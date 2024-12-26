iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd Option Chain

169.7
(-0.29%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
2,9500%₹21.50%140₹0.050%1,09,1500%
--145₹0.05-50%61,9500%
--147.5₹0.40%2,9500%
14,7500%₹10.90%150₹0.050%5,54,600-4.08%
8,8500%₹7.30%152.5₹0.1-33.33%2,27,150-22.22%
64,90029.41%₹6.15-15.17%155₹0.05-80%2,95,000-45.35%
1,65,2000%₹4.2-16%157.5₹0.05-88.88%2,03,550-70.63%
10,56,10022.60%₹0.95-66.66%160₹0.05-92.85%14,24,850-7.64%
1,53,400-13.33%₹0.05-95.45%162.5₹1.7529.62%1,41,6006.66%
4,66,100-26.51%₹0.05-83.33%165₹3.59.37%6,75,550-6.91%
3,48,100-4.83%₹0.05-66.66%167.5₹6.423.07%2,44,850-1.19%
16,49,050-1.75%₹0.05-50%170₹912.5%7,28,650-3.89%
3,06,8000%₹0.05-50%172.5₹10.95-0.45%2,59,6000%
10,53,1501.70%₹0.05-50%175₹15.0516.21%3,12,700-1.85%
4,66,1000%₹0.050%177.5₹170%1,35,7000%
18,17,2000.16%₹0.050%180₹18.75-1.31%1,29,800-4.34%
2,53,7000%₹0.050%182.5₹5.90%5,9000%
10,17,7500%₹0.050%185₹12.10%17,7000%
3,12,7000%₹0.050%187.5₹24.60%2,9500%
16,96,2500%₹0.050%190₹200%5,9000%
1,20,9500%₹0.050%192.5--
85,5500%₹0.050%195--
10,62,0000%₹0.050%200₹39.050%23,6000%

FSN E-Commerce: Related NEWS

Nykaa Q2 Update: Net profit tops 70% y-o-y

Nykaa Q2 Update: Net profit tops 70% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Nov 2024|09:20 AM

The cosmetics company reported a profit of ₹5.85 Crore in the same quarter previous year. On a quarterly basis, net profit increased 4.1%.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

Read More
FSN E-commerce posts mid-twenties revenue surge in Q2

FSN E-commerce posts mid-twenties revenue surge in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Oct 2024|02:32 PM

The fashion vertical experienced NSV growth in the early teens, while total category sales increased in the early twenties.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Read More
Nykaa’s 1.43% equity change hands; stock zooms ~5%

Nykaa’s 1.43% equity change hands; stock zooms ~5%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Aug 2024|10:32 AM

Sources stated that Harindarpal Singh & Associates was set to sell up to 1.4% of its investment in Nykaa at a floor price of ₹198 per share.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Aug 2024|09:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nykaa, Wipro, Shriram Finance, Ambuja Cement, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 14th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Aug 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta, Sansera Engineering, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.