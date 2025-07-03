Nykaa Block Deal: Equity stake worth ₹1,200 Crore divest

As per the reports, Harindarpal Singh Banga and Indra Banga are planning to divest a 2.1% equity stake in the fashion and beauty retailer Nykaa Ltd, via block deals. The block size is valued at ₹1,200 Crore. The floor price is fixed at ₹200 per share.

The business posted a net profit of ₹20.30 Crore in the quarter ended March 2025. This was higher than ₹7 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. The company said that its revenue for the quarter registered a 23.60% year-on-year growth at ₹2,061.80 Crore, against ₹1,668 Crore in the year-ago period.

The company said that its (EBITDA) was reported 43% higher at ₹133.4 Crore versus ₹93.3 Crore. EBITDA margin came in at 6.47% against 5.59% in the previous corresponding period.

Nykaa was incorporated in 2012 by Falguni Nayar and has developed from a digital-first beauty platform to a diversified retail and consumer tech business with offerings in segments such as fashion, private labels, and B2B distribution.

The business announced that its Gross merchandise value (GMV) for Q4 FY25 came in at ₹4,102 Crore, a 27% year-on-year growth against the year-ago period. This highlights the company’s continued consumer trajectory throughout its online and offline channels.

