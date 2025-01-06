Voltas Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
763.16
733.42
815.55
686.74
Depreciation
-33.13
-29.83
-27.25
-19.23
Tax paid
-179.69
-163.12
-190.74
-181.53
Working capital
-56.62
53.14
771.89
-19.02
Other operating items
Operating
493.71
593.62
1,369.45
466.96
Capital expenditure
7.47
41.77
141.02
-3.29
Free cash flow
501.19
635.39
1,510.47
463.67
Equity raised
9,903.77
8,566.56
7,096.22
6,063.69
Investing
681.51
801.64
-252.65
480.9
Financing
44.57
37.7
60.58
-41.26
Dividends paid
0
0
0
132.3
Net in cash
11,131.04
10,041.29
8,414.62
7,099.3
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.