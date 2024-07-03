SectorSteel
Open₹915.05
Prev. Close₹915.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹9,948.26
Day's High₹919.85
Day's Low₹897.9
52 Week's High₹1,063
52 Week's Low₹761.75
Book Value₹317.84
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,20,310.95
P/E35.26
EPS25.94
Divi. Yield1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
305
301
301
302
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
74,978
63,358
63,200
46,675
Net Worth
75,283
63,659
63,501
46,977
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,18,820
70,727
64,262
64,975
yoy growth (%)
67.99
10.06
-1.09
24.25
Raw materials
-48,579
-28,070
-33,466
-37,470
As % of sales
40.88
39.68
52.07
57.66
Employee costs
-1,870
-1,501
-1,496
-1,260
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
25,437
12,582
5,601
7,309
Depreciation
-4,511
-3,781
-3,522
-3,054
Tax paid
-8,013
-3,803
999
-2,450
Working capital
5,933
-867
5,850
-607
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
67.99
10.06
-1.09
24.25
Op profit growth
65.47
53.86
-8.9
19.03
EBIT growth
81.37
67.79
-11.71
24.23
Net profit growth
98.99
58.62
14.4
29.29
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,72,588
1,63,646
1,43,829
78,059
71,116
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,72,588
1,63,646
1,43,829
78,059
71,116
Other Operating Income
2,418
2,314
2,542
1,780
2,210
Other Income
1,593
1,621
2,448
593
546
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
Savitri Devi Jindal
Chairman & Managing Director
Sajjan Jindal
Joint Managing Director & CEO
Jayant Acharya
Independent Director
H Khaitan
Independent Director
Seturaman Mahalingam
Nominee
Hiroyuki Ogawa
Independent Director
Nirupama Rao
Independent Director
Fiona Jane Mary Paulus
Independent Director
Marcel Fasswald
Whole Time Director & COO
GAJRAJ SINGH RATHORE
Nominee (KSIIDC)
KHUSHBOO GOEL
Reports by JSW Steel Ltd
Summary
JSW Steel Ltd, the flagship company of the JSW Group, is an integrated steel manufacturer in India with an installed steel-making capacity of 28 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in India and USA. The Company offers the entire gamut of steel products - Hot Rolled, Cold Rolled, Galvanized, Galvalume, Pre-painted Galvanised, Pre-painted Galvalume, TMT Rebars, Wire Rods & Special Steel Bars, Rounds & Blooms. They have manufacturing facilities at Vijayanagar in Karnataka, Dolvi, Vasind, Kalmeshwar, Tarapur in Maharashtra, Salem in Tamil Nadu and Texas in USA. JSW Steels plant at Vijayanagar in Karnataka, is the largest single location steel producing facility in the country with a capacity of 28.5 MTPA. JSW Steel is part of US$ 22 billion O.P. Jindal Group. JSW Steel Ltd was originally incorporated as Jindal Vijayanagar Steel Ltd on March 15, 1994. During the year, the company entered into a technical arrangement with Voest Alpine Industrieanlagenbau (VAI), for technical details with respect to productivity, iron ore technical details etc. The company set up two joint venture companies namely Jindal Tractebel Power Company Ltd and Jindal Praxair Oxygen Co (P) Ltd for supply of power of 2 x 130 MW of power and supply of Oxygen respectively. In the year l995, the company entered into a joint venture with Praxair to build and operate worlds largest cryogenic air separation plants for supply of oxygen, nitrogen and argon to Jindals integrated steel facility in Bellary in Karnataka. In
The JSW Steel Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹900.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JSW Steel Ltd is ₹220310.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of JSW Steel Ltd is 35.26 and 2.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JSW Steel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JSW Steel Ltd is ₹761.75 and ₹1063 as of 06 Jan ‘25
JSW Steel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.42%, 3 Years at 11.11%, 1 Year at 9.24%, 6 Month at -3.72%, 3 Month at -11.94% and 1 Month at -8.39%.
