iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Voltas Ltd Share Price

1,778.55
(-2.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:14:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,826
  • Day's High1,833.1
  • 52 Wk High1,944.9
  • Prev. Close1,824.7
  • Day's Low1,776.7
  • 52 Wk Low 985.2
  • Turnover (lac)6,634.79
  • P/E82.39
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value240.15
  • EPS22.23
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)58,849.51
  • Div. Yield0.3
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Open1,492.3
  • Day's High1,494.8
  • Spot1,460
  • Prev. Close1,500.9
  • Day's Low1,457.2
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot600
  • OI(Chg %)-2,34,600 (-22.99%)
  • Roll Over%8.01
  • Roll Cost1.57
  • Traded Vol.15,48,000 (-65.38%)
View More Futures

Voltas Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

1,826

Prev. Close

1,824.7

Turnover(Lac.)

6,634.79

Day's High

1,833.1

Day's Low

1,776.7

52 Week's High

1,944.9

52 Week's Low

985.2

Book Value

240.15

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

58,849.51

P/E

82.39

EPS

22.23

Divi. Yield

0.3

Voltas Ltd Corporate Action

3 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Jun, 2024

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5.5

arrow

4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Voltas Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Voltas Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:38 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.29%

Non-Promoter- 55.54%

Institutions: 55.54%

Non-Institutions: 14.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Voltas Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

33.08

33.08

33.08

33.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7,465.32

6,740.02

5,535.62

4,951.62

Net Worth

7,498.4

6,773.1

5,568.7

4,984.7

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

7,098.6

6,377.97

7,357.51

5,808.77

yoy growth (%)

11.29

-13.31

26.66

7.36

Raw materials

-5,371.3

-4,759.23

-5,665.42

-4,396.65

As % of sales

75.66

74.61

77

75.68

Employee costs

-488.54

-465.44

-515.55

-422.3

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

763.16

733.42

815.55

686.74

Depreciation

-33.13

-29.83

-27.25

-19.23

Tax paid

-179.69

-163.12

-190.74

-181.53

Working capital

-56.62

53.14

771.89

-19.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.29

-13.31

26.66

7.36

Op profit growth

14.32

1.71

16.06

14.1

EBIT growth

3.34

-8.71

18.74

4.13

Net profit growth

2.3

0.07

13.7

3.09

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

12,407.36

9,399.37

7,841.07

7,456.55

7,627.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12,407.36

9,399.37

7,841.07

7,456.55

7,627.15

Other Operating Income

73.85

99.4

93.38

99.23

30.93

Other Income

253.26

168.45

189.19

188.86

230.6

View Annually Results

Voltas Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Voltas Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

N N Tata

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

V P Malhotra

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Vinayak Deshpande

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Debendranath Sarangi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bahram N Vakil

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Anjali Bansal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Arun Kumar Adhikari

Managing Director & CEO

Pradeep Bakshi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Zubin S Dubash

Non Executive Director

Saurabh Agrawal

Executive Director

Mukundan C.P.

Independent Director

JAYESH TULSIDAS MERCHANT

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Voltas Ltd

Summary

Voltas Limited was incorporated on 6th September, 1954 under Tata Group. The Company is jointly promoted by Switzerlands Volkart Brothers and Indias Tata Sons Pvt Ltd. It has established itself as the undeniable leader in Cooling Products, and No. 1 Room Air Conditioner brand, in India. It is also a project specialist and provider of engineering solutions. Its wide range of offerings in the Unitary Product segment includes Room Air Conditioners, Air Coolers, Water Dispensers, Water Coolers, Commercial Refrigeration and Commercial Air-conditioning products. It is a provider of Engineering Solutions to diversified range of industries in areas of Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning, Refrigeration, Electro-mechanical projects, Electrification, Textile Machinery, Mining and Construction equipment, Water Management & Treatment, Cold Chain solutions, and Indoor Air Quality Management.Voltas operations have been organized into three independent business-specific clusters viz. Electro-Mechanical Projects & Services, Engineering Products & Services and Unitary Cooling Products. It has manufacturing units located at Pantnagar, Uttarakhand and Waghodia, Gujarat. It has presence at eight major International Locations: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Sultanate of Oman, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mozambique, Bahrain and Republic of Singapore. For the manufacture of machine tools, the company promoted Scottish Indian Machine Tools Ltd during the year 1963 in collaboration with Scottish Machine
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Voltas Ltd share price today?

The Voltas Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1778.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Voltas Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Voltas Ltd is ₹58849.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Voltas Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Voltas Ltd is 82.39 and 7.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Voltas Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Voltas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Voltas Ltd is ₹985.2 and ₹1944.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Voltas Ltd?

Voltas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.42%, 3 Years at 13.95%, 1 Year at 84.89%, 6 Month at 25.68%, 3 Month at -1.14% and 1 Month at 8.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Voltas Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Voltas Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.30 %
Institutions - 55.55 %
Public - 14.16 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Voltas Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.