iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Voltas Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,777.65
(0.09%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:14:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Voltas Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

7,098.6

6,377.97

7,357.51

5,808.77

yoy growth (%)

11.29

-13.31

26.66

7.36

Raw materials

-5,371.3

-4,759.23

-5,665.42

-4,396.65

As % of sales

75.66

74.61

77

75.68

Employee costs

-488.54

-465.44

-515.55

-422.3

As % of sales

6.88

7.29

7

7.27

Other costs

-595.81

-590.91

-623.65

-513.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.39

9.26

8.47

8.83

Operating profit

642.95

562.39

552.89

476.37

OPM

9.05

8.81

7.51

8.2

Depreciation

-33.13

-29.83

-27.25

-19.23

Interest expense

-14.55

-19.1

-8.84

-7.5

Other income

167.89

219.96

298.75

237.1

Profit before tax

763.16

733.42

815.55

686.74

Taxes

-179.69

-163.12

-190.74

-181.53

Tax rate

-23.54

-22.24

-23.38

-26.43

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

583.47

570.3

624.81

505.21

Exceptional items

0

0

-54.91

-3.98

Net profit

583.47

570.3

569.9

501.23

yoy growth (%)

2.3

0.07

13.7

3.09

NPM

8.21

8.94

7.74

8.62

Voltas : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Voltas Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.