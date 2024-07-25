Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|1,100
|₹0.750%
|00%
|1,800-57.14%
|₹258.8-2.33%
|1,200
|₹0.15-25%
|17,400-35.55%
|-
|-
|1,260
|₹0.05-80%
|30,000-7.40%
|1,8000%
|₹1850%
|1,280
|₹0.8166.66%
|10,8005.88%
|6000%
|₹168.650%
|1,300
|₹0.05-83.33%
|1,10,400-15.98%
|-
|-
|1,320
|₹0.10%
|21,0000%
|-
|-
|1,330
|₹1.60%
|2,4000%
|6000%
|₹125.20%
|1,340
|₹0.1-80%
|18,000-3.22%
|3,60020%
|₹115.25-23.67%
|1,350
|₹0.1-50%
|36,000-4.76%
|6000%
|₹107.90%
|1,360
|₹0.05-80%
|21,0006.06%
|3,0000%
|₹95.50%
|1,380
|₹0.566.66%
|16,200-6.89%
|3,0000%
|₹75-29.11%
|1,390
|₹0.1-60%
|34,8000%
|26,400-6.38%
|₹63-37.65%
|1,400
|₹0.05-85.71%
|96,600-10.05%
|3,0000%
|₹55.15-12.87%
|1,410
|₹0.05-92.3%
|20,4006.25%
|17,4000%
|₹64.550%
|1,420
|₹0.05-92.85%
|22,200-42.18%
|18,0000%
|₹35.25-50.69%
|1,430
|₹0.1-88.88%
|28,800-39.24%
|30,6000%
|₹46.35-2%
|1,440
|₹0.05-95.83%
|74,400-35.41%
|43,800-13.09%
|₹17-67.37%
|1,450
|₹0.05-95.83%
|1,29,6003.84%
|58,200-14.91%
|₹1.35-96.8%
|1,460
|₹1-41.17%
|74,400-23.92%
|27,60048.38%
|₹0.05-99.85%
|1,470
|₹581.81%
|26,400-48.83%
|1,00,80086.66%
|₹0.05-99.79%
|1,480
|₹15.1282.27%
|67,200-28.20%
|27,000-23.72%
|₹0.05-99.68%
|1,490
|₹27.1379.64%
|38,400-35.35%
|1,08,600-35.35%
|₹0.05-99.44%
|1,500
|₹44408.67%
|64,200-26.20%
|36,000-38.77%
|₹0.05-99.08%
|1,510
|₹50.25262.81%
|22,2005.71%
|99,600-29.66%
|₹0.05-98.18%
|1,520
|₹57.7161.67%
|25,200-12.5%
|30,600-33.76%
|₹0.2-85.18%
|1,530
|-
|-
|55,800-44.31%
|₹0.05-93.75%
|1,540
|₹43.26.27%
|13,2000%
|68,400-12.30%
|₹0.05-85.71%
|1,550
|₹8665.54%
|15,6000%
|88,200-17.87%
|₹0.05-75%
|1,560
|₹51.250%
|6,6000%
|39,0000%
|₹0.20%
|1,570
|-
|-
|21,000-28.57%
|₹0.05-80%
|1,580
|₹86.850%
|3,6000%
|1,69,200-8.44%
|₹0.05-75%
|1,600
|₹109.35-1.97%
|10,8000%
|9,600-5.88%
|₹0.05-91.66%
|1,610
|-
|-
|24,000-21.56%
|₹0.05-80%
|1,620
|₹15672.28%
|600-50%
|14,4000%
|₹0.150%
|1,630
|-
|-
|30,600-13.55%
|₹0.05-80%
|1,640
|₹165.719.2%
|3,6000%
|13,800-45.23%
|₹0.05-80%
|1,650
|-
|-
|32,400-6.89%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|1,660
|-
|-
|20,400-2.85%
|₹0.10%
|1,680
|₹216.650%
|00%
|1,35,000-17.88%
|₹0.050%
|1,700
|-
|-
|29,400-31.94%
|₹0.05-75%
|1,720
|-
|-
|22,200-44.77%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,760
|-
|-
No Record Found
