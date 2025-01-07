Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7,098.6
6,377.97
7,357.51
5,808.77
yoy growth (%)
11.29
-13.31
26.66
7.36
Raw materials
-5,371.3
-4,759.23
-5,665.42
-4,396.65
As % of sales
75.66
74.61
77
75.68
Employee costs
-488.54
-465.44
-515.55
-422.3
As % of sales
6.88
7.29
7
7.27
Other costs
-595.81
-590.91
-623.65
-513.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.39
9.26
8.47
8.83
Operating profit
642.95
562.39
552.89
476.37
OPM
9.05
8.81
7.51
8.2
Depreciation
-33.13
-29.83
-27.25
-19.23
Interest expense
-14.55
-19.1
-8.84
-7.5
Other income
167.89
219.96
298.75
237.1
Profit before tax
763.16
733.42
815.55
686.74
Taxes
-179.69
-163.12
-190.74
-181.53
Tax rate
-23.54
-22.24
-23.38
-26.43
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
583.47
570.3
624.81
505.21
Exceptional items
0
0
-54.91
-3.98
Net profit
583.47
570.3
569.9
501.23
yoy growth (%)
2.3
0.07
13.7
3.09
NPM
8.21
8.94
7.74
8.62
