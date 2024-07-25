iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Voltas Ltd

Voltas Ltd Option Chain

1,663.5
(-3.73%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--1,100₹0.750%00%
1,800-57.14%₹258.8-2.33%1,200₹0.15-25%17,400-35.55%
--1,260₹0.05-80%30,000-7.40%
1,8000%₹1850%1,280₹0.8166.66%10,8005.88%
6000%₹168.650%1,300₹0.05-83.33%1,10,400-15.98%
--1,320₹0.10%21,0000%
--1,330₹1.60%2,4000%
6000%₹125.20%1,340₹0.1-80%18,000-3.22%
3,60020%₹115.25-23.67%1,350₹0.1-50%36,000-4.76%
6000%₹107.90%1,360₹0.05-80%21,0006.06%
3,0000%₹95.50%1,380₹0.566.66%16,200-6.89%
3,0000%₹75-29.11%1,390₹0.1-60%34,8000%
26,400-6.38%₹63-37.65%1,400₹0.05-85.71%96,600-10.05%
3,0000%₹55.15-12.87%1,410₹0.05-92.3%20,4006.25%
17,4000%₹64.550%1,420₹0.05-92.85%22,200-42.18%
18,0000%₹35.25-50.69%1,430₹0.1-88.88%28,800-39.24%
30,6000%₹46.35-2%1,440₹0.05-95.83%74,400-35.41%
43,800-13.09%₹17-67.37%1,450₹0.05-95.83%1,29,6003.84%
58,200-14.91%₹1.35-96.8%1,460₹1-41.17%74,400-23.92%
27,60048.38%₹0.05-99.85%1,470₹581.81%26,400-48.83%
1,00,80086.66%₹0.05-99.79%1,480₹15.1282.27%67,200-28.20%
27,000-23.72%₹0.05-99.68%1,490₹27.1379.64%38,400-35.35%
1,08,600-35.35%₹0.05-99.44%1,500₹44408.67%64,200-26.20%
36,000-38.77%₹0.05-99.08%1,510₹50.25262.81%22,2005.71%
99,600-29.66%₹0.05-98.18%1,520₹57.7161.67%25,200-12.5%
30,600-33.76%₹0.2-85.18%1,530--
55,800-44.31%₹0.05-93.75%1,540₹43.26.27%13,2000%
68,400-12.30%₹0.05-85.71%1,550₹8665.54%15,6000%
88,200-17.87%₹0.05-75%1,560₹51.250%6,6000%
39,0000%₹0.20%1,570--
21,000-28.57%₹0.05-80%1,580₹86.850%3,6000%
1,69,200-8.44%₹0.05-75%1,600₹109.35-1.97%10,8000%
9,600-5.88%₹0.05-91.66%1,610--
24,000-21.56%₹0.05-80%1,620₹15672.28%600-50%
14,4000%₹0.150%1,630--
30,600-13.55%₹0.05-80%1,640₹165.719.2%3,6000%
13,800-45.23%₹0.05-80%1,650--
32,400-6.89%₹0.05-83.33%1,660--
20,400-2.85%₹0.10%1,680₹216.650%00%
1,35,000-17.88%₹0.050%1,700--
29,400-31.94%₹0.05-75%1,720--
22,200-44.77%₹0.05-66.66%1,760--

Voltas: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Voltas Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.