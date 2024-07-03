iifl-logo-icon 1
JSW Steel Ltd Share Price

900.9
(-1.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open915.05
  • Day's High919.85
  • 52 Wk High1,063
  • Prev. Close915.05
  • Day's Low897.9
  • 52 Wk Low 761.75
  • Turnover (lac)9,948.26
  • P/E35.26
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value317.84
  • EPS25.94
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,20,310.95
  • Div. Yield1
  • Open873.65
  • Day's High880.35
  • Spot874
  • Prev. Close880.95
  • Day's Low862.6
  • ViewShort BuildUp
  • Market Lot675
  • OI(Chg %)5,64,300 (13.89%)
  • Roll Over%2.57
  • Roll Cost1.54
  • Traded Vol.63,44,325 (11.47%)
View More Futures

JSW Steel Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

915.05

Prev. Close

915.05

Turnover(Lac.)

9,948.26

Day's High

919.85

Day's Low

897.9

52 Week's High

1,063

52 Week's Low

761.75

Book Value

317.84

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,20,310.95

P/E

35.26

EPS

25.94

Divi. Yield

1

JSW Steel Ltd Corporate Action

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 7.3

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

1 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Jul, 2024

arrow

JSW Steel Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for Today - 10th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 10th December 2024

10 Dec 2024|07:40 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, NHPC, Bharat Electronics, etc.

JSW Steel announced as preferred bidder for Goa mineral block

JSW Steel announced as preferred bidder for Goa mineral block

21 Nov 2024|08:51 AM

The mineral block contains anticipated iron ore deposits of 48.5 Million tonnes, as well as 2.7 Million tonnes of ore in dumps.

Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 21st November 2024

21 Nov 2024|07:53 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UPL, Tata Power, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy’s, etc.

JSW Steel posts 84% y-o-y decline in Q2 net profit

JSW Steel posts 84% y-o-y decline in Q2 net profit

25 Oct 2024|04:11 PM

Higher input costs and operational issues have hurt the company's bottom line, resulting in a profit reduction despite good revenue figures.

JSW Steel and JFE Steel to pick up 100% stake in Thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel

JSW Steel and JFE Steel to pick up 100% stake in Thyssenkrupp Electrical Steel

21 Oct 2024|10:12 AM

In February 2024, JFE Steel and JSW incorporated JSW JFE Electrical Steel Private Limited, a joint venture for GOES production.

JSW Steel Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.54%

Foreign: 1.54%

Indian: 43.29%

Non-Promoter- 36.70%

Institutions: 36.70%

Non-Institutions: 18.21%

Custodian: 0.24%

Share Price

JSW Steel Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

305

301

301

302

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

74,978

63,358

63,200

46,675

Net Worth

75,283

63,659

63,501

46,977

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,18,820

70,727

64,262

64,975

yoy growth (%)

67.99

10.06

-1.09

24.25

Raw materials

-48,579

-28,070

-33,466

-37,470

As % of sales

40.88

39.68

52.07

57.66

Employee costs

-1,870

-1,501

-1,496

-1,260

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

25,437

12,582

5,601

7,309

Depreciation

-4,511

-3,781

-3,522

-3,054

Tax paid

-8,013

-3,803

999

-2,450

Working capital

5,933

-867

5,850

-607

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

67.99

10.06

-1.09

24.25

Op profit growth

65.47

53.86

-8.9

19.03

EBIT growth

81.37

67.79

-11.71

24.23

Net profit growth

98.99

58.62

14.4

29.29

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,72,588

1,63,646

1,43,829

78,059

71,116

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,72,588

1,63,646

1,43,829

78,059

71,116

Other Operating Income

2,418

2,314

2,542

1,780

2,210

Other Income

1,593

1,621

2,448

593

546

View Annually Results

JSW Steel Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT JSW Steel Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

Savitri Devi Jindal

Chairman & Managing Director

Sajjan Jindal

Joint Managing Director & CEO

Jayant Acharya

Independent Director

H Khaitan

Independent Director

Seturaman Mahalingam

Nominee

Hiroyuki Ogawa

Independent Director

Nirupama Rao

Independent Director

Fiona Jane Mary Paulus

Independent Director

Marcel Fasswald

Whole Time Director & COO

GAJRAJ SINGH RATHORE

Nominee (KSIIDC)

KHUSHBOO GOEL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by JSW Steel Ltd

Summary

JSW Steel Ltd, the flagship company of the JSW Group, is an integrated steel manufacturer in India with an installed steel-making capacity of 28 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in India and USA. The Company offers the entire gamut of steel products - Hot Rolled, Cold Rolled, Galvanized, Galvalume, Pre-painted Galvanised, Pre-painted Galvalume, TMT Rebars, Wire Rods & Special Steel Bars, Rounds & Blooms. They have manufacturing facilities at Vijayanagar in Karnataka, Dolvi, Vasind, Kalmeshwar, Tarapur in Maharashtra, Salem in Tamil Nadu and Texas in USA. JSW Steels plant at Vijayanagar in Karnataka, is the largest single location steel producing facility in the country with a capacity of 28.5 MTPA. JSW Steel is part of US$ 22 billion O.P. Jindal Group. JSW Steel Ltd was originally incorporated as Jindal Vijayanagar Steel Ltd on March 15, 1994. During the year, the company entered into a technical arrangement with Voest Alpine Industrieanlagenbau (VAI), for technical details with respect to productivity, iron ore technical details etc. The company set up two joint venture companies namely Jindal Tractebel Power Company Ltd and Jindal Praxair Oxygen Co (P) Ltd for supply of power of 2 x 130 MW of power and supply of Oxygen respectively. In the year l995, the company entered into a joint venture with Praxair to build and operate worlds largest cryogenic air separation plants for supply of oxygen, nitrogen and argon to Jindals integrated steel facility in Bellary in Karnataka. In
Company FAQs

What is the JSW Steel Ltd share price today?

The JSW Steel Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹900.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of JSW Steel Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JSW Steel Ltd is ₹220310.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of JSW Steel Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of JSW Steel Ltd is 35.26 and 2.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of JSW Steel Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JSW Steel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JSW Steel Ltd is ₹761.75 and ₹1063 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of JSW Steel Ltd?

JSW Steel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.42%, 3 Years at 11.11%, 1 Year at 9.24%, 6 Month at -3.72%, 3 Month at -11.94% and 1 Month at -8.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of JSW Steel Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of JSW Steel Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.84 %
Institutions - 36.70 %
Public - 18.21 %

