iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Voltas Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,776
(-2.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:50 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Voltas Ltd

Voltas FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

763.16

733.42

815.55

686.74

Depreciation

-33.13

-29.83

-27.25

-19.23

Tax paid

-179.69

-163.12

-190.74

-181.53

Working capital

-56.62

53.14

771.89

-19.02

Other operating items

Operating

493.71

593.62

1,369.45

466.96

Capital expenditure

7.47

41.77

141.02

-3.29

Free cash flow

501.19

635.39

1,510.47

463.67

Equity raised

9,903.77

8,566.56

7,096.22

6,063.69

Investing

681.51

801.64

-252.65

480.9

Financing

44.57

37.7

60.58

-41.26

Dividends paid

0

0

0

132.3

Net in cash

11,131.04

10,041.29

8,414.62

7,099.3

Voltas : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Voltas Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.