

21.99

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

15.44

17.14

16.75

16.36

EBIT margin

15

17.53

16.68

15.93

Net profit margin

5.53

8.51

6.56

6.15

RoCE

10.25

10.53

12.34

11.85

RoNW

2.71

3.99

3.85

3.43

RoA

0.94

1.27

1.21

1.14

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

73.24

91.89

77.09

60.23

Dividend per share

22

36

18

16

Cash EPS

40.72

61.78

50.47

38.82

Book value per share

588.05

548.16

485.27

398.24

Valuation ratios

P/E

24.13

15.43

10.46

21.78

P/CEPS

43.4

22.95

15.98

33.78

P/B

3.01

2.62

1.69

3.34

EV/EBIDTA

13.41

11.83

8.97

13.44

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

7.83

36.4

Tax payout

-29.26

-32.77

-24.29

-27.77

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

103.03

111.34

92.65

94.24

Inventory days

13.71

15.52

13.29

13.7

Creditor days

-133.15

-143.79

-121.71

-122.62

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.58

-2.05

-2.23

-2.52

Net debt / equity

1.28

1.52

1.85

1.76

Net debt / op. profit

4.39

5.02

5.19

5.03

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-31.68

-30.64

-32.55

-33.05

Employee costs

-18.99

-18.2

-15.89

-12.77

Other costs

-33.87

-34

-34.79

-37.79

Larsen & Toubro : related Articles

L&T Wins Major Power Transmission Orders in India, Middle East

L&T Wins Major Power Transmission Orders in India, Middle East

7 Jan 2025|12:46 PM

L&T secured a contract in Saudi Arabia for building a crucial 380 kV substation that will help evacuate solar power to contribute to the country's renewable energy goals.

MoD Signs ₹7,628 Crore Deal with L&T for K9 VAJRA-T Artillery Guns

MoD Signs ₹7,628 Crore Deal with L&T for K9 VAJRA-T Artillery Guns

23 Dec 2024|11:44 PM

The project would create employment over nine lakh man-days in the subsequent four years with involvement from several Indian industries, MSMEs.

L&T secures major order for K9 Vajra-T Artillery platforms

L&T secures major order for K9 Vajra-T Artillery platforms

23 Dec 2024|02:21 PM

L&T received the order for the first batch of 100 K9 Vajra-T platforms in 2017 after a global competitive bidding process and successful field evaluation.

Larsen & Toubro wins ₹702 Crore customs case

Larsen & Toubro wins ₹702 Crore customs case

9 Dec 2024|07:27 AM

The company stated that the demand originated from a previous order issued by the Principal Commissioner of Customs in Ahmedabad.

Larsen & Toubro picks up 15% stake in cloud player E2E Networks

Larsen & Toubro picks up 15% stake in cloud player E2E Networks

5 Dec 2024|09:04 AM

Larsen & Toubro agreed to buy a 21% share in E2E Networks Ltd, a cloud services company, for ₹1,407.02 Crore.

L&T Challenges ₹173.24 Crore GST Penalty Over Tax Discrepancies

L&T Challenges ₹173.24 Crore GST Penalty Over Tax Discrepancies

2 Dec 2024|01:01 PM

The discrepancy arises between the financial statements of L&T and GST returns pertaining to non-taxable transactions, and claims for input tax credits.

L&T logs 5% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit at ₹3,395 Crore

L&T logs 5% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit at ₹3,395 Crore

4 Nov 2024|09:19 AM

During the quarter, international revenues were ₹32,057 Crore, accounting for 52% of overall revenues.

L&T logs 5% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit at ₹3,395 Crore

L&T logs 5% y-o-y growth in Q2 net profit at ₹3,395 Crore

31 Oct 2024|03:25 PM

The company's revenue from operations increased by 20.6% to ₹61,554.6 Crore, up from ₹51,024 Crore the previous year.

L&T Shares Jump 5% on Strong Q2 Earnings

L&T Shares Jump 5% on Strong Q2 Earnings

31 Oct 2024|01:06 PM

With rapid development in certain Projects & Manufacturing (P&M) divisions, L&T generated consolidated revenue of Rs 61,555 crore.

Top stocks for today - 31st October 2024

Top stocks for today - 31st October 2024

31 Oct 2024|12:04 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Tata Power, Biocon, etc.

