SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹1,826
Prev. Close₹1,824.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹6,634.79
Day's High₹1,833.1
Day's Low₹1,776.7
52 Week's High₹1,944.9
52 Week's Low₹985.2
Book Value₹240.15
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)58,849.51
P/E82.39
EPS22.23
Divi. Yield0.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.08
33.08
33.08
33.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7,465.32
6,740.02
5,535.62
4,951.62
Net Worth
7,498.4
6,773.1
5,568.7
4,984.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7,098.6
6,377.97
7,357.51
5,808.77
yoy growth (%)
11.29
-13.31
26.66
7.36
Raw materials
-5,371.3
-4,759.23
-5,665.42
-4,396.65
As % of sales
75.66
74.61
77
75.68
Employee costs
-488.54
-465.44
-515.55
-422.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
763.16
733.42
815.55
686.74
Depreciation
-33.13
-29.83
-27.25
-19.23
Tax paid
-179.69
-163.12
-190.74
-181.53
Working capital
-56.62
53.14
771.89
-19.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.29
-13.31
26.66
7.36
Op profit growth
14.32
1.71
16.06
14.1
EBIT growth
3.34
-8.71
18.74
4.13
Net profit growth
2.3
0.07
13.7
3.09
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
12,407.36
9,399.37
7,841.07
7,456.55
7,627.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12,407.36
9,399.37
7,841.07
7,456.55
7,627.15
Other Operating Income
73.85
99.4
93.38
99.23
30.93
Other Income
253.26
168.45
189.19
188.86
230.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
N N Tata
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
V P Malhotra
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Vinayak Deshpande
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Debendranath Sarangi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bahram N Vakil
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Anjali Bansal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Arun Kumar Adhikari
Managing Director & CEO
Pradeep Bakshi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Zubin S Dubash
Non Executive Director
Saurabh Agrawal
Executive Director
Mukundan C.P.
Independent Director
JAYESH TULSIDAS MERCHANT
Reports by Voltas Ltd
Summary
Voltas Limited was incorporated on 6th September, 1954 under Tata Group. The Company is jointly promoted by Switzerlands Volkart Brothers and Indias Tata Sons Pvt Ltd. It has established itself as the undeniable leader in Cooling Products, and No. 1 Room Air Conditioner brand, in India. It is also a project specialist and provider of engineering solutions. Its wide range of offerings in the Unitary Product segment includes Room Air Conditioners, Air Coolers, Water Dispensers, Water Coolers, Commercial Refrigeration and Commercial Air-conditioning products. It is a provider of Engineering Solutions to diversified range of industries in areas of Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning, Refrigeration, Electro-mechanical projects, Electrification, Textile Machinery, Mining and Construction equipment, Water Management & Treatment, Cold Chain solutions, and Indoor Air Quality Management.Voltas operations have been organized into three independent business-specific clusters viz. Electro-Mechanical Projects & Services, Engineering Products & Services and Unitary Cooling Products. It has manufacturing units located at Pantnagar, Uttarakhand and Waghodia, Gujarat. It has presence at eight major International Locations: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Sultanate of Oman, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mozambique, Bahrain and Republic of Singapore. For the manufacture of machine tools, the company promoted Scottish Indian Machine Tools Ltd during the year 1963 in collaboration with Scottish Machine
Read More
The Voltas Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1778.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Voltas Ltd is ₹58849.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Voltas Ltd is 82.39 and 7.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Voltas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Voltas Ltd is ₹985.2 and ₹1944.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Voltas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.42%, 3 Years at 13.95%, 1 Year at 84.89%, 6 Month at 25.68%, 3 Month at -1.14% and 1 Month at 8.09%.
