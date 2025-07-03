iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Top Stocks for Today - 3rd July 2025

3 Jul 2025 , 06:42 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

FSN E-Commerce: As per the reports, Harindarpal and Indra Banga are planning to trim about a 2.1% stake in FSN E-Commerce Ventures. The transaction will take place through a deal worth ₹1,200 Crore block deal. The company will sell about 60 Million shares valued at ₹200 per piece. This will be at a 5.5% discount to the previous day’s traded price.

Voltas Limited: The company announced that it has received a show cause notice from the Central GST Commissionerate, Dehradun. The notice highlighted GST shortfalls related to a merged entity pertaining to FY 2018-21. The company said that the matter is under review and shall respond within a stipulated timeline.

Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma business said that its subsidiary CuraTeQ Biologics has received an approval from European Commission approval for Dazublys. It is a trastuzumab biosimilar that can be used for the treatment of HER-2-positive breast and gastric cancers. This is the third such approval for CuraTeQ in 2025.

Hindustan Zinc: The company posted its highest-ever Q1 mined metal output at 265 kilo tonnes. The company witnessed a growth of 1% YoY. However, its production slipped as much as 15% on a sequential basis owing to routine mine preparation. Silver output and refined metal production also witnessed marginal downside.

Nestle India: The company informed that it has expanded Maggi noodles production through a new line situated at Sanand factory in Gujarat. The company expects an investment of ₹105 Crore. This expansion will bolster the company’s existing capacity by 20,300 tonnes per annum for FY26.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks in focus
  • Top Stocks in Focus in Today
  • Top stocks in focus today
  • Top stocks in news
  • Top stocks News
  • Top stocks to watch
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Alembic Pharma to Deepen US Presence with $12 Million Utility Therapeutics Deal

Alembic Pharma to Deepen US Presence with $12 Million Utility Therapeutics Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jul 2025|03:37 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on July 3, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on July 3, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jul 2025|01:26 PM
D-Mart share price drops ~4% on disappointing Q1 numbers

D-Mart share price drops ~4% on disappointing Q1 numbers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jul 2025|01:18 PM
CCI Approves Coromandel’s ₹820 Crore Bid for Majority Stake in NACL Industries

CCI Approves Coromandel’s ₹820 Crore Bid for Majority Stake in NACL Industries

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jul 2025|11:49 AM
Indices may open higher on July 03, 2025

Indices may open higher on July 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jul 2025|09:21 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.