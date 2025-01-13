Voltas Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.08
33.08
33.08
33.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7,465.32
6,740.02
5,535.62
4,951.62
Net Worth
7,498.4
6,773.1
5,568.7
4,984.7
Minority Interest
Debt
430.49
315.01
139.79
108.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
186.6
140.13
154.16
118.64
Total Liabilities
8,115.49
7,228.24
5,862.65
5,211.8
Fixed Assets
822.41
535.35
362.16
315.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
5,369.67
4,962.39
4,124.8
3,443.29
Deferred Tax Asset Net
127.72
134.85
141.81
134.72
Networking Capital
1,291.5
1,206.17
769.99
994.22
Inventories
2,077.52
1,547.02
1,655.39
1,273.9
Inventory Days
85.11
72.9
Sundry Debtors
1,716.27
1,289.15
1,520.23
1,452.28
Debtor Days
78.16
83.11
Other Current Assets
1,279.9
1,318.87
1,090.25
1,151.68
Sundry Creditors
-2,795.1
-2,227.98
-2,691.97
-2,059.89
Creditor Days
138.41
117.88
Other Current Liabilities
-987.09
-720.89
-803.91
-823.75
Cash
504.19
389.48
463.89
324.35
Total Assets
8,115.49
7,228.24
5,862.65
5,211.8
