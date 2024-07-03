iifl-logo-icon 1
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd Share Price

171.52
(2.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open175.09
  • Day's High176.6
  • 52 Wk High229.8
  • Prev. Close167.84
  • Day's Low169.65
  • 52 Wk Low 139.8
  • Turnover (lac)66,109.02
  • P/E299.55
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value5.9
  • EPS0.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)49,037.63
  • Div. Yield0
Loading...
  • Open162.63
  • Day's High162.63
  • Spot160.85
  • Prev. Close162.07
  • Day's Low158
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot2,950
  • OI(Chg %)-19,97,150 (-14.81%)
  • Roll Over%2.72
  • Roll Cost1.06
  • Traded Vol.79,50,250 (-27.65%)
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

175.09

Prev. Close

167.84

Turnover(Lac.)

66,109.02

Day's High

176.6

Day's Low

169.65

52 Week's High

229.8

52 Week's Low

139.8

Book Value

5.9

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

49,037.63

P/E

299.55

EPS

0.56

Divi. Yield

0

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Nykaa Q2 Update: Net profit tops 70% y-o-y

Nykaa Q2 Update: Net profit tops 70% y-o-y

13 Nov 2024|09:20 AM

The cosmetics company reported a profit of ₹5.85 Crore in the same quarter previous year. On a quarterly basis, net profit increased 4.1%.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

Read More
FSN E-commerce posts mid-twenties revenue surge in Q2

FSN E-commerce posts mid-twenties revenue surge in Q2

8 Oct 2024|02:32 PM

The fashion vertical experienced NSV growth in the early teens, while total category sales increased in the early twenties.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Read More
Nykaa's 1.43% equity change hands; stock zooms ~5%

Nykaa’s 1.43% equity change hands; stock zooms ~5%

23 Aug 2024|10:32 AM

Sources stated that Harindarpal Singh & Associates was set to sell up to 1.4% of its investment in Nykaa at a floor price of ₹198 per share.

Read More
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.18%

Non-Promoter- 31.97%

Institutions: 31.97%

Non-Institutions: 15.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

286.1

285.3

47.48

15.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0.33

Reserves

1,341.35

1,170.27

1,502.47

545.76

Net Worth

1,627.45

1,455.57

1,549.95

561.15

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

187.69

145.81

187.65

102.06

yoy growth (%)

28.72

-22.29

83.86

281.27

Raw materials

-58.84

-64.57

-65.19

-31.3

As % of sales

31.34

44.28

34.74

30.67

Employee costs

-28.79

-17.78

-24.75

-19.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

121.69

44.82

21.75

-0.42

Depreciation

-4.68

-8.42

-7.4

-4.01

Tax paid

-18.17

-8.63

-6.68

1.2

Working capital

611.84

48.71

197.65

-13.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

28.72

-22.29

83.86

281.27

Op profit growth

-675.66

-183.6

-131.26

-29.45

EBIT growth

160.64

84.45

1,116.55

-121.42

Net profit growth

186.04

140.14

1,827.48

-109.96

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,385.63

5,143.8

3,773.94

2,440.9

1,767.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,385.63

5,143.8

3,773.94

2,440.9

1,767.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

29.94

30.21

26.97

11.76

10.32

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.85

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.45

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,025.5

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.8

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.84

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & M D

Falguni Nayar

Non Executive Director

Sanjay Nayar

Independent Director

Anita Ramachandran

Non Executive Director

Milan B Khakhar

Independent Director

Alpana Parida

Independent Director

Milind Sarwate

Executive Director

Adwaita Nayar

Executive Director

Anchit Nayar

Independent Director

Pradeep Parameswaran

Independent Director

Seshashayee Sridhara

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sujeet Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

Summary

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Private Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Private Limited on 24 April 2012. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently, name of the Company was changed to FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by ROC on July 28,2021. The Company was promoted by banker-turned-businesswoman, Falguni Nayar and backed Private Equity Firm, TPG Group. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, selling and distribution of beauty, wellness,fitness, personal care, health care, skin care, hair care products on the online platforms such as e-commerce, m-commerce, internet, intranet as well as through offline stores and stalls.The Company came out with an Rs 5352 crore IPO during the fag end of October 2021. The Public Issue comprised fresh issue of equity shares amounting to Rs 630 crore and the rest from the mode of offer for sale. These shares were allotted at a premium of Rs 1124 per share. The said Allotted Shares were listed on the BSE Ltd. and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) on 10 November 2021.On September 28, 2021, Company acquired 51% of the outstanding equity shares in Dot & Key Wellness Private Limited. It acquired 18.51% equity stake in Earth Rhythm Private Limited on April 22, 2022. It acquired 60% stake in Nudge Wellness Private Limited.As on March 31, 2022, the Company has 7 subsidiaries of which FSN Distri
Company FAQs

What is the FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd share price today?

The FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹171.52 today.

What is the Market Cap of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd is ₹49037.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd is 299.55 and 29.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd is ₹139.8 and ₹229.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd?

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -14.51%, 3 Years at -21.56%, 1 Year at -0.04%, 6 Month at -4.16%, 3 Month at -13.91% and 1 Month at -2.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.18 %
Institutions - 31.97 %
Public - 15.84 %

