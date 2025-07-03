Top Stocks for Today - 3rd July 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

FSN E-Commerce: As per the reports, Harindarpal and Indra Banga are planning to trim about a 2.1% stake in FSN E-Commerce Ventures. The transaction will take place through a deal worth ₹1,200 Crore block deal. The company will sell about 60 Million shares valued at ₹200 per piece. This will be at a 5.5% discount to the previous day’s traded price.

Voltas Limited: The company announced that it has received a show cause notice from the Central GST Commissionerate, Dehradun. The notice highlighted GST shortfalls related to a merged entity pertaining to FY 2018-21. The company said that the matter is under review and shall respond within a stipulated timeline.

Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma business said that its subsidiary CuraTeQ Biologics has received an approval from European Commission approval for Dazublys. It is a trastuzumab biosimilar that can be used for the treatment of HER-2-positive breast and gastric cancers. This is the third such approval for CuraTeQ in 2025.

Hindustan Zinc: The company posted its highest-ever Q1 mined metal output at 265 kilo tonnes. The company witnessed a growth of 1% YoY. However, its production slipped as much as 15% on a sequential basis owing to routine mine preparation. Silver output and refined metal production also witnessed marginal downside.

Nestle India: The company informed that it has expanded Maggi noodles production through a new line situated at Sanand factory in Gujarat. The company expects an investment of ₹105 Crore. This expansion will bolster the company’s existing capacity by 20,300 tonnes per annum for FY26.

