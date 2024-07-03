Summary

JSW Steel Ltd, the flagship company of the JSW Group, is an integrated steel manufacturer in India with an installed steel-making capacity of 28 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in India and USA. The Company offers the entire gamut of steel products - Hot Rolled, Cold Rolled, Galvanized, Galvalume, Pre-painted Galvanised, Pre-painted Galvalume, TMT Rebars, Wire Rods & Special Steel Bars, Rounds & Blooms. They have manufacturing facilities at Vijayanagar in Karnataka, Dolvi, Vasind, Kalmeshwar, Tarapur in Maharashtra, Salem in Tamil Nadu and Texas in USA. JSW Steels plant at Vijayanagar in Karnataka, is the largest single location steel producing facility in the country with a capacity of 28.5 MTPA. JSW Steel is part of US$ 22 billion O.P. Jindal Group. JSW Steel Ltd was originally incorporated as Jindal Vijayanagar Steel Ltd on March 15, 1994. During the year, the company entered into a technical arrangement with Voest Alpine Industrieanlagenbau (VAI), for technical details with respect to productivity, iron ore technical details etc. The company set up two joint venture companies namely Jindal Tractebel Power Company Ltd and Jindal Praxair Oxygen Co (P) Ltd for supply of power of 2 x 130 MW of power and supply of Oxygen respectively. In the year l995, the company entered into a joint venture with Praxair to build and operate worlds largest cryogenic air separation plants for supply of oxygen, nitrogen and argon to Jindals integrated steel facility in Bellary in Karnataka. In

Read More