Summary

Voltas Limited was incorporated on 6th September, 1954 under Tata Group. The Company is jointly promoted by Switzerlands Volkart Brothers and Indias Tata Sons Pvt Ltd. It has established itself as the undeniable leader in Cooling Products, and No. 1 Room Air Conditioner brand, in India. It is also a project specialist and provider of engineering solutions. Its wide range of offerings in the Unitary Product segment includes Room Air Conditioners, Air Coolers, Water Dispensers, Water Coolers, Commercial Refrigeration and Commercial Air-conditioning products. It is a provider of Engineering Solutions to diversified range of industries in areas of Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning, Refrigeration, Electro-mechanical projects, Electrification, Textile Machinery, Mining and Construction equipment, Water Management & Treatment, Cold Chain solutions, and Indoor Air Quality Management.Voltas operations have been organized into three independent business-specific clusters viz. Electro-Mechanical Projects & Services, Engineering Products & Services and Unitary Cooling Products. It has manufacturing units located at Pantnagar, Uttarakhand and Waghodia, Gujarat. It has presence at eight major International Locations: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Sultanate of Oman, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mozambique, Bahrain and Republic of Singapore. For the manufacture of machine tools, the company promoted Scottish Indian Machine Tools Ltd during the year 1963 in collaboration with Scottish Machine

