|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.1
-6.51
21.53
9.48
Op profit growth
3.66
-4.33
24.39
18.78
EBIT growth
-1.47
-1.76
27.23
23.32
Net profit growth
-25.15
21.29
29.56
21.99
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.44
17.14
16.75
16.36
EBIT margin
15
17.53
16.68
15.93
Net profit margin
5.53
8.51
6.56
6.15
RoCE
10.25
10.53
12.34
11.85
RoNW
2.71
3.99
3.85
3.43
RoA
0.94
1.27
1.21
1.14
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
73.24
91.89
77.09
60.23
Dividend per share
22
36
18
16
Cash EPS
40.72
61.78
50.47
38.82
Book value per share
588.05
548.16
485.27
398.24
Valuation ratios
P/E
24.13
15.43
10.46
21.78
P/CEPS
43.4
22.95
15.98
33.78
P/B
3.01
2.62
1.69
3.34
EV/EBIDTA
13.41
11.83
8.97
13.44
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
7.83
36.4
Tax payout
-29.26
-32.77
-24.29
-27.77
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
103.03
111.34
92.65
94.24
Inventory days
13.71
15.52
13.29
13.7
Creditor days
-133.15
-143.79
-121.71
-122.62
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.58
-2.05
-2.23
-2.52
Net debt / equity
1.28
1.52
1.85
1.76
Net debt / op. profit
4.39
5.02
5.19
5.03
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-31.68
-30.64
-32.55
-33.05
Employee costs
-18.99
-18.2
-15.89
-12.77
Other costs
-33.87
-34
-34.79
-37.79
L&T secured a contract in Saudi Arabia for building a crucial 380 kV substation that will help evacuate solar power to contribute to the country's renewable energy goals.Read More
The project would create employment over nine lakh man-days in the subsequent four years with involvement from several Indian industries, MSMEs.Read More
L&T received the order for the first batch of 100 K9 Vajra-T platforms in 2017 after a global competitive bidding process and successful field evaluation.Read More
The company stated that the demand originated from a previous order issued by the Principal Commissioner of Customs in Ahmedabad.Read More
Larsen & Toubro agreed to buy a 21% share in E2E Networks Ltd, a cloud services company, for ₹1,407.02 Crore.Read More
The discrepancy arises between the financial statements of L&T and GST returns pertaining to non-taxable transactions, and claims for input tax credits.Read More
During the quarter, international revenues were ₹32,057 Crore, accounting for 52% of overall revenues.Read More
The company's revenue from operations increased by 20.6% to ₹61,554.6 Crore, up from ₹51,024 Crore the previous year.Read More
With rapid development in certain Projects & Manufacturing (P&M) divisions, L&T generated consolidated revenue of Rs 61,555 crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Tata Power, Biocon, etc.Read More
