Voltas Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2,601.15
4,903.91
4,192.3
2,612.29
2,267.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,601.15
4,903.91
4,192.3
2,612.29
2,267.43
Other Operating Income
17.96
17.11
10.58
13.43
25.32
Other Income
105.47
80.25
54.42
57.89
70.98
Total Income
2,724.58
5,001.27
4,257.3
2,683.61
2,363.73
Total Expenditure
2,489.16
4,526.57
4,050.62
2,633.39
2,255.64
PBIDT
235.42
474.7
206.68
50.22
108.09
Interest
13.56
9.75
20.79
13.53
11.45
PBDT
221.86
464.95
185.89
36.69
96.64
Depreciation
16.43
13.43
11.81
12.84
11.68
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
54.08
118
49.98
51.75
48.17
Deferred Tax
18.52
-1.48
13.46
-0.3
1.14
Reported Profit After Tax
132.83
335
110.64
-27.6
35.65
Minority Interest After NP
-1.16
0.77
-5.8
2.81
-1.03
Net Profit after Minority Interest
133.99
334.23
116.44
-30.41
36.68
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
133.99
334.23
116.44
-30.41
36.68
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.05
10.1
3.52
-0.92
1.11
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
33.08
33.08
33.08
33.08
33.08
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.05
9.68
4.92
1.92
4.76
PBDTM(%)
8.52
9.48
4.43
1.4
4.26
PATM(%)
5.1
6.83
2.63
-1.05
1.57
