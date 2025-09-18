iifl-logo

L&T Bags Large Power Transmission and Distribution Orders in India, UAE and Oman

18 Sep 2025 , 09:57 AM

Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) on Wednesday, September 17, said its power transmission and distribution business has secured a set of ‘large’ orders valued between ₹2,500 crore and ₹5,000 crore for grid infrastructure projects in India and overseas. The contracts cover Distribution SCADA systems and Dynamic Reactive Power Compensation devices.

In India, L&T will modernise the power distribution system in two towns with SCADA integration, smart technology upgrades, distribution transformer stations, and conversion of overhead lines into underground cabling.

In the UAE, the company will design, supply, and build two 300MVAr STATCOM systems at existing 400kV substations to provide dynamic reactive power compensation. STATCOM technology ensures real-time stabilisation by injecting or absorbing reactive power to improve grid reliability.

L&T also bagged another contract in Oman to set up a 400/132 kV grid station along with a 400 kV transmission line segment, further strengthening its footprint in the Gulf region.

This marks the third order win for L&T in as many days. On Tuesday, the company disclosed a ‘significant’ order from the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. for the Kudankulam nuclear project in Tamil Nadu, and a ‘large’ contract from the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd. for the Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train corridor.

Separately, L&T has formally sought to exit the Hyderabad Metro Rail project, citing mounting losses and insufficient support from the Telangana government.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

