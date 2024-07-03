Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹175.09
Prev. Close₹167.84
Turnover(Lac.)₹66,109.02
Day's High₹176.6
Day's Low₹169.65
52 Week's High₹229.8
52 Week's Low₹139.8
Book Value₹5.9
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)49,037.63
P/E299.55
EPS0.56
Divi. Yield0
The cosmetics company reported a profit of ₹5.85 Crore in the same quarter previous year. On a quarterly basis, net profit increased 4.1%.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.Read More
The fashion vertical experienced NSV growth in the early teens, while total category sales increased in the early twenties.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.Read More
Sources stated that Harindarpal Singh & Associates was set to sell up to 1.4% of its investment in Nykaa at a floor price of ₹198 per share.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
286.1
285.3
47.48
15.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0.33
Reserves
1,341.35
1,170.27
1,502.47
545.76
Net Worth
1,627.45
1,455.57
1,549.95
561.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
187.69
145.81
187.65
102.06
yoy growth (%)
28.72
-22.29
83.86
281.27
Raw materials
-58.84
-64.57
-65.19
-31.3
As % of sales
31.34
44.28
34.74
30.67
Employee costs
-28.79
-17.78
-24.75
-19.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
121.69
44.82
21.75
-0.42
Depreciation
-4.68
-8.42
-7.4
-4.01
Tax paid
-18.17
-8.63
-6.68
1.2
Working capital
611.84
48.71
197.65
-13.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
28.72
-22.29
83.86
281.27
Op profit growth
-675.66
-183.6
-131.26
-29.45
EBIT growth
160.64
84.45
1,116.55
-121.42
Net profit growth
186.04
140.14
1,827.48
-109.96
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,385.63
5,143.8
3,773.94
2,440.9
1,767.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,385.63
5,143.8
3,773.94
2,440.9
1,767.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
29.94
30.21
26.97
11.76
10.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.85
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.45
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,025.5
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.8
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.84
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & M D
Falguni Nayar
Non Executive Director
Sanjay Nayar
Independent Director
Anita Ramachandran
Non Executive Director
Milan B Khakhar
Independent Director
Alpana Parida
Independent Director
Milind Sarwate
Executive Director
Adwaita Nayar
Executive Director
Anchit Nayar
Independent Director
Pradeep Parameswaran
Independent Director
Seshashayee Sridhara
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sujeet Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
Summary
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Private Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Private Limited on 24 April 2012. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently, name of the Company was changed to FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by ROC on July 28,2021. The Company was promoted by banker-turned-businesswoman, Falguni Nayar and backed Private Equity Firm, TPG Group. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, selling and distribution of beauty, wellness,fitness, personal care, health care, skin care, hair care products on the online platforms such as e-commerce, m-commerce, internet, intranet as well as through offline stores and stalls.The Company came out with an Rs 5352 crore IPO during the fag end of October 2021. The Public Issue comprised fresh issue of equity shares amounting to Rs 630 crore and the rest from the mode of offer for sale. These shares were allotted at a premium of Rs 1124 per share. The said Allotted Shares were listed on the BSE Ltd. and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) on 10 November 2021.On September 28, 2021, Company acquired 51% of the outstanding equity shares in Dot & Key Wellness Private Limited. It acquired 18.51% equity stake in Earth Rhythm Private Limited on April 22, 2022. It acquired 60% stake in Nudge Wellness Private Limited.As on March 31, 2022, the Company has 7 subsidiaries of which FSN Distri
Read More
The FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹171.52 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd is ₹49037.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd is 299.55 and 29.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd is ₹139.8 and ₹229.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -14.51%, 3 Years at -21.56%, 1 Year at -0.04%, 6 Month at -4.16%, 3 Month at -13.91% and 1 Month at -2.35%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.