US July inflation flat at 2.7%; despite spike in core inflation

JULY US CONSUMER INFLATION FLAT AT 2.7%
Between May and June 2025, the US consumer headline inflation surged 40 bps to 2.7% on the back of the tariff impact. However, with the tariffs getting increasingly back-ended or toned down, the incremental tariff impact in July was limited. This led to flat consumer inflation for July 2025 at 2.7%. However, that is not to say that reciprocal tariffs have peaked out, because the impact of the 50% tariffs that the US has imposed on India will start to take effect in the next few months. Meanwhile, global markets are watching; fingers crossed.
CORE INFLATION SURGE OFFSET BY FOOD AND ENERGY
Tariff impact led to hardening of core inflation; but food and energy sobered in July 2025.
|Inflation Basket
Category
|Jul 2025
(YOY)
|Jun 2025
(YOY)
|Inflation Basket
Category
|Jul 2025
(YOY)
|Jun 2025
(YOY)
|Food Inflation
|2.90%
|3.00%
|Core Inflation
|3.10%
|2.90%
|Food at home
|2.20%
|2.40%
|Commodities less food and energy
|1.20%
|0.70%
|· Cereals and bakery products
|1.00%
|0.90%
|· Apparel
|-0.20%
|-0.50%
|· Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs
|5.20%
|5.60%
|· New vehicles
|0.40%
|0.20%
|· Dairy and related products
|1.50%
|0.90%
|· Used cars and trucks
|4.80%
|2.80%
|· Fruits and vegetables
|0.20%
|0.70%
|· Medical care commodities
|0.10%
|0.20%
|· Non-alcoholic beverages
|3.60%
|4.40%
|· Alcoholic beverages
|1.40%
|1.40%
|· Other food at home
|1.20%
|1.30%
|· Tobacco and smoking products
|6.50%
|6.30%
|Food away from home
|3.90%
|3.80%
|Services less energy services
|3.60%
|3.60%
|· Full service meals and snacks
|4.40%
|4.00%
|Shelter
|3.70%
|3.80%
|· Limited service meals
|3.30%
|3.50%
|· Rent of primary residence
|3.50%
|3.80%
|Energy Inflation
|-1.60%
|-0.80%
|· Owners’ equivalent rent
|4.10%
|4.20%
|Energy commodities
|-9.00%
|-7.90%
|Medical Care Services
|4.30%
|3.40%
|· Fuel oil
|-2.90%
|-4.70%
|· Physician Services
|3.10%
|3.00%
|· Gasoline (all types)
|-9.50%
|-8.30%
|· Hospital Services
|5.80%
|4.20%
|Energy services
|7.20%
|7.50%
|Transport Services
|3.50%
|3.40%
|· Electricity
|5.50%
|5.80%
|· Motor vehicle Maintenance
|6.50%
|5.20%
|· Natural gas (piped)
|13.80%
|14.20%
|· Motor vehicle insurance
|5.30%
|6.10%
|Headline Consumer Inflation
|2.70%
|2.70%
|· Airline Fare
|0.70%
|-3.50%
Data Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
CPI inflation above sets the tone for PCE inflation; which influences Fed rate decisions.
The rise in core inflation has been largely offset by a fall in food inflation as well as softening of energy inflation. Round 2 of reciprocal tariffs are yet to show up on prices.
JULY 2025 MOM INFLATION SOBERS TO 0.2%
Here is the high frequency month-on-month (MOM) inflation for last 6 months.
|Month
|Food (MOM)
|Energy (MOM)
|Core (MOM)
|Headline (MOM)
|Feb 2025
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.2%
|Mar 2025
|0.4%
|(2.4)%
|0.1%
|(0.1)%
|Apr 2025
|(0.1)%
|0.7%
|0.2%
|0.2%
|May 2025
|0.3%
|-1.0%
|0.1%
|0.1%
|June 2025
|0.3%
|0.9%
|0.2%
|0.3%
|July 2025
|0.0%
|-1.1%
|0.3%
|0.2%
Data Source: US BLS (negative figures in brackets)
High frequency inflationary trend is almost similar to the trend we see on the yoy inflation. The upward pressure from core inflation has been largely offset by the downward pressure on fuel inflation and food inflation in the month of July 2025. Oil saw deep price cuts.
CME FEDWATCH – JEROME POWELL NOT BUYING RATE CUT ARGUMENT
The July Fed meet again saw status quo on rates as Jerome Powell opted to hold rates in the range of 4.25%-4.50%. This is despite 2 senior FOMC members; Chris Waller and Michelle Bowman, giving a dissent vote supporting a 25 bps rate cut. Here is how the CME Fedwatch probabilities (based on implied Fed Futures trades) look.
|Fed Meet
|200-225
|225-250
|250-275
|275-300
|300-325
|325-350
|350-375
|375-400
|400-425
|425-450
|Sep-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.1%
|99.9%
|Nil
|Oct-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|0.1%
|68.4%
|31.6%
|Nil
|Dec-25
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|Nil
|58.5%
|36.9%
|4.6%
|Nil
|Jun-26
|Nil
|Nil
|2.1%
|13.1%
|29.8%
|32.4%
|17.7%
|4.5%
|0.4%
|Nil
|Dec-26
|1.2%
|5.1%
|14.0%
|24.5%
|27.2%
|18.7%
|7.6%
|1.6%
|0.1%
|Nil
Data source: CME Fedwatch
The dissent votes in the last meeting has made the CME Fedwatch more aggressive. It now expects rate cuts to be front-loaded in 2025 itself.
For now, September 2025 rate cut of 25 bps looks certain, with 2 more rate cuts likely in 2025. Overall, we may be staring at 3 rate cuts in 2025 and 2 more rate cuts in 2026. For that to happen, the FOMC needs to buy the dovish story!
